January, 2023 Events in Lake County, Florida

Instant Pot Chicken Stew

It's been a while since my last Instant Pot recipe post and I wanted to share another good recipe with you. I love Beef Stew, so I figured any type of stew would probably be great done in a pressure cooker. I decided to see if I could come up with a good recipe for a Chicken Stew. Most of the recipes I found sounded OK but didn't sound like they'd be anything special. Then I came up with the idea of finding a decent Instant Pot Chicken recipe but doing the base of it using what's found in a chicken soup recipe. Wow... it turned out great!