January, 2023 Events in Lake County, Florida

There's plenty to do here in Lake County, Florida to keep you busy this January 2023:
Friday, January 6:
- Clermont First Friday Food Trucks: on the first Friday of every month from 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm, you can enjoy live music and food trucks in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street
- Eustis First Friday: food, vendors, music, historic downtown Eustis, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday, January 14:
- Soul Fest: celebrate urban soul and culture, food vendors, 510 W. Main Street, Leesburg, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
- Main Street Classic Car Show: see cars and trucks in this 2nd Saturday monthly car show, 510 W. Main Street, Leesburg, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday, January 15:
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration: live music, food, kids zone, educational tributes, and vendors, Lake David Park, 450 S. Lake Avenue, Groveland, 12:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday, January 20:
- Renningers Antiques & Collectors Extravaganza: three-day special event with 800+ vendors selling antiques, collectibles, vintage, and more, 1-day Friday pass for $10, or a 3-day pass for $15, 20651 US-441, Mount Dora, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
- Wine Stroll: enjoy walking through downtown Clermont while sampling wines at participating locations, $20 per person, photo ID required, tickets available beginning at 5:30 pm at Wheatley Realty Group, 664 W. Montrose Street, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday, January 21:
- Renningers Antiques & Collectors Extravaganza: three-day special event with 800+ vendors selling antiques, collectibles, vintage, and more, 1-day Saturday pass for $6, or a 3-day pass for $15, 20651 US-441, Mount Dora, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
- Arbor Day at Wooten Park, Tavares: free trees, interactive educational exhibits, proper tree planting seminar, raptor presentation, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares, 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
- Plaid in the Park: immerse yourself in Scottish entertainment, food & drink available, Sunset Park, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
- Mega Food Truck Rally: enjoy purchasing food and drinks from 20+ food trucks in downtown Clermont, vendors & crafters, stores open late, 650 W. Montrose Street, 4:00 - 9:00 pm
Saturday, January 28:
- Renningers Antiques & Collectors Extravaganza: three-day special event with 800+ vendors selling antiques, collectibles, vintage, and more, 1-day Sunday pass for $4, or a 3-day pass for $15, 20651 US-441, Mount Dora, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
- Sesame Street Rocks Eustis: a fun, free, interactive day with Sesame Street in Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
- Downtown Cruise-In Classic Car Show: see 150+ classic cars at this 4th Saturday monthly event, shopping downtown, restaurants, music, 101 E. Magnolia Avenue, Eustis, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
- Rhythm on Ruby Street: street party in downtown Tavares, 2 stages with live music, food trucks and vendors, roaming photo booth, strolling piano, street performers & showcases, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Every Thursday:
- Lake County Farmer's Market: every Thursday from 8:00 am - 1:00 pm, shop from 100+ vendors selling produce, honey, goods, food, and more, 2101 N. County Road 452, Eustis
Every Sunday:
- Clermont Sunday Farmer's Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for local produce, meat, honey, eggs, seafood, gifts, and home goods from 40 vendors in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street
- Mount Dora Village Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for fresh seafood, produce, plants, crafts, and more, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
