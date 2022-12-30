Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille

My husband and I both say we have a favorite spot to add to our list of restaurants here in Lake County, Florida. Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille located at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis is a really nice place to go if you're looking for scenic waterfront dining. According to their Facebook page, they opened on November 3, 2022, following an extensive building process. Trust me, it was worth the wait!

Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille offers indoor air-conditioned dining, dining in their screened-in patio, and outdoor dining. Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

When you enter the restaurant, you are on the first floor in the indoor air-conditioned dining room which consists of a full bar. When we were there, the second-floor dining room wasn't yet opened so we dined downstairs. You also have the option of dining on their screened-in patio which had portable heaters or you can dine outside.

Indoor dining offers air conditioning and there is a full bar. Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

We've dined there three times so far and we have enjoyed their Jumbo Soft Pretzel appetizer which is served with a beer cheese sauce and stone ground mustard. Their Shrimp & Chips entree is excellent - six huge battered & fried tiger shrimp served with french fries and coleslaw.

Dining on Lake Eustis at the Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille is open from 11 am - 9 pm Sunday - Thursday and 11 am - 11 pm Friday - Saturday. They are currently not accepting reservations but say call-ahead seating is available if you call 352-602-7446.

The first-floor dining room connects to the screened-in patio at Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Without a doubt, they have built a beautiful restaurant on the shores of Lake Eustis. We are looking forward to arriving by boat and tying up at the docks on our next boating trip. This is a great place for date night or for family dining.