Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

My husband and I both say we have a favorite spot to add to our list of restaurants here in Lake County, Florida. Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille located at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis is a really nice place to go if you're looking for scenic waterfront dining. According to their Facebook page, they opened on November 3, 2022, following an extensive building process. Trust me, it was worth the wait!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41UmGy_0jyuE8jr00
Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille offers indoor air-conditioned dining, dining in their screened-in patio, and outdoor dining.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

When you enter the restaurant, you are on the first floor in the indoor air-conditioned dining room which consists of a full bar. When we were there, the second-floor dining room wasn't yet opened so we dined downstairs. You also have the option of dining on their screened-in patio which had portable heaters or you can dine outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qwxvh_0jyuE8jr00
Indoor dining offers air conditioning and there is a full bar.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

We've dined there three times so far and we have enjoyed their Jumbo Soft Pretzel appetizer which is served with a beer cheese sauce and stone ground mustard. Their Shrimp & Chips entree is excellent - six huge battered & fried tiger shrimp served with french fries and coleslaw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fTyGw_0jyuE8jr00
Dining on Lake Eustis at the Lake Eustis Waterfront GrillePhoto byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille is open from 11 am - 9 pm Sunday - Thursday and 11 am - 11 pm Friday - Saturday. They are currently not accepting reservations but say call-ahead seating is available if you call 352-602-7446.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iyUtL_0jyuE8jr00
The first-floor dining room connects to the screened-in patio at Lake Eustis Waterfront GrillePhoto byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Without a doubt, they have built a beautiful restaurant on the shores of Lake Eustis. We are looking forward to arriving by boat and tying up at the docks on our next boating trip. This is a great place for date night or for family dining.

Are you interested in following along to keep up with upcoming events, interesting dining spots, and places to visit in Lake County, Florida? Here's what you need to do - download the Newsbreak app, create a User Account, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If you liked this article, I appreciate your comments and suggestions and your sharing it with others. Thanks and I hope you enjoy Lake Eustis Waterfront Grill as much as I did!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lake County Florida# Lake Eustis# Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille# waterfront dining# date night

Comments / 1

Published by

Tired of reading irrelevant articles? Let's focus on what matters to you - what's happening in Lake County Florida and the surrounding area. We'll discuss events, things to do, and places to go.

Leesburg, FL
670 followers

More from Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Instant Pot Beef Stroganoff

There are certain meals that I consider to be comfort foods. Beef Stroganoff is one of them, a favorite of mine in the winter for some reason. Before my Instant Pot, I used to make it in a large frying pan. Now, I do everything for this delicious dinner in my Instant Pot.

Read full story
3 comments
Lake County, FL

January, 2023 Events in Lake County, Florida

There's plenty to do here in Lake County, Florida to keep you busy this January 2023:. Events in January, 2023 - Lake County, FloridaPhoto byGlen CarrieonUnsplash. Clermont First Friday Food Trucks: on the first Friday of every month from 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm, you can enjoy live music and food trucks in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street.

Read full story

Instant Pot Chicken Stew

It's been a while since my last Instant Pot recipe post and I wanted to share another good recipe with you. I love Beef Stew, so I figured any type of stew would probably be great done in a pressure cooker. I decided to see if I could come up with a good recipe for a Chicken Stew. Most of the recipes I found sounded OK but didn't sound like they'd be anything special. Then I came up with the idea of finding a decent Instant Pot Chicken recipe but doing the base of it using what's found in a chicken soup recipe. Wow... it turned out great!

Read full story

I Have an Instant Pot - Now What?

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.

Read full story
6 comments
Lake County, FL

Let's Go Boating in Lake County, Florida

The holidays are here and so is the extended family! This made me start thinking about things to do with visitors while they're staying with us. Earlier, I wrote an article Enjoy a Day on the Water in Lake County, Florida where I included pontoon, canoe, and kayak rentals, plus I focused on a boat tour. There are plenty of other options for you, your family, and your friends to consider!

Read full story
1 comments
Lake County, FL

Lake County Florida Tours by Water

Before the holidays, I started focusing on what to do when friends and family came to visit. I felt taking them on a tour was a great idea, because all of the hard work is figured out for you - you just show up and join in the fun! Be sure to make reservations if possible so as not to spoil your plans if others come up with the same idea. Here's a link to the first article I wrote about tour options in Lake County, Florida.

Read full story

Chicken Marsala - a delicious Instant Pot dinner

I hadn't made many Instant Pot recipes lately but I'm back to enjoying cooking this way. I’m a big fan of Instant Pot's website, especially the section containing recipes. There’s an Instant Pot app that you can download onto your iPad, tablet, or phone as well.

Read full story
1 comments
Lake County, FL

Two Holiday Boat Tours in Lake County, Florida

With family arriving for the holidays, you're probably thinking about places to go and things to do while they're here. I've found two options for you if you enjoy boating!

Read full story
Lake County, FL

New Year's Eve in Lake County, Florida

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.

Read full story
1 comments

Beef & Guinness Stew - a nice cold weather meal!

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Christmas Dinner Ideas in Lake County, Florida

Some people cook elaborate dinners for Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. Others prefer the simplicity of getting together with the ones they love to either go out for a meal or bring in something simple to just reheat. Here are some options for you if you don’t plan on doing all of the cooking yourself!

Read full story
1 comments
Tavares, FL

Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa Restaurant

I love really good Mexican / Tex-Mex food. We found Salsa Restaurant and Bar about a year ago and have never been disappointed. Salsa Restaurant & Bar, 2270 Vindale Rd, Tavares, Florida 32778Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Enjoy a Day on the Water in Lake County, Florida

Did you know that there are over 1,000 bodies of water in Lake County, Florida? It's known for its many lakes and waterways, with over 200 square miles of water for residents and visitors to enjoy. The best part is you don't need to be a boat owner! Here are a few options for getting out on the water in Lake County, without owning a boat of your own.

Read full story
2 comments
Lake County, FL

Christmas Events in Lake County Florida: December 8-11, 2022

Are you looking for a fun holiday activity? Lake County still has plenty of Christmas tree lightings, parades, festivals, and events to get you into the Christmas spirit! Check out what's happening this weekend in Lake County, Florida below.

Read full story
1 comments
Lake County, FL

This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 8 - 11, 2022

What are you doing this weekend? If you're looking for a Christmas or holiday activity, or if you're just looking to get out and have a nice time, there are plenty of choices. Check out what's happening this weekend in Lake County, Florida below.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

How to Find Out the COVID Level Before You Travel This Holiday Season

Many of us are getting ready to travel for the holidays, and some may be concerned about the level of COVID in the places we'll visit. If you aren't a person that's concerned - great. But some people are, particularly those that are older or have compromised health. This article is written with those people in mind.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

COVID Levels for Holiday Travel Destinations

Many of us are getting ready to travel for the holidays, and some of us may be concerned about the level of COVID in the places we'll visit. If you aren't a person that's concerned - great. But some people are, particularly those that are older or have compromised health. This article is written with those people in mind.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Christmas Festivals: December 2 - 4, 2022 in Lake County, Florida

If you want to get into the holiday spirit, Lake County communities offer plenty of activities this weekend to jump-start that Christmas mood! From tree lightings to parades to Santa visits, there's plenty going on this weekend for you and your family to enjoy!

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Shop Local in Lake County, Florida - Holiday Gifts & Lunch Downtown

There are plenty of choices for where to shop, and too often, we forget to visit the hometown stores that make our area special. To me, there's nothing like doing Christmas shopping "downtown" just like I used to in the town where I grew up!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy