Lake County Florida Tours by Water

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Before the holidays, I started focusing on what to do when friends and family came to visit. I felt taking them on a tour was a great idea, because all of the hard work is figured out for you - you just show up and join in the fun! Be sure to make reservations if possible so as not to spoil your plans if others come up with the same idea. Here's a link to the first article I wrote about tour options in Lake County, Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05cZGy_0jvgFPJB00
Lake County, Florida offers various tours, many by water.Photo byFilip Mroz / UnsplashonUnsplash

Dora Canal Tour: Kayak or paddleboard on this 2 - 2.5 hour tour through the Dora Canal which has been called the most beautiful mile of waterway in the world. You'll see cypress trees and all sorts of animals along the way, possibly including herons, egrets, cormorants, turtles, and more. All equipment is provided, including your choice of a single kayak, a tandem kayak, or a paddleboard, plus all of the safety equipment you'll need. Your tour guide will guide you through the canal and point out sights along the way. You can make your reservation online for this tour costing $55 per person plus taxes & fees. Gratuity for your guide is not included. Here's another tour to consider - you can add on a 15-minute seaplane ride around the Harris Chain of Lakes for a tour price of $169.99 per person (taxes, fees, and gratuity extra). If you would prefer to explore on your own, kayaks and paddleboards are also available for rent. Other options are available as well, including a paddle & tiki cruise or a splash & dash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27oicN_0jvgFPJB00
The Harris Chain of Lakes is known for its bass fishing.Photo byJeff Vanderspank / UnsplashonUnsplash

Monster Bass Fishing Charters: If you and your guests like the sound of going fishing, you may want to consider a fishing charter on the Harris Chain of Lakes. Captain Austin Sawchuk takes you on board his fully equipped 26-foot fully equipped tritoon pontoon boat, providing stability on the water, easy on and off access, and plenty of space for passengers. Top-quality rods, reels, and tackle are included, and you can purchase live bait (optional) for an additional fee. This tour is great for beginners up through pros, and Austin says that anglers will have a great day on the water regardless of their skill level. You'll fish on the Harris Chain of Lakes which is known for its world-class tournament fishing, and you'll fish with a USCG-licensed guide. A 4-hour charter for up to four people runs $350, and you can add on two additional people for $25 extra per person. A 6-hour Fish-n-Grub charter is $450 with the same add-on price for additional people. Children aged 16 and under must be accompanied 1:1 by a supervising adult.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4f8l_0jvgFPJB00
Consider a lake sunset cruise to enjoy the stunning beauty of nature.Photo byTravis Walser / UnsplashonUnsplash

Mount Dora Boat Tours: Several boat tour options are offered by Rusty Anchor Mount Dora Boat Tours. They say their most popular cruise is a two-hour narrated Dora Canal cruise beginning on Lake Dora and cruising down to the Dora Canal in Tavares. Ages 13 and up are $35, ages 6-12 are $15, and children 5 and under are free. Another popular tour is the one-hour Mount Dora Christmas Lights Boat Tour - ages 13 and up are $30, ages 6-12 are $15, and children 5 and under are free. Additional options include one-hour sunset tours, one-hour Mount Dora Shoreline tours, three-hour sunset dinner cruises, three-hour Dora Canal lunch tours, a one-hour New Year's Eve Fireworks Cruise, and other options. Prices do not include taxes, fees, and gratuities.

