Chicken Marsala - a delicious Instant Pot dinner

I hadn't made many Instant Pot recipes lately but I'm back to enjoying cooking this way. I’m a big fan of Instant Pot's website , especially the section containing recipes. There’s an Instant Pot app that you can download onto your iPad, tablet, or phone as well.

Chicken Marsala - an easy Instant Pot dinner! Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

I love Chicken Marsala, but lately, when I’ve ordered it in restaurants, it’s been so-so. I think many places try to cheapen the recipe down by using less wine and it makes a noticeable difference. I ordered it out not too long ago at an Italian restaurant and I swear they had used brown gravy in it to give it flavor! That got me to start searching for a recipe. Sure enough, I found a recipe for Chicken Marsala on Instant Pot’s website that sounded pretty good. It was!

I like to serve it over noodles, plus I've made a few changes to the original recipe as it appeared on their website. Here's how I make Chicken Marsala in the Instant Pot.

Cooking in the Instant Pot makes meal prep easy for me. Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Ingredients:

Dredge Mix:

1 cup flour

1 ½ tsp salt

3 tsp pepper

3 tsp garlic powder

Chicken Marsala:

1 ¾ lbs thin-sliced chicken breast (I use chicken tenderloins)

2 + 2 tbsp olive oil

2 + 2 tbsp butter

1 ½ cups chopped onions

6 cloves garlic minced

16 oz mushrooms sliced

3 cups marsala wine (I had Taylor brand and it came out great)

2 cups Progresso chicken broth

8 tbsp cornstarch

1 1/3 cup cream

Directions:

In a shallow bowl, mix the Dredge Mix ingredients. Coat each piece of chicken in the dredge mix, shaking off the excess.

Add 1 tbsp olive oil and 1 tbsp butter to the Instant Pot. Using the display panel select the Saute function and adjust to High (or More) .

When the butter melts, brown the meat on both sides, for 3-4 minutes per side until golden. The meat will not be cooked through. Do not crowd the pot – you will have to work in batches. Transfer the browned meat to a shallow dish in a single layer and cover loosely with foil.

Add remaining oil, remaining butter, onions, and garlic to the pot and saute until soft, 2-3 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook for 4-5 minutes more.

Add wine and broth to the pot and deglaze by using a wooden spoon to scrape the brown bits from the bottom of the pot. Carefully add back chicken in a single layer.

Turn the pot off by selecting Cancel, then secure the lid, making sure the vent is closed.

Using the display panel, select the Pressure Cook (or Manual) function. Use the +/- keys and program the Instant Pot for 5 minutes .

When the time is up, let the pressure naturally release for 5 minutes, then quick-release the remaining pressure.

Carefully remove the chicken from the pot to a shallow dish in a single layer and cover it loosely with foil.

Mix 1/4 cup cooking liquid in a small bowl with 2 tbsp cornstarch. Stir into the pot, along with the cream.

Cook and stir until thickened, about 5 minutes, returning to Saute mode as needed. Return the chicken to the pot and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes.

Serve over noodles, rice, mashed potatoes, or pasta (whichever you prefer). Optional: garnish with chopped parsley and fresh ground pepper.

An inexpensive Marsala wine is just fine for making Chicken Marsala in my opinion. Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

If you have an Instant Pot, this is an easy recipe to make. Certain meals are great in the winter when it's cold outside - this is one of them for sure. You’ll have dinner for four in about an hour. Happy Instant Potting!

Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes and restaurants I enjoy. Another excellent Instant Pot recipe that I love is Beef & Guinness Stew perfect for when it's cold outside. If you're interested in following along, here's what you need to do - create a user account on either the NewsBreak app or website and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If this sounds like a good recipe to you and you think others may enjoy it as well, please share it with them. Enjoy!