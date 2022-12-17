New Year's Eve in Lake County, Florida

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.

Christmas is fast approaching and New Year's Eve isn't far behind! I started searching for celebrations with fireworks here in Lake County, Florida. Sadly, it doesn't seem like there are many being advertised yet. Do you know of any other towns in Lake County having fireworks on New Year's Eve? I sure would appreciate you sharing them with me and our readers in the comment section below.

Mount Dora is hosting a free New Year's Eve celebration with fireworks! Photo by Ray Hennessy / Unsplash on Unsplash

Mount Dora is hosting a free New Year's Eve Celebration from 9:00 pm - 12:30 am at Sunset Park. Enjoy live music, a cash bar, and fireworks at midnight over the 4th Avenue docks. Food and drink will be available for purchase, plus many of the downtown restaurants and bars will be open.

Does a New Year's Eve Fireworks Cruise sound like something you might want to do? Rusty Anchor Boat Tours is offering a one-hour fireworks cruise departing from the dock next to Grantham Point / Lighthouse Park on Lake Dora. The cruise departs at 11:45 pm and they recommend you arrive at least 15 minutes prior to departure. Tickets for adults and teens are $20, children aged 6-12 are $15, and ages 5 and under are free (1 per paying adult), plus taxes & fees. You can make your reservations online. For questions, contact Rusty Anchor Boat Tours at 352-393-3933.

