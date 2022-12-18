Christmas Dinner Ideas in Lake County, Florida

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Some people cook elaborate dinners for Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. Others prefer the simplicity of getting together with the ones they love to either go out for a meal or bring in something simple to just reheat. Here are some options for you if you don’t plan on doing all of the cooking yourself!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5Faa_0jlS1v2u00
Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Dinner ideas in Lake County, FloridaPhoto byJed Owen / UnsplashonUnsplash

Mission Inn’s Grand Brunch Buffet: Head to Howey in the Hills for Mission Inn’s Grand Brunch Buffet on Christmas Day being offered at La Hacienda from 11:00 am - 5:45 pm. Adults will enjoy endless mimosas and house champagne with their meals for $65.00. Children 5-12 are $28.00, and children 4 and under are free. Prices do not include tax or service charges. Dine on gourmet salads, soups, antipasto, charcuterie, seafood bar, breakfast options, the chef’s carving station, entrees, sides, and desserts. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 352-324-3930.

The Lakeside Inn: Dine in Mount Dora on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. On Christmas Eve there is a four-course dinner for $79.00 plus tax and gratuity and a special menu for children aged 12 and under. The four-course dinner includes a starter, salad, entree course, and dessert. On Christmas Day they are offering a buffet for $79.00 for adults plus tax and gratuity and a special menu for children aged 12 and under. The starter buffet includes soups, salads, and appetizers. Dinner entree choices include sides, and options include prime rib, duck breast, roasted halibut, New Zealand lamb chops, bourbon & fig glazed pork chop, or stuffed butternut squash. The dessert buffet includes a selection of cakes, pies, and cookies. Call 1-800-556-5016 or 352-383-4101 to make reservations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gJG8h_0jlS1v2u00
Dine out or bring home a prepared mealPhoto byLibby Penner / UnsplashonUnsplash

Several chain restaurants advertise that many of their locations are open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, but check with individual locations first. Included are IHop, Waffle House, Perkins, Applebees, and Denny’s.

One option for dining at home is Cracker Barrel. They offer Heat n Serve Meals To Go including a prime rib dinner or a ham dinner that serves 4-6. They also have a ham dinner option that serves 8-10. If you would prefer to customize your menu, you can order items a la carte as well.

Another choice for dining at home is Publix. They are offering entire meals for various-sized groups and they are also allowing you to customize by ordering a la carte.

