Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa Restaurant

I love really good Mexican / Tex-Mex food. We found Salsa Restaurant and Bar about a year ago and have never been disappointed.

Salsa Restaurant & Bar, 2270 Vindale Rd, Tavares, Florida 32778 Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

They list their official address as 2270 Vindale Road in Tavares, Florida but are visible from US-441 across from Lake Eustis (you'll turn onto Hilltop Road). They are open from 11 am - 9 pm on Tuesday - Saturday, 11 am - 8 pm on Sunday, and 12:30 pm - 8:30 pm on Monday.

Salsa Restaurant & Bar, just off of US-441 across from Lake Eustis in Tavares, Florida, phone 352-609-2666. Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

The lobby is nicely decorated as is the restaurant. You'll find plenty of seating at either tables or booths, and they can accommodate larger groups, easily seating 10+ at one of the long tables. You can also enjoy cocktails before your meal at the bar.

Enjoy lunch, dinner, or cocktails at Salsa. Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Once seated, they will bring out a complimentary basket of chips and salsa. They offer two menus - lunch is served from 11 am - 3 pm on Monday - Friday, and dinner is served after 3 pm on weekdays and all day on weekends.

On our most recent visit, I ordered a California Burrito with Shrimp and my husband had an El Burrito with Shrimp (similar, but the rice and beans are on the side). Both were excellent! In past visits, we've tried fajitas, tacos, and enchiladas.

Lunch is served on Monday - Friday from 11 am - 3 pm, and dinner is served all other times. Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Their website says that their mission is, "to provide a fantastic array of fresh and flavorful dishes and to serve up a satisfying selection of handmade cocktails, liquor, and beer." I can't comment as to the cocktails as I don't drink, but I can say for sure that they have achieved their goal with their food!

Are you a fan of Mexican food? Have you tried Salsa yourself? Please share your comments and opinions with others. I'm always looking for suggestions for good places that I may not have found just yet!

