Enjoy a Day on the Water in Lake County, Florida

Did you know that there are over 1,000 bodies of water in Lake County, Florida? It's known for its many lakes and waterways, with over 200 square miles of water for residents and visitors to enjoy. The best part is you don't need to be a boat owner! Here are a few options for getting out on the water in Lake County, without owning a boat of your own.

You can still get out on the water in Lake County, Florida, even if you don't own a boat! Photo by Ashlyn Ciara / Unsplash on Unsplash

Pontoon boat rentals can provide a nice way to get out and enjoy the Harris Chain of Lakes, where fishing, cruising, sightseeing, and restaurant-hopping can easily be accomplished. Lake Harris Boat Rentals is located at the Venetian Cove Marina at 260 Ballpark Road in Leesburg, Florida. Up to 8 passengers can enjoy a day out on a 20' pontoon boat for $225 (half day, 4 hours) or $350 (full day, 8 hours) including fuel! Both fishing pontoons and cruising pontoons are available. If you have a larger group, up to 10 passengers can go out on a 20' cruising Sweetwater Tuscany pontoon or on a 24' Suntracker Party Barge pontoon for $250 (half day, 4 hours) or $375 (full day, 8 hours), also including fuel. The renter must be at least 25 years of age and they must have a valid Florida Boater Education ID card. Don't worry, it's easy to get and it's free by taking an online course from Boat US. Besides the person renting the boat, others are permitted to operate the boat if they meet the criteria specified on the Lake Harris Boat Rentals FAQ page.

Canoe or kayak rentals are available too! Photo by Neora Aylon / Unsplash on Unsplash

If operating a motorized boat isn't your idea of relaxing, consider renting a canoe or a kayak from The Venetian Cove Marina at 250 Ball Park Road in Leesburg, Florida. A canoe or kayak can be rented for $5 per day per paddler with a center passenger for free. Lifejackets are required and can be rented for $2 per day per person.

Another option for people that prefer to have someone else operate the boat is to go on a Premier Boat Tours of Mount Dora adventure. They have two all-weather pontoon boats that are covered to keep the sun out, and when it's chilly or there's a shower, they have drop-down plastic windows to protect guests from the elements. They do two-hour long tours at either 11 am or 2 pm for $32 per person, and they also offer one-hour sunset lake cruises for $20 per person. Private tours are also available - see their website for prices. They also do special event cruises like a Christmas Cruise (5 pm, 1-hour Festive Sunset Cruise, $25 for adults, $18 for children aged 3-10, and free for children 2 and under), a Fireworks Cruise, or Mount Dora Festival Day Cruises. Tours depart from the Lakeside Inn in Mount Dora.

Beautiful wildlife on Lake County's waters Photo by Jasmeet Singh / Unsplash on Unsplash

