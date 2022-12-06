This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 8 - 11, 2022

What are you doing this weekend? If you're looking for a Christmas or holiday activity, or if you're just looking to get out and have a nice time, there are plenty of choices. Check out what's happening this weekend in Lake County, Florida below.
Thursday, December 8, 2022:
- Howey in the Hills House Christmas Light Decorating Competition: drive around Howey in the Hills to see beautifully decorated homes, 6:00 - 9:00 pm
Friday, December 9, 2022:
- Groveland 2nd Friday Market & Holiday Tree Lighting: Lake David Park, 5:00 - 9:00 pm, artisan market, food trucks, live entertainment, kids activities, tree lighting
- Fruitland Park Hometown Christmas: City Hall, Fruitland Park, beginning at 5:30 pm, entertainment, free kids activities, food trucks, vendors, Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive by fire truck
- Howey in the Hills Christmas Festival: in front of the library, 6:00 - 9:00 pm, craft & decoration making, tree lighting, Santa reads The Night Before Christmas, baked goods auction
- Cookies and Cocoa: downtown Clermont, 6:00 - 9:00 pm, merchants will provide cookies & hot chocolate, entertainers perform at City Hall Park, shopping
- Christmas Under the Oaks: 16209 Eustis Place, Umatilla, 6:00 - 9:00 pm, visit the Dona Vista Market for live music with Max Brooks, Irish Coffee & Libations from The DVM & O Sweet Minis, guest vendors, raffle baskets, street tacos
- Light Up Lady Lake: at the Log Cabin (106 S. Highway 27 / 441), beginning at 6:15 pm, Christmas lights, speeches, a performance from The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake Chorus, Santa
- Parent's Night Out: SkyZone Clermont - 2510 S. Highway 27, 7:00 - 10:00 pm, drop off your children ages 6-15 only for an evening of jumping including 2 slices of pizza & a beverage, $25 per child, SkySocks required ($5 purchase, or wash & reuse if you have them)
Saturday, December 10, 2022:
- Cracker Christmas Parade & Festival: Cadwell Park, Umatilla, 9:00 am - 3:00 pm, attend the dog jog at 9:00 am, the parade at 9:30 am, and the festival beginning at 10:30 am featuring arts & crafts, food trucks, unique gifts, Santa Claus, and more
- Groveland Holiday Parade: from Cherry Street & Indiana Avenue to Magnolia Street & Iowa Avenue, 10:00 am, the theme is Christmas Cheer Throughout the Years
- Winter Fest: 2214 Bates Avenue in Carver Park, Eustis, 10:00 am - 1:00 pm, bounce houses, food trucks, raffle giveaways, meet & greet with Santa, cookie decorating, holiday bingo, holiday music
- Howey in the Hills Christmas Festival Car Show and Parade: E. Central Avenue, car show from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, the parade begins at 3:00 pm down Lakeshore Blvd
- Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by Maria Salerno (various music from the 60's to today), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available
- Paint & Pints - Christmas Paint Party: 405 S. Highland Street, Mount Dora, 2:30 - 5:00 pm, a festive afternoon creating a 16" x 20" holiday painting with the help of an artist, $45 includes all materials and a full pour of any beer or a glass of wine, hot chocolate, or a soft drink
- Grinchmas at The Puzzle Ranch: 33348 CR 437, Sorrento, 3:00 - 8:00 pm, free admission, live music, pictures with the Grinch, pony & hay rides, gemstone mining, petting farm
- Mount Dora Snow in the Park: Donnelly Park, 4:00 - 9:00 pm, go snow sledding and enjoy holiday entertainment
- Minneola Moonlight Christmas Parade: Disston Avenue, beginning at 6:00 pm, followed by Santa's Activity Workshop from 7:00 - 9:00 pm
- The Nutcracker: 520 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora, 7:00 - 9:00 pm, the Mount Dora School of Ballet performs in this annual presentation featuring Tchaikovsky's famous score, tickets $20 - $45
- GLOW at SkyZone: 2510 S. Highway 27, Clermont, 8:00 - 11:00 pm, all ages 5+ are welcome at this event featuring lasers, music, blacklight, jumping, and dancing, $32 per person, SkySocks & GlowShirt required
Sunday, December 11, 2022:
- Downtown Clermont Farmer's Market: W. Montrose Street, Clermont, 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, enjoy outdoor shopping from 40 local vendors featuring produce, meat, honey, eggs, seafood, handmade gifts, & home goods
- Breakfast with Santa & Friends: 2920 Robie Avenue, Mount Dora, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, parents/adults $17.50, children ages 2-16 $22.00, children 0-1 free, farm tour only $10.00, includes The Juice Box Breakfast, see & take pictures with Santa, an ugliest Christmas sweater contest for kids, craft station for kids to decorate a cookie, photo opportunities, visiting with the animals
- Mount Dora Village Market: 230 W. 4th Avenue, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, visit the outdoor market in Sunset Park featuring seafood, produce, plants, crafts, & more
- Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by David Julia (blues music), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available
- The Nutcracker: 520 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora, 7:00 - 9:00 pm, the Mount Dora School of Ballet performs in this annual presentation featuring Tchaikovsky's famous score, tickets $20 - $45
Are you interested in keeping up with what's going on during the holidays? Want to follow along to keep up with upcoming events and places to visit in Lake County, Florida? Here's what you need to do - create a User Account on either the NewsBreak app or website, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If you liked this article, I appreciate your comments and suggestions and your sharing it with others. Thanks and enjoy the holiday season here in Lake County!
Comments / 0