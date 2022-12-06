This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 8 - 11, 2022

What are you doing this weekend? If you're looking for a Christmas or holiday activity, or if you're just looking to get out and have a nice time, there are plenty of choices. Check out what's happening this weekend in Lake County, Florida below.

See the beautiful Christmas light displays as you drive around Lake County, Florida! Photo by Juliana Malta / Unsplash on Unsplash

Thursday, December 8, 2022:

Howey in the Hills House Christmas Light Decorating Competition: drive around Howey in the Hills to see beautifully decorated homes, 6:00 - 9:00 pm

Friday, December 9, 2022:

There are plenty of holiday activities taking place this weekend in Lake County! Photo by Sapan Patel / Unsplash on Unsplash

Saturday, December 10, 2022:

Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy Holidays! Photo by Alain Bonnardeaux / Unsplash on Unsplash

Sunday, December 11, 2022:

Downtown Clermont Farmer's Market: W. Montrose Street, Clermont, 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, enjoy outdoor shopping from 40 local vendors featuring produce, meat, honey, eggs, seafood, handmade gifts, & home goods

Breakfast with Santa & Friends: 2920 Robie Avenue, Mount Dora, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, parents/adults $17.50, children ages 2-16 $22.00, children 0-1 free, farm tour only $10.00, includes The Juice Box Breakfast, see & take pictures with Santa, an ugliest Christmas sweater contest for kids, craft station for kids to decorate a cookie, photo opportunities, visiting with the animals

Mount Dora Village Market: 230 W. 4th Avenue, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, visit the outdoor market in Sunset Park featuring seafood, produce, plants, crafts, & more

Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by David Julia (blues music), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available

The Nutcracker: 520 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora, 7:00 - 9:00 pm, the Mount Dora School of Ballet performs in this annual presentation featuring Tchaikovsky's famous score, tickets $20 - $45

Are you interested in keeping up with what's going on during the holidays? Want to follow along to keep up with upcoming events and places to visit in Lake County, Florida? Here's what you need to do - create a User Account on either the NewsBreak app or website, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If you liked this article, I appreciate your comments and suggestions and your sharing it with others. Thanks and enjoy the holiday season here in Lake County!