COVID Levels for Holiday Travel Destinations

Many of us are getting ready to travel for the holidays, and some of us may be concerned about the level of COVID in the places we'll visit. If you aren't a person that's concerned - great. But some people are, particularly those that are older or have compromised health. This article is written with those people in mind.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a tool that can help you understand what is recommended in any county in the United States. The COVID Data Tracker provides updated maps, charts, and data on weekdays by 8 pm ET. Here's what you need to do to first get an understanding of the level of COVID transmission here in Lake County, Florida:

Scroll down about a quarter of the way down the page to the section labeled "COVID in Your Community"

Begin typing in Lake County, Florida - you can click it when you see it, or you can type the whole thing and then click on the green right arrow

Scroll down about a sixth of the way down the page to the section labeled "Lake County, Florida" in large print.

Notice the COVID-19 Community Level for Lake County, Florida. As of the date of this article, 12/2/2022, the Community Level was Low here in Lake County. Next, you'll see the recommended actions for that level - it includes things like vaccination recommendations, what to do if you have symptoms, and masking recommendations.

Scroll down a little more and you'll see a map of the state of Florida showing COVID Levels in each county. Many Florida counties were showing Low levels when I looked, but some were considered as being Medium where higher levels of precautions were likely recommended.

Scrolling down a little more, you'll see a line graph showing the number of weekly cases. I look at this to get an idea to determine if cases seem to be increasing, decreasing, or staying about the same.

So now you have an idea of the COVID level here in our home county. Let's take a look at how this compares to a location where you might be traveling. Feel free to use my example or to use your own destination. Let's say you have family in Ocean City, New Jersey. Do you know which county that's in? It's easy enough to find out - just do a Google Search for Ocean City, New Jersey County and you'll find out the name of the county where you'll be traveling. In this case, Ocean City, New Jersey is in Cape May County. Now I know what I need.

Begin again at the COVID Data Tracker and scroll about a quarter of the way down the page to the section labeled "COVID in Your Community"

Repeat the above steps, this time typing in Cape May County, New Jersey. You'll see that the COVID level is considered as being Medium. Some of the recommendations will likely be the same, but additional suggestions may be listed, including additional steps you should consider taking if you are at high risk for severe illness.

The one thing I noticed is that regardless of the COVID level, wearing a mask on public transportation is always recommended. This includes air travel (on the airplane and in busy airport terminals), buses, trains, subways, taxis, or other conveyances.

This article is not intended to cause arguments or negative comments. It's simply for the purpose of sharing with others that might be interested in how they can go about finding out the COVID level in the places they'll visit during this holiday season.

