Christmas Festivals: December 2 - 4, 2022 in Lake County, Florida

If you want to get into the holiday spirit, Lake County communities offer plenty of activities this weekend to jump-start that Christmas mood! From tree lightings to parades to Santa visits, there's plenty going on this weekend for you and your family to enjoy!
Friday, December 2, 2022:
- Light Up Clermont: City Hall Park, 5:30 - 9:00 pm, enjoy the "Claus in Clermont" theme, tree lighting ceremony, holiday music, photos, food trucks
- Hometown Christmas: Fruitland Park, 5:30 - 9:00 pm, local entertainment, free kids activities, Santa arrives by fire truck, food trucks, vendors
- Mount Dora Christmas Walk: downtown Mount Dora, 6:00 - 9:00 pm, family-friendly street party, music, food vendors, toy vendors, shopping, Santa pictures, bungy jumping, rock climbing
Saturday, December 3, 2022:
- Breakfast with Santa: 7101 Wright Avenue, Tangerine, 9:00 - 10:00 am, Santa will arrive with an elf for one hour during the pancake breakfast, bring your camera to this free event for children (note: the pancake breakfast is from 8:00 - 10:00 am, adults and children 12 and over $8, children under 12 $4)
- Astor Holiday Christmas Street Parade: beginning at The Drifters or Castaways parking lot, 10:00 am, the theme is Hometown Beary Merry Christmas
- Lady Lake Christmas Parade: Old Dixie Highway between Guava Street & Griffin View Drive, 10:00 am, the theme is Christmas Under the Sea
- Mount Dora Christmas Parade: downtown Mount Dora, 10:00 - 11:00 am
- Clermont Hometown Parade: beginning at Waterfront Park & traveling down W. Montrose Street, 10:00 am, floats, holiday dancers, marching bands, Santa Claus
- Tavares The Sounds of Christmas Parade & Celebration: Wooten Park, 5:00 - 9:00 pm, Santa visits, "ice" skating, entertainment, parade, snow storms, a movie in the park, food vendors, Jingle Build-Off
- Light Up Montverde: Town Hall at 17404 6th Street, 6:00 - 8:30 pm, visit with Santa, tree lighting, Christmas carols, free snacks & hot dogs, free movie The Grinch under the Christmas Tree
- Leesburg Christmas Parade: Main Street in historic downtown Leesburg, 6:00 - 9:00 pm, holiday entertainment, a parade with a Candyland theme, Santa, light displays, food
- Night of Lights for Tykes: Mount Dora Boating Center & Marina (148 Charles Avenue), 6:00 - 9:00 pm, bring a toy for toys, and see the Marina lights from inside the Marina
- Mount Dora Lighted Boat Parade: on Lake Dora beginning at the Lighthouse, 7:00 - 9:00 pm, local boat owners decorate boats and compete for best in light show display & originality
Sunday, December 4, 2022:
- Leesburg Christmas on the Water: Venetian Gardens, 5:30 - 7:30 pm, entertainment, food vendors, light up Venetian Gardens at 6:00 pm, lighted boat parade begins at 6:15 pm
