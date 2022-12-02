Christmas Festivals: December 2 - 4, 2022 in Lake County, Florida

If you want to get into the holiday spirit, Lake County communities offer plenty of activities this weekend to jump-start that Christmas mood! From tree lightings to parades to Santa visits, there's plenty going on this weekend for you and your family to enjoy!

Be sure to see Santa Claus in one of Lake County's parades! Photo by Brian McGowan / Unsplash on Unsplash

Friday, December 2, 2022:

Light Up Clermont: City Hall Park, 5:30 - 9:00 pm, enjoy the "Claus in Clermont" theme, tree lighting ceremony, holiday music, photos, food trucks

Hometown Christmas: Fruitland Park, 5:30 - 9:00 pm, local entertainment, free kids activities, Santa arrives by fire truck, food trucks, vendors

Mount Dora Christmas Walk: downtown Mount Dora, 6:00 - 9:00 pm, family-friendly street party, music, food vendors, toy vendors, shopping, Santa pictures, bungy jumping, rock climbing

Town Christmas trees will be lit this weekend in Lake County, Florida! Photo by Greyson Joralemon / Unsplash on Unsplash

Saturday, December 3, 2022:

Enjoy a parade on land or on the water. Photo by Gene Gallin / Unsplash on Unsplash

Sunday, December 4, 2022:

Leesburg Christmas on the Water: Venetian Gardens, 5:30 - 7:30 pm, entertainment, food vendors, light up Venetian Gardens at 6:00 pm, lighted boat parade begins at 6:15 pm

