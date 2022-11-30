Shop Local in Lake County, Florida - Holiday Gifts & Lunch Downtown

There are plenty of choices for where to shop, and too often, we forget to visit the hometown stores that make our area special. To me, there's nothing like doing Christmas shopping "downtown" just like I used to in the town where I grew up!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okqJf_0jSYLSjz00
Visit the Florida Porch Cafe while shopping in Lake County, Florida.Photo byLake County Florida - Here's What's Happening / Cindy Rybaczyk

I'm asking for your help with this - can you point out some excellent local businesses and share with readers just what makes them special for you? I'm hoping you'll comment below so I can feature them in future articles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14B08R_0jSYLSjz00
Holiday gifts include jarred treats and gift baskets.Photo byLake County Florida - Here's What's Happening / Cindy Rybaczyk

I'll begin by focusing on one of my favorite businesses in downtown Leesburg, Florida - The Florida Porch Cafe located at 706 W. Main Street. I originally was told about this spot by a friend that said she enjoyed going for lunches there, and after visiting with her, I realized that they are much more than just a lunch cafe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mkKv_0jSYLSjz00
A lovely spot for a nice lunch in downtown Leesburg!Photo byLake County Florida - Here's What's Happening / Cindy Rybaczyk

If you're looking for a nice holiday gift for a hostess, teacher, or family, I hope you'll consider checking them out. When you walk in, you'll find a bakery case full of all sorts of goodies. If you like pumpkin bread, be sure to try theirs - to me, it's the best one I've had because it's nice and moist. Across the back wall, you'll find selections from Stonewall Kitchen that make great gifts. You can pick up individually jarred products or you can opt for a gift basket or set. The Florida Porch Cafe is beautifully decorated for the holidays, and I'm sure you'll enjoy adding this to your list of local shops to visit when you are looking for a nice gift for someone. Plus you can relax and grab lunch while you're out shopping (I've included their menu from this link).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T4JFJ_0jSYLSjz00
All sorts of options for lunch, including quiche, salads, soups, sandwiches, wraps, drinks, and desserts.Photo byLake County Florida - Here's What's Happening / Cindy Rybaczyk

Are you interested in keeping up with information on local businesses and restaurants? Want to follow along to keep up with upcoming events and places to visit in Lake County, Florida? Here's what you need to do - create a User Account on either the NewsBreak app or website, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If you liked this article, I appreciate your comments and suggestions, as well as your sharing it with others. Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy Holidays here in Lake County! Please remember to share your favorite local businesses with others in the comments.

