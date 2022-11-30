This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 1 - 4, 2022

I love the weekends at this time of the year in Lake County because of the Christmas festivals and holiday activities. Whether you're a local like me, a newcomer to the area, or even if you're only here for a visit, I'm sure you'll find something you want to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida!
Thursday, December 1, 2022:
- Mascotte Hometown Holiday: Tedder-Thomas Memorial Civic Center, 5:00 - 8:00 pm, holiday & craft vendor market, tree lighting, entertainment, smores, complimentary refreshments, Santa
Friday, December 2, 2022:
- Light Up Clermont: City Hall Park, 5:30 - 9:00 pm, enjoy the "Claus in Clermont" theme, tree lighting ceremony, holiday music, photos, food trucks
- Hometown Christmas: Fruitland Park, 5:30 - 9:00 pm, local entertainment, free kids activities, Santa arrives by fire truck, food trucks, vendors
- Mount Dora Christmas Walk: downtown Mount Dora, 6:00 - 9:00 pm, family-friendly street party, music, food vendors, toy vendors, shopping, Santa pictures, bungy jumping, rock climbing
- Eustis 1st Friday: Downtown Eustis (111 N. Eustis Street), 6:00 - 9:00 pm, family-friendly monthly street party, food trucks, vendors, live music by the Brown Bag Brass Band & the Eustis High School Band, plus Santa Claus will be in the park
- Parent's Night Out: SkyZone Clermont - 2510 S. Highway 27, 7:00 - 10:00 pm, drop off your children ages 6-15 only for an evening of jumping including 2 slices of pizza & a beverage, $25 per child, SkySocks required
Saturday, December 3, 2022:
- Breakfast with Santa: 7101 Wright Avenue, Tangerine, 9:00 - 10:00 am, Santa will arrive with an elf for one hour during the pancake breakfast, bring your camera to this free event for children (note: the pancake breakfast is from 8:00 - 10:00 am, adults and children 12 and over $8, children under 12 $4)
- Astor Holiday Christmas Street Parade: beginning at The Drifters or Castaways parking lot, 10:00 am, the theme is Hometown Beary Merry Christmas
- Lady Lake Christmas Parade: Old Dixie Highway between Guava Street & Griffin View Drive, 10:00 am, the theme is Christmas Under the Sea
- Mount Dora Christmas Parade: downtown Mount Dora, 10:00 - 11:00 am
- Clermont Hometown Parade: beginning at Waterfront Park & traveling down W. Montrose Street, 10:00 am, floats, holiday dancers, marching bands, Santa Claus
- Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by "Beautiful Bobby" Blackmon (contemporary southern soul, blues, classic R&B), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available
- Tavares The Sounds of Christmas Parade & Celebration: Wooten Park, 5:00 - 9:00 pm, Santa visits, "ice" skating, entertainment, parade, snow storms, a movie in the park, food vendors, Jingle Build-Off
- Light Up Montverde: Town Hall at 17404 6th Street, 6:00 - 8:30 pm, visit with Santa, tree lighting, Christmas carols, free snacks & hot dogs, free movie The Grinch under the Christmas Tree
- Leesburg Christmas Parade: Main Street in historic downtown Leesburg, 6:00 - 9:00 pm, holiday entertainment, a parade with a Candyland theme, Santa, light displays, food
- Night of Lights for Tykes: Mount Dora Boating Center & Marina (148 Charles Avenue), 6:00 - 9:00 pm, bring a toy for toys, and see the Marina lights from inside the Marina
- Mount Dora Lighted Boat Parade: on Lake Dora beginning at the Lighthouse, 7:00 - 9:00 pm, local boat owners decorate boats and compete for best in light show display & originality
- GLOW at SkyZone: 2510 S. Highway 27, Clermont, 8:00 - 11:00 pm, all ages 5+ are welcome at this event featuring lasers, music, blacklight, jumping, and dancing, $32 per person, SkySocks & GlowShirt required
Sunday, December 4, 2022:
- Downtown Clermont Farmer's Market: W. Montrose Street, Clermont, 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, enjoy outdoor shopping from 40 local vendors featuring produce, meat, honey, eggs, seafood, handmade gifts, & home goods
- Mount Dora Village Market: 230 W. 4th Avenue, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, visit the outdoor market in Sunset Park featuring seafood, produce, plants, crafts, & more
- Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by Billy Buchanan (dancers love "The Ambassador of Rock 'n Soul" as he features soul, blues, and early rock from the 50's to the 80's and beyond), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available
- Leesburg Christmas on the Water: Venetian Gardens, 5:30 - 7:30 pm, entertainment, food vendors, light up Venetian Gardens at 6:00 pm, lighted boat parade begins at 6:15 pm
