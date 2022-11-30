This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 1 - 4, 2022

I love the weekends at this time of the year in Lake County because of the Christmas festivals and holiday activities. Whether you're a local like me, a newcomer to the area, or even if you're only here for a visit, I'm sure you'll find something you want to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida!

There's plenty to do in Lake County, Florida during the holiday season! Photo by Raspopova Marina / Unsplash on Unsplash

Thursday, December 1, 2022:

Mascotte Hometown Holiday: Tedder-Thomas Memorial Civic Center, 5:00 - 8:00 pm, holiday & craft vendor market, tree lighting, entertainment, smores, complimentary refreshments, Santa

Friday, December 2, 2022:

Light Up Clermont: City Hall Park, 5:30 - 9:00 pm, enjoy the "Claus in Clermont" theme, tree lighting ceremony, holiday music, photos, food trucks

Hometown Christmas: Fruitland Park, 5:30 - 9:00 pm, local entertainment, free kids activities, Santa arrives by fire truck, food trucks, vendors

Mount Dora Christmas Walk: downtown Mount Dora, 6:00 - 9:00 pm, family-friendly street party, music, food vendors, toy vendors, shopping, Santa pictures, bungy jumping, rock climbing

Eustis 1st Friday: Downtown Eustis (111 N. Eustis Street), 6:00 - 9:00 pm, family-friendly monthly street party, food trucks, vendors, live music by the Brown Bag Brass Band & the Eustis High School Band, plus Santa Claus will be in the park

Parent's Night Out: SkyZone Clermont - 2510 S. Highway 27, 7:00 - 10:00 pm, drop off your children ages 6-15 only for an evening of jumping including 2 slices of pizza & a beverage, $25 per child, SkySocks required

See Santa at one of the many Christmas parades. Photo by Brian McGowan / Unsplash on Unsplash

Saturday, December 3, 2022:

Pick up Christmas cookies or a holiday treat at one of the weekend markets. Photo by Yulian Karadzhov / Unsplash on Unsplash

Sunday, December 4, 2022:

Downtown Clermont Farmer's Market: W. Montrose Street, Clermont, 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, enjoy outdoor shopping from 40 local vendors featuring produce, meat, honey, eggs, seafood, handmade gifts, & home goods

Mount Dora Village Market: 230 W. 4th Avenue, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, visit the outdoor market in Sunset Park featuring seafood, produce, plants, crafts, & more

Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by Billy Buchanan (dancers love "The Ambassador of Rock 'n Soul" as he features soul, blues, and early rock from the 50's to the 80's and beyond), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available

Leesburg Christmas on the Water: Venetian Gardens, 5:30 - 7:30 pm, entertainment, food vendors, light up Venetian Gardens at 6:00 pm, lighted boat parade begins at 6:15 pm

