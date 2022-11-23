Lake County Florida Tours

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

With the holidays quickly approaching, friends and family will be coming for a visit. A nice idea for something to do while they're here is to go on a tour. The nice part about going on a tour is that all of the hard work is figured out for you - just show up and join in the fun! Just make sure to make reservations if they are required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oc3P0_0jLb5Nc700
Segway tours are a great way of exploring as a small group.Photo byAjit Sandhu / UnsplashonUnsplash

CatBoat Adventure Tour: Join a guided, powered catamaran tour across Lake Dora, through the Dora Canal, and into Lake Eustis while enjoying nature. This narrated two-hour tour is for two people per catamaran. Boat operators must be 21 with a valid driver's license or 18 with a valid boater card. If you book online, the price is $160 per boat plus tax Monday - Friday or $189 plus tax on Saturday - Sunday not including gratuity.

Segway Adventure Tour: This 80-minute tour takes guests by Segway from the Mount Dora Boating Center & Marina out to the waterfront Evans Park, the Port of Mount Dora, the Mount Dora Lighthouse, Palm Island Park with a raised boardwalk over the water, into the downtown historic business district, past historic homes, quaint neighborhoods, past the Lakeside Inn overlooking Lake Dora, and back to the marina. There is a maximum of five Segways available per tour, and Segways can be operated by people aged 12 and over, with a weight of between 100 - 270 pounds. Helmets are provided or you can bring your own. The online ticket price is $64 per person plus tax. Gratuity for your tour guide is not included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vdHbB_0jLb5Nc700
Tours offer you a chance to see wildlife.Photo byMathew Schwartz / UnsplashonUnsplash

St. John's River Tour: If operating a CatBoat or Segway doesn't sound quite right for you, consider this - a 2-hour eco-tour on a boat operated by a captain in Astor. You'll travel on the St. John's River, experiencing exotic plants and wildlife such as alligators, bald eagles, and even manatees. You'll tour on a 38' 21-passenger tour boat with a restroom on board or a 22' 6-passenger tour boat with no restroom on board. Tours run $29 per person for ages 11 and up, or $19 per person for children aged 10 and younger.

These are just a few tour possibilities available right here in Lake County, Florida. Interested in seeing more tour options, finding out about special events, learning about things to do, and discovering local businesses? Great, because it's easy to follow along! Create a User Account on either the NewsBreak app or website, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If you liked this article, I appreciate your comments and suggestions, as well as your liking it and sharing it with others. Do you have a favorite tour here in Lake County? Please share the information in the comments and I'll try to include it in the next set of tours I feature.

Comments / 0

Published by

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Leesburg, FL
229 followers

