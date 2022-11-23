Lake County Florida Tours

With the holidays quickly approaching, friends and family will be coming for a visit. A nice idea for something to do while they're here is to go on a tour. The nice part about going on a tour is that all of the hard work is figured out for you - just show up and join in the fun! Just make sure to make reservations if they are required.

Segway tours are a great way of exploring as a small group. Photo by Ajit Sandhu / Unsplash on Unsplash

CatBoat Adventure Tour: Join a guided, powered catamaran tour across Lake Dora, through the Dora Canal, and into Lake Eustis while enjoying nature. This narrated two-hour tour is for two people per catamaran. Boat operators must be 21 with a valid driver's license or 18 with a valid boater card. If you book online, the price is $160 per boat plus tax Monday - Friday or $189 plus tax on Saturday - Sunday not including gratuity.

Segway Adventure Tour: This 80-minute tour takes guests by Segway from the Mount Dora Boating Center & Marina out to the waterfront Evans Park, the Port of Mount Dora, the Mount Dora Lighthouse, Palm Island Park with a raised boardwalk over the water, into the downtown historic business district, past historic homes, quaint neighborhoods, past the Lakeside Inn overlooking Lake Dora, and back to the marina. There is a maximum of five Segways available per tour, and Segways can be operated by people aged 12 and over, with a weight of between 100 - 270 pounds. Helmets are provided or you can bring your own. The online ticket price is $64 per person plus tax. Gratuity for your tour guide is not included.

Tours offer you a chance to see wildlife. Photo by Mathew Schwartz / Unsplash on Unsplash

St. John's River Tour: If operating a CatBoat or Segway doesn't sound quite right for you, consider this - a 2-hour eco-tour on a boat operated by a captain in Astor. You'll travel on the St. John's River, experiencing exotic plants and wildlife such as alligators, bald eagles, and even manatees. You'll tour on a 38' 21-passenger tour boat with a restroom on board or a 22' 6-passenger tour boat with no restroom on board. Tours run $29 per person for ages 11 and up, or $19 per person for children aged 10 and younger.

These are just a few tour possibilities available right here in Lake County, Florida.