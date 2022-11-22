Holiday Happenings in Lake County, Florida

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

The holidays are almost here, and the celebrations are beginning all over Lake County, Florida. Here is the list of the events I've spotted so far. If I've missed something, please comment with information about additional events that are happening here in Lake County; I'll make sure to include them in a future article.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AoZie_0jK0lv2300
Capture the magic of Christmas in Lake County, FloridaPhoto byMario Mendez / UnsplashonUnsplash

Friday, November 25, 2022:

  • I used to love to go out shopping on Black Friday. Now I prefer to shop online and avoid the crowds unless I'm heading into my local town stores and not the big box shops! Here are a few ideas for you on Amazon. Take advantage of a free 30-day trial for Amazon prime. You can give the gift of Amazon prime to someone including free deliveries, Prime Video with thousands of movies & TV shows, song & playlist streaming, free Kindle book access, and more. Check out Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals to find gifts for people on your list. Are you struggling to come up with gift ideas? Take a look at Amazon's Holiday Gift Guide.
  • Light Up Eustis: Ferran Park, 5:00 - 9:00 pm, tree lighting, Santa photos, snow slide, simulated snowfall, live entertainment, food trucks & vendors

Saturday, November 26, 2022:

  • Shop Small Saturday: downtown Clermont, 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, stroll through festive downtown Clermont and enjoy shopping & dining in locally owned businesses
  • Leesburg Christmas Stroll: Main Street, 12:00 - 8:00 pm, Christmas light displays, shop browsing, live entertainment, Christmas tree lighting with a synchronized choreographed Towne Square display, snow, Santa photos, kids games & activities (hay rides, petting zoo, face painting, inflatable slides), restaurants & festive foods
  • Light Up Mount Dora: downtown's waterfront Elizabeth Evans Park, 3:00 - 9:00 pm, Santa arrives by boat, visit Santa in Sunset Park after his arrival, holiday lights, downtown shopping & dining, music, a reading of The Night Before Christmas, activities, fireworks over Lake Dora
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpsgI_0jK0lv2300
Take in some holiday fireworksPhoto byRay Hennessy / UnsplashonUnsplash

Thursday, December 1, 2022:

  • Mascotte Hometown Holiday: Tedder-Thomas Memorial Civic Center, 5:00 - 8:00 pm, holiday & craft vendor market, tree lighting, entertainment, smores, complimentary refreshments, Santa

Friday, December 2, 2022:

  • Light Up Clermont: City Hall Park, 5:30 - 9:00 pm, enjoy the "Claus in Clermont" theme, tree lighting ceremony, holiday music, photos, food trucks
  • Hometown Christmas: Fruitland Park, 5:30 - 9:00 pm, local entertainment, free kids activities, Santa arrives by fire truck, food trucks, vendors
  • Mount Dora Christmas Walk: downtown Mount Dora, 6:00 - 9:00 pm, family-friendly street party, music, food vendors, toy vendors, shopping, Santa pictures, bungy jumping, rock climbing

Saturday, December 3, 2022:

  • Astor Holiday Christmas Street Parade: beginning at The Drifters or Castaways parking lot, 10:00 am, the theme is Hometown Beary Merry Christmas
  • Lady Lake Christmas Parade: Old Dixie Highway between Guava Street & Griffin View Drive, 10:00 am, the theme is Christmas Under the Sea
  • Mount Dora Christmas Parade: downtown Mount Dora, 10:00 - 11:00 am
  • Clermont Hometown Parade: beginning at Waterfront Park & traveling down W. Montrose Street, 10:00 am, floats, holiday dancers, marching bands, Santa Claus
  • Tavares The Sounds of Christmas Parade & Celebration: Wooten Park, 5:00 - 9:00 pm, Santa visits, "ice" skating, entertainment, parade, snow storms, a movie in the park, food vendors, Jingle Build-Off
  • Light Up Montverde: Town Hall at 17404 6th Street, 6:00 - 8:30 pm, visit with Santa, tree lighting, Christmas carols, free snacks & hot dogs, free movie The Grinch under the Christmas Tree
  • Leesburg Christmas Parade: Main Street in historic downtown Leesburg, 6:00 - 9:00 pm, holiday entertainment, a parade with a Candyland theme, Santa, light displays, food
  • Mount Dora Lighted Boat Parade: on Lake Dora beginning at the Lighthouse, 7:00 - 9:00 pm, local boat owners decorate boats and compete for best in light show display & originality
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xTs4U_0jK0lv2300
Santa stops in Lake County for several town visitsPhoto byMike Arney / UnsplashonUnsplash

Sunday, December 4, 2022:

  • Leesburg Christmas on the Water: Venetian Gardens, 5:30 - 7:30 pm, entertainment, food vendors, light up Venetian Gardens at 6:00 pm, lighted boat parade begins at 6:15 pm

Thursday, December 8, 2022:

Friday, December 9, 2022:

  • Groveland 2nd Friday Market & Holiday Tree Lighting: Lake David Park, 5:00 - 9:00 pm, artisan market, food trucks, live entertainment, kids activities, tree lighting
  • Fruitland Park Hometown Christmas: City Hall, Fruitland Park, beginning at 5:30 pm, entertainment, free kids activities, food trucks, vendors, Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive by fire truck
  • Howey in the Hills Christmas Festival: in front of the library, 6:00 - 9:00 pm, craft & decoration making, tree lighting, Santa reads The Night Before Christmas, baked goods auction
  • Cookies and Cocoa: downtown Clermont, 6:00 - 9:00 pm, merchants will provide cookies & hot chocolate, entertainers perform at City Hall Park, shopping
  • Light Up Lady Lake: at the Log Cabin (106 S. Highway 27 / 441), beginning at 6:15 pm, Christmas lights, speeches, a performance from The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake Chorus, Santa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXZRd_0jK0lv2300
Christmas Parades - plenty to choose from in Lake County, FloridaPhoto byBrian McGowan / UnsplashonUnsplash

Saturday, December 10, 2022:

Thursday, December 15, 2022:

Interested in keeping up with holiday happenings? Want to follow along to keep up with upcoming events and places to visit in Lake County, Florida? Here's what you need to do - create a User Account on either the NewsBreak app or website, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If you liked this article, I appreciate your comments and suggestions, as well as your sharing it with others. Thanks and enjoy the holidays here in Lake County!

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning recommendations for products or services. I may receive a commission if you purchase from them. This will be at no additional cost to you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lake County Florida# holiday# Christmas# events# holiday events

Comments / 8

Published by

Tired of reading irrelevant articles? Let's focus on what matters to you - what's happening in Lake County Florida and the surrounding area. We'll discuss events, things to do, and places to go.

Leesburg, FL
230 followers

More from Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Lake County, FL

COVID in Lake County, Florida - Finding the Current Data

Both my husband and I are considered as being health compromised, so we are very interested in seeing what the trend is with COVID-19 in Lake County, Florida. We base our decisions on whether it's safe for us to be venturing out on data. We are not medical personnel, but we like to use data to help us make our decisions. The Florida Department of Health has a website that we follow. It includes information about vaccine locations, testing locations, and treatment locations that you can bring up by county and then by city.

Read full story
4 comments
Lake County, FL

This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: November 25 - 27, 2022

The weekend is here! Do you have any plans? Whether you are looking for a Christmas festival, shopping, or entertainment, here are some options for what to do here in Lake County, Florida.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Lake County Florida Holiday Tours

With the holidays approaching and family coming to visit, I started searching for ideas on where to take our guests. I love the idea of taking them on a tour because everything is figured out for me. My advice, especially during the holidays, is to make reservations as soon as possible. Here's a link to the first article I wrote about tour options in Lake County, Florida.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Lake County Florida Tours

With the holidays quickly approaching, friends and family will be coming for a visit. A nice idea for something to do while they're here is to go on a tour. The nice part about going on a tour is that all of the hard work is figured out for you - just show up and join in the fun! Just make sure to make reservations if they are required.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Thanksgiving Weekend in Lake County, Florida

I hope you're ready to enjoy the holiday weekend! Some people enjoy putting up Christmas decorations on Thanksgiving weekend, and others prefer going out and getting a jump start on their holiday shopping on Black Friday. I love taking in a holiday celebration to get my family into the Christmas spirit! If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of options for you here in Lake County, Florida!

Read full story
1 comments
Lake County, FL

Activities for Kids in Lake County: Thursday, 11/17/22 and Friday, 11/18/22

If you are looking for something for your kids to enjoy later this week, Lake County, Florida has plenty of low-cost options to keep children learning and having fun!. Preschool Story Time / Stay & Play: Preschool-aged children and their younger siblings enjoy a story, music, puppets, & play time - ages 0-4, free, 1 hour.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Lake County Activities for Children on Wednesday, 11/16/22

Are you searching for things for your kids to do on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, here in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few possibilities:. Choo-Choo Babies: Babies and parents alike enjoy bonding time and sitting in their parent's lap - ages 0 to 15 months, free, 20 minutes.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Thanksgiving 2022 in Lake County, Florida

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Are you planning on cooking or would you rather enjoy a meal out or one you bring home? Let’s look at some of your options. Thanksgiving Day Dining OptionsChristopher Ryan / Unsplash.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Date Night in Lake County, Florida - Scenic Dining

Especially once you have children, it becomes difficult to realize that you are still a couple and you need some alone time. So what are some good ideas for where to dine in Lake County, Florida? If you're looking for a restaurant with a great view, here are a few suggestions for places to try:

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Low-Cost Kid's Activities in Lake County, Florida on Thursday 11/10/22 & Friday, 11/11/22

Lake County, Florida has plenty of low-cost options to keep children learning and having fun! Here are options for places to take your kids later this week. Many activities listed end with a craftSigmund / Unsplash.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Inexpensive or Free Activities for Kids in Lake County, Florida - November 9, 2022

I'm still searching and finding plenty of things for parents to do with their children! Let's take a look at where you can take your kids on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, that won't break the bank!

Read full story
Paisley, FL

Children's Low Cost or Free Activities: November 14-15, 2022

STEM (or STEAM) EducationRobo Wunderkind / Unsplash. Discover & Learn Toddler Workshops: An Introduction to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math) - ages 3-5, $40 per month (4 weekly 1.5 hour sessions) or $15 per class (drop-in)

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Bowling in Lake County, Florida

I recently focused on a few great places to take kids in Lake County, Florida after parents mentioned not being able to find anything fun and inexpensive to do with their kids. A reader suggested in a comment that I consider including Mom & Pop type smaller establishments, and I thought that was a great idea. I appreciate your comments and suggestions, so please keep sending them! Here are a few more options for where to take your kids' bowling if they're looking to have some fun:

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Fun Activities for Lake County Children: November 7-8, 2022

Parents are always looking for fun things to do with their kids that don't cost a fortune. Here are some possibilities of where to take your kids this week on Monday, 11/7/22 and Tuesday, 11/8/22 - without spending an arm and a leg!

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County, Florida

I recently focused on a few great places to take kids in Lake County, Florida after parents mentioned not being able to find anything fun and inexpensive to do with their kids. Let's check out a few more options:

Read full story
3 comments
Lake County, FL

Lunch Spots in Lake County, Florida

Looking for a nice place to go for lunch in Lake County, Florida? Lucky for you, there are plenty of options. Here are just a few of my favorites:. La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort: you can't go wrong if you visit Howey in the Hills and you stop at La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort at 10400 County Road 48. Dine inside or outside on the patio overlooking Mission Inn’s beautiful golf course and ponds. Lunch is served daily from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at La Hacienda. You can order off of their lunch menu (soups, salads, sandwiches, sides, & desserts, plus beverages including coffee, tea, soft drinks, wine, beer, champagne, or cocktails), or indulge in their lunch buffet a menu that changes daily. Adults pay $25 and children 5-12 pay $15 plus tax and gratuity including a beverage.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Breakfast Spots in Lake County, Florida

There are just some days that you don’t feel like getting up and making breakfast! Lucky for you, Lake County, Florida has some great options for breakfast!. La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort: travel to Howey in the Hills and you’ll find this hidden treasure at 10400 County Road 48. Dine inside or outside on the patio overlooking Mission Inn’s beautiful golf course and ponds. Breakfast is served daily from 6:00 - 10:30 am and can accommodate golfers before or after golfing. You can order off of their breakfast menu, or for a real treat, indulge in their breakfast buffet featuring made-to-order omelets, pancakes, waffles, breakfast meats, potatoes, cereals, fresh fruits, juices, pastries, and more. Adults pay $24 and children 5-12 pay $14 plus tax and gratuity including a beverage.

Read full story
5 comments
Lake County, FL

Let’s Have Fun in Lake County, Florida on Friday, 11/4/22

The weekend is fast approaching. If you don’t have any plans yet for Friday, November 4, 2022, here are a few options for things to do in Lake County, Florida:. Friday farmers market at Cagan CrossingsAnne Preble / Unsplash.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Reasonably Priced, Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County Florida

Parents are always interested in finding inexpensive activities to keep their kids happy. Everything seems so expensive these days, but there are still options for reasonably priced, fun things to do with your kids in Lake County, Florida!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy