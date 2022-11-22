Holiday Happenings in Lake County, Florida

The holidays are almost here, and the celebrations are beginning all over Lake County, Florida. Here is the list of the events I've spotted so far. If I've missed something, please comment with information about additional events that are happening here in Lake County; I'll make sure to include them in a future article.
Friday, November 25, 2022:
- I used to love to go out shopping on Black Friday. Now I prefer to shop online and avoid the crowds unless I'm heading into my local town stores and not the big box shops! Here are a few ideas for you on Amazon. Take advantage of a free 30-day trial for Amazon prime. You can give the gift of Amazon prime to someone including free deliveries, Prime Video with thousands of movies & TV shows, song & playlist streaming, free Kindle book access, and more. Check out Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals to find gifts for people on your list. Are you struggling to come up with gift ideas? Take a look at Amazon's Holiday Gift Guide.
- Light Up Eustis: Ferran Park, 5:00 - 9:00 pm, tree lighting, Santa photos, snow slide, simulated snowfall, live entertainment, food trucks & vendors
Saturday, November 26, 2022:
- Shop Small Saturday: downtown Clermont, 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, stroll through festive downtown Clermont and enjoy shopping & dining in locally owned businesses
- Leesburg Christmas Stroll: Main Street, 12:00 - 8:00 pm, Christmas light displays, shop browsing, live entertainment, Christmas tree lighting with a synchronized choreographed Towne Square display, snow, Santa photos, kids games & activities (hay rides, petting zoo, face painting, inflatable slides), restaurants & festive foods
- Light Up Mount Dora: downtown's waterfront Elizabeth Evans Park, 3:00 - 9:00 pm, Santa arrives by boat, visit Santa in Sunset Park after his arrival, holiday lights, downtown shopping & dining, music, a reading of The Night Before Christmas, activities, fireworks over Lake Dora
Thursday, December 1, 2022:
- Mascotte Hometown Holiday: Tedder-Thomas Memorial Civic Center, 5:00 - 8:00 pm, holiday & craft vendor market, tree lighting, entertainment, smores, complimentary refreshments, Santa
Friday, December 2, 2022:
- Light Up Clermont: City Hall Park, 5:30 - 9:00 pm, enjoy the "Claus in Clermont" theme, tree lighting ceremony, holiday music, photos, food trucks
- Hometown Christmas: Fruitland Park, 5:30 - 9:00 pm, local entertainment, free kids activities, Santa arrives by fire truck, food trucks, vendors
- Mount Dora Christmas Walk: downtown Mount Dora, 6:00 - 9:00 pm, family-friendly street party, music, food vendors, toy vendors, shopping, Santa pictures, bungy jumping, rock climbing
Saturday, December 3, 2022:
- Astor Holiday Christmas Street Parade: beginning at The Drifters or Castaways parking lot, 10:00 am, the theme is Hometown Beary Merry Christmas
- Lady Lake Christmas Parade: Old Dixie Highway between Guava Street & Griffin View Drive, 10:00 am, the theme is Christmas Under the Sea
- Mount Dora Christmas Parade: downtown Mount Dora, 10:00 - 11:00 am
- Clermont Hometown Parade: beginning at Waterfront Park & traveling down W. Montrose Street, 10:00 am, floats, holiday dancers, marching bands, Santa Claus
- Tavares The Sounds of Christmas Parade & Celebration: Wooten Park, 5:00 - 9:00 pm, Santa visits, "ice" skating, entertainment, parade, snow storms, a movie in the park, food vendors, Jingle Build-Off
- Light Up Montverde: Town Hall at 17404 6th Street, 6:00 - 8:30 pm, visit with Santa, tree lighting, Christmas carols, free snacks & hot dogs, free movie The Grinch under the Christmas Tree
- Leesburg Christmas Parade: Main Street in historic downtown Leesburg, 6:00 - 9:00 pm, holiday entertainment, a parade with a Candyland theme, Santa, light displays, food
- Mount Dora Lighted Boat Parade: on Lake Dora beginning at the Lighthouse, 7:00 - 9:00 pm, local boat owners decorate boats and compete for best in light show display & originality
Sunday, December 4, 2022:
- Leesburg Christmas on the Water: Venetian Gardens, 5:30 - 7:30 pm, entertainment, food vendors, light up Venetian Gardens at 6:00 pm, lighted boat parade begins at 6:15 pm
Thursday, December 8, 2022:
- Howey in the Hills House Christmas Light Decorating Competition: drive around Howey in the Hills to see beautifully decorated homes, 6:00 - 9:00 pm
Friday, December 9, 2022:
- Groveland 2nd Friday Market & Holiday Tree Lighting: Lake David Park, 5:00 - 9:00 pm, artisan market, food trucks, live entertainment, kids activities, tree lighting
- Fruitland Park Hometown Christmas: City Hall, Fruitland Park, beginning at 5:30 pm, entertainment, free kids activities, food trucks, vendors, Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive by fire truck
- Howey in the Hills Christmas Festival: in front of the library, 6:00 - 9:00 pm, craft & decoration making, tree lighting, Santa reads The Night Before Christmas, baked goods auction
- Cookies and Cocoa: downtown Clermont, 6:00 - 9:00 pm, merchants will provide cookies & hot chocolate, entertainers perform at City Hall Park, shopping
- Light Up Lady Lake: at the Log Cabin (106 S. Highway 27 / 441), beginning at 6:15 pm, Christmas lights, speeches, a performance from The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake Chorus, Santa
Saturday, December 10, 2022:
- Groveland Holiday Parade: from Cherry Street & Indiana Avenue to Magnolia Street & Iowa Avenue, 10:00 am, the theme is Christmas Cheer Throughout the Years
- Howey in the Hills Christmas Festival Car Show and Parade: E. Central Avenue, car show from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, the parade begins at 3:00 pm down Lakeshore Blvd
- Mount Dora Snow in the Park: Donnelly Park, 4:00 - 9:00 pm, go snow sledding and enjoy holiday entertainment
- Minneola Moonlight Christmas Parade: Disston Avenue, beginning at 6:00 pm, followed by Santa's Activity Workshop from 7:00 - 9:00 pm
Thursday, December 15, 2022:
- Lady Lake Luminary Walk at Heritage Park: park at 135 S. Old Dixie Highway, dusk to 11:00 pm, walk through Heritage Park and see the holiday luminaries
Interested in keeping up with holiday happenings? Want to follow along to keep up with upcoming events and places to visit in Lake County, Florida? Here's what you need to do - create a User Account on either the NewsBreak app or website, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If you liked this article, I appreciate your comments and suggestions, as well as your sharing it with others. Thanks and enjoy the holidays here in Lake County!
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning recommendations for products or services. I may receive a commission if you purchase from them. This will be at no additional cost to you.
Comments / 8