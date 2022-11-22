Holiday Happenings in Lake County, Florida

The holidays are almost here, and the celebrations are beginning all over Lake County, Florida. Here is the list of the events I've spotted so far. If I've missed something, please comment with information about additional events that are happening here in Lake County; I'll make sure to include them in a future article.

Friday, November 25, 2022:

Light Up Eustis: Ferran Park, 5:00 - 9:00 pm, tree lighting, Santa photos, snow slide, simulated snowfall, live entertainment, food trucks & vendors

Saturday, November 26, 2022:

Shop Small Saturday: downtown Clermont, 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, stroll through festive downtown Clermont and enjoy shopping & dining in locally owned businesses

Leesburg Christmas Stroll: Main Street, 12:00 - 8:00 pm, Christmas light displays, shop browsing, live entertainment, Christmas tree lighting with a synchronized choreographed Towne Square display, snow, Santa photos, kids games & activities (hay rides, petting zoo, face painting, inflatable slides), restaurants & festive foods

Light Up Mount Dora: downtown's waterfront Elizabeth Evans Park, 3:00 - 9:00 pm, Santa arrives by boat, visit Santa in Sunset Park after his arrival, holiday lights, downtown shopping & dining, music, a reading of The Night Before Christmas, activities, fireworks over Lake Dora

Thursday, December 1, 2022:

Mascotte Hometown Holiday: Tedder-Thomas Memorial Civic Center, 5:00 - 8:00 pm, holiday & craft vendor market, tree lighting, entertainment, smores, complimentary refreshments, Santa

Friday, December 2, 2022:

Light Up Clermont: City Hall Park, 5:30 - 9:00 pm, enjoy the "Claus in Clermont" theme, tree lighting ceremony, holiday music, photos, food trucks

Hometown Christmas: Fruitland Park, 5:30 - 9:00 pm, local entertainment, free kids activities, Santa arrives by fire truck, food trucks, vendors

Mount Dora Christmas Walk: downtown Mount Dora, 6:00 - 9:00 pm, family-friendly street party, music, food vendors, toy vendors, shopping, Santa pictures, bungy jumping, rock climbing

Saturday, December 3, 2022:

Sunday, December 4, 2022:

Leesburg Christmas on the Water: Venetian Gardens, 5:30 - 7:30 pm, entertainment, food vendors, light up Venetian Gardens at 6:00 pm, lighted boat parade begins at 6:15 pm

Thursday, December 8, 2022:

Howey in the Hills House Christmas Light Decorating Competition: drive around Howey in the Hills to see beautifully decorated homes, 6:00 - 9:00 pm

Friday, December 9, 2022:

Saturday, December 10, 2022:

Thursday, December 15, 2022:

Lady Lake Luminary Walk at Heritage Park: park at 135 S. Old Dixie Highway, dusk to 11:00 pm, walk through Heritage Park and see the holiday luminaries

