I hope you're ready to enjoy the holiday weekend! Some people enjoy putting up Christmas decorations on Thanksgiving weekend, and others prefer going out and getting a jump start on their holiday shopping on Black Friday. I love taking in a holiday celebration to get my family into the Christmas spirit! If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of options for you here in Lake County, Florida!

Get into the holiday spirit this Thanksgiving Weekend in Lake County, Florida! Steven Van Elk / Unsplash

Thursday, November 24, 2022:

Happy Thanksgiving! Are you still looking to make dinner plans? See if any of these options might work for you - I've included options for dining out or bringing home a prepared or partially-prepared dinner for you to enjoy.

Friday, November 25, 2022:

If you want to get into the holiday spirit, check out this year's 35th Annual Light-Up Eustis in Ferran Park from 5:00 - 9:00 pm. The Christmas Tree will be lit at 6:00 pm and Santa will arrive immediately after, and there will be free photos with Santa! Check out the snow slide and the simulated snowfall for 10 minutes each hour from 6:00 - 9:00 pm. You'll be able to enjoy the many downtown restaurants and shops, listen to Christmas carolers and see Vocal Flash performing on stage.

If you want to get into the holiday spirit, check out this year's 35th Annual Light-Up Eustis in Ferran Park from 5:00 - 9:00 pm. The Christmas Tree will be lit at 6:00 pm and Santa will arrive immediately after, and there will be free photos with Santa! Check out the snow slide and the simulated snowfall for 10 minutes each hour from 6:00 - 9:00 pm. You'll be able to enjoy the many downtown restaurants and shops, listen to Christmas carolers and see Vocal Flash performing on stage.

Enjoy the beautiful holiday decorations. Clint Patterson / Unsplash

Saturday, November 26, 2022:

The Leesburg Main Street Christmas Stroll takes place today from 12:00 - 8:00 pm in historic downtown Leesburg. Check out the snow, stroll the streets and see an array of Christmas light displays, browse through the shops, and dine in the restaurants. There will be live entertainment and the 24' high Magical Dancing Lights Musical Christmas Tree will be lit. Kids can visit with Santa and take a picture, go on a hay ride, visit a petting zoo, have their faces painted, play games, go on the inflatable slides, enjoy entertainment by jugglers & stilt walkers, and more!

It's time to Light Up Mount Dora from 3:30 - 9:00 pm at the downtown lakefront at Evans Park, where Santa Claus will arrive by boat! A fireworks display will occur after dark in Simpson Cove near the lighthouse. You'll see beautiful lights and enjoy music and activities including the reading of The Night Before Christmas, plus you can also stroll downtown for some shopping and dining.

