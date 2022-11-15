Activities for Kids in Lake County: Thursday, 11/17/22 and Friday, 11/18/22

If you are looking for something for your kids to enjoy later this week, Lake County, Florida has plenty of low-cost options to keep children learning and having fun!

Thursday, November 17, 2022:

Friday, November 18, 2022:

Mobile Art Studio: Join the Leesburg Center for the Arts at creating original pieces while learning from artists - ages 5-18, free, 1 hour

Sweet Peas Baby Story Time: A storytime for babies and their caregivers and expectant parents with a story and playtime - babies to 15 months, free, 55 minutes

Library Story Time: Children and their caregivers enjoy a weekly story time with songs, dancing, and playing - ages up to 5, free, 30 minutes

Lego Masters: Kids will enjoy participating in building challenges or just free building with mega-sized blocks or regular-sized blocks depending on age - ages 0-14, free, 90 minutes

Teen Movies: Teenagers (middle school & high school) can hang out and watch a movie with friends - ages 13-18, free, 1 hour

Teen Game Night: Teenagers can pre-register to attend this free event at Carver Park featuring Madden, 2K, Fortnite, and more. Free pizza - ages 11-14, free, 2 hours

Veteran's Day Celebration & 2nd Friday Market: Honor veterans, enjoy live music, and visit the Second Friday Market with a Kid's Zone (rescheduled) - all ages, free, begins at 5 pm

