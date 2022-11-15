Activities for Kids in Lake County: Thursday, 11/17/22 and Friday, 11/18/22

If you are looking for something for your kids to enjoy later this week, Lake County, Florida has plenty of low-cost options to keep children learning and having fun!
Thursday, November 17, 2022:
- Preschool Story Time / Stay & Play: Preschool-aged children and their younger siblings enjoy a story, music, puppets, & play time - ages 0-4, free, 1 hour
- Story Time with the Leesburg Firefighters: Begin at the library and take a walking field trip to Firestation 61 for a story & tour - ages 0-7 with an adult caregiver, free, 1 hour
- Making STEAM: Enjoy a demonstration by Elise of a science project you can complete at home - ages 6-18, free, 1 hour in person or live online
- Shake, Rattle, & Read: Bring your young children for story time, movement, and crafts - ages 3-5, free, 1 hour
- Story Time Station: Children enjoy stories and craft time - ages 3-5 but all ages welcome with a caregiver, free, 45 minutes
- Welcome to the Funderdome: Join in celebrating International Games Month with tabletop and outdoor games at this drop-in program for families - all ages, free, 2 hours
- Teen Art: Middle and high-school-aged children can learn to paint, draw, and explore art - ages 13-18, free, 1 hour
- Teen Voyagers - Bad Art Night: Teens can compete with their friends to create the worst art - ages 13-18, free, 2 hours
- Dungeons & Dragons Club: Teens and adults that enjoy Dungeons & Dragons are welcome to join in - ages 13 & up, free, 2 hours
- Hayride Happy Hour at the Far Reach Ranch: Families can enjoy a hayride, music, food & drink (for purchase), playground, bounce house, & game area - all ages, free, 3 hours.
Friday, November 18, 2022:
- Mobile Art Studio: Join the Leesburg Center for the Arts at creating original pieces while learning from artists - ages 5-18, free, 1 hour
- Sweet Peas Baby Story Time: A storytime for babies and their caregivers and expectant parents with a story and playtime - babies to 15 months, free, 55 minutes
- Library Story Time: Children and their caregivers enjoy a weekly story time with songs, dancing, and playing - ages up to 5, free, 30 minutes
- Lego Masters: Kids will enjoy participating in building challenges or just free building with mega-sized blocks or regular-sized blocks depending on age - ages 0-14, free, 90 minutes
- Teen Movies: Teenagers (middle school & high school) can hang out and watch a movie with friends - ages 13-18, free, 1 hour
- Teen Game Night: Teenagers can pre-register to attend this free event at Carver Park featuring Madden, 2K, Fortnite, and more. Free pizza - ages 11-14, free, 2 hours
- Veteran's Day Celebration & 2nd Friday Market: Honor veterans, enjoy live music, and visit the Second Friday Market with a Kid's Zone (rescheduled) - all ages, free, begins at 5 pm
