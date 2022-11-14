Lake County Activities for Children on Wednesday, 11/16/22

Are you searching for things for your kids to do on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, here in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few possibilities:
- Choo-Choo Babies: Babies and parents alike enjoy bonding time and sitting in their parent's lap - ages 0 to 15 months, free, 20 minutes
- Jonny & the Puppets: Enjoy a story, see a puppet show, plus have fun singing and dancing in person or watch it live online - children, free, 1 hour
- Story Time: Children can enjoy stories, songs, and playtime - ages 0-5, free, 30 minutes
- Story Time: Have fun while listening to a story with music and movement - ages 0-5 with an adult caregiver, free, 75 minutes
- Story Time: This weekly activity with no sign-up required includes a story, songs, and a craft - ages 0-4, free, 1 hour
- Family Story Time: Enjoy story time with songs and fingerplays - toddlers & pre-K along with their caregivers, free, 30 minutes
- Toddler Time: Encourage lifelong reading while enjoying stories, music, puppets, and bubbles - ages 0-2.5, free, 30 minutes
- Toddler Train: This active storytime features a story followed by a playgroup - ages 16-36 months with a caregiver, free, 30 minutes
- End of Semester Party: High school-aged teens can enjoy the end of the semester with pizza and games - ages 13-18, free, 90 minutes
- Paisley After School: This organized program focuses on leadership & social skills outside of the school day - children, 1 hour
- Kids Adventure Club: Kids enjoy coming together for fun after-school activities - ages 5-14, 90 minutes
- Game On: Teens play games together on two Nintendo Switch consoles - ages 13-18, free, 1 hour
- Kids Code: Kids must be able to use a mouse and read and write a little to enjoy this coding group - ages 5-12, free, 45 minutes
- Read with Scarlett: Each week, children get to enjoy sitting and reading with Scarlett, the library's therapy dog - children, free, 1 hour
- Teen Eats: Teenagers get together and enjoy cooking and eating snacks - middle & high school-aged teens, free, 1 hour
- LEGO Club: Come together to design and construct your own LEGO masterpiece - age 12 & under, free, 1 hour
- Club Maker: Kids can attend this hands-on club exploring STEAM concepts through crafts & activities - ages 4-12, free, 1 hour
- Trout Lake Woodlanders: Kids will enjoy hands-on learning, field trips, and volunteer activities - ages 8-18, free, 1 hour, pre-registration required
- Kids Hour at the Orlando Cat Cafe in Clermont: Kids enjoy reading with the cats, cat play time, and crafting - children 12 & under plus caregiver, $8 per child, $10 per adult, 1 hour
