Thanksgiving 2022 in Lake County, Florida

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Are you planning on cooking or would you rather enjoy a meal out or one you bring home? Let’s look at some of your options.

Thanksgiving Day Dining OptionsChristopher Ryan / Unsplash

Options for Dining Out:

  • Cracker Barrel: $15.99 plus tax & gratuity for a Homestyle Turkey & Dressing meal including gravy, sweet potato casserole, green beans, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie.
  • Lakeside Inn Mount Dora: $75 per person plus tax & gratuity, special menu available for children ages 12 and under. Includes a starter and dessert buffet plus your choice of main courses with sides including turkey roulade, braised bone-in short ribs, brown butter roasted branzini, lobster ravioli, bourbon & fig glazed bone-in pork chop, and stuffed butternut squash.
  • Mission Inn - El Conquistador: holiday meals a la carte with appetizers $9, dinners with traditional accompaniments $30 - $44, and desserts $8, plus service charge & tax. Entree choices include turkey, salmon, ham, and roast prime rib.
  • Mission Inn - La Hacienda Thanksgiving Grand Brunch Buffet: $65 per person for ages 13 and up, $28 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under, plus service charge & tax.
  • Mission Inn - La Margarita & El Gitano: $42 per person for ages 13 and up, $19 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under, plus service charge & tax. Served family style at your table with traditional accompaniments. Dinner includes an appetizer (choose from butternut squash bisque or Lacinto kale salad), entree (traditional Thanksgiving apple cider brined herb roasted turkey or hickory smoked pit ham), sides (mashed potatoes, traditional dressing, green beans almondine, maple bourbon glazed sweet potatoes, and buttered carrots with dill weed), and dessert (choose either autumn gold pumpkin pie or Normandy apple pie).
  • 1921 Mount Dora: $72 per person for ages 13 and up, children's turkey dinner $16, plus tax & gratuity. First course choice of butternut squash soup or Waldorf salad. The main course includes turkey, sweet potatoes, carrots, and green bean casserole. Dessert is a duo of Seminole pumpkin cheesecake and Honeycrisp apple cobbler. A vegetarian option will be available upon request.
Dine out or eat at home this Thanksgiving DayElement5 Digital / Unsplash

Options for Take-Home Meals:

  • Cracker Barrel: Heat-n-Serve Feast includes two turkey breasts, dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, two sides, two pies, plus rolls for $154.99 and tax. A smaller turkey option is available or you can order a complete ham meal or prime rib dinner. You can also order just what you want from their ala carte menu.
  • Publix: The Publix Deli Fully-Cooked Turkey Dinner with heating required includes a 10-12 pound Butterball turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, marshmallow delight, and cranberry orange relish for $64.99 and tax. Other meal choices and ala carte options including pies are listed.
  • Winn-Dixie: Scroll down and click Order Now to see your options, including a fully Fully-Cooked Deluxe Turkey Dinner including a 10-12 pound Butterball turkey, bread, gravy, stuffing, mashed sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, two 8" pies, and a liter of a Coke product for $79.99 and tax. There is also a ham meal option if you prefer.
Happy Thanksgiving!Preslie Hirsch / Unsplash

Wishing you and your family a very Happy Thanksgiving! Have I missed places offering a special menu for Thanksgiving or holiday meals to go? Please comment below to share your ideas with others.

