Low-Cost Kid's Activities in Lake County, Florida on Thursday 11/10/22 & Friday, 11/11/22

Lake County, Florida has plenty of low-cost options to keep children learning and having fun! Here are options for places to take your kids later this week.
Thursday, November 10, 2022:
- Little Leapers: Children get to play together with parents and explore while bouncing, climbing, and exploring - young children, $14, 2-hour session
- Music & Movement at the Clermont Arts & Recreational Center: Children will have fun exploring music & movement - toddlers & elementary-aged children, free, 1 hour
- Preschool Story Time / Stay & Play: Preschool-aged children and their younger siblings enjoy a story, music, puppets, & play time - ages 0-4, free, 1 hour
- Story Time with the Leesburg Firefighters: Begin at the library and take a walking field trip to Firestation 61 for a story & tour - ages 0-7 with an adult caregiver, free, 1 hour
- Making STEAM: Enjoy a demonstration by Elise of a science project you can complete at home - ages 6-18, free, 1 hour in person or live online
- Shake, Rattle, & Read: Bring your young children for story time, movement, and crafts - ages 3-5, free, 1 hour
- Story Time Station: Children enjoy stories and craft time - ages 3-5 but all ages welcome with a caregiver, free, 45 minutes
- Pumpkins: Learn all about pumpkins from Dallas from the Lake County UF Extension Office - designed for younger students but all ages welcome, free, 1 hour
- Thanksgiving Crafts for Kids: Enjoy a fall craft focusing on Thanksgiving - ages 0-7, free, 90 minutes
- Teen Art: Middle and high-school-aged children can learn to paint, draw, and explore art - ages 13-18, free, 1 hour
- Teen Hangout: Teens can play games, create, join in on a project, or hang out - ages 13-18, free, 1 hour
- 4-H Meeting & Kids Craft: Attend a general meeting followed by a craft or a cooking demonstration - all ages, free, 2 hours
- Birds of Prey: A program on birds of prey featuring a red-winged hawk, falcon, & barn owl - all ages, free, 1 hour
- Hayride Happy Hour at the Far Reach Ranch: Families can enjoy a hayride, music, food & drink (for purchase), playground, bounce house, & game area - all ages, free, 3 hours
Friday, November 11, 2022:
- Brown & Brown Farms Corn Maze & Fall Extravaganza: 8-acre corn maze, 15+ kids activities, plus food & drink (for purchase) - all ages, $16.51 per person (3 and under free), all-day event
- Veteran's Day Parade & Ceremony: Celebrate Veteran's Day in Clermont - all ages, free, the parade begins at 9 am, the ceremony begins at 11 am
- Veteran's Day Celebration & 2nd Friday Market: Honor veterans, enjoy live music, and visit the Second Friday Market with a Kid's Zone - all ages, free, begins at 5 pm
- Sky Zone Trampoline Park Parent’s Night Out: Parents can enjoy a 3-hour date night while kids enjoy trampolines - ages 6-15, $25 per child plus $3 socks, 3 hours
