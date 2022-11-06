Bowling in Lake County, Florida

I recently focused on a few great places to take kids in Lake County, Florida after parents mentioned not being able to find anything fun and inexpensive to do with their kids. A reader suggested in a comment that I consider including Mom & Pop type smaller establishments, and I thought that was a great idea. I appreciate your comments and suggestions, so please keep sending them! Here are a few more options for where to take your kids' bowling if they're looking to have some fun:

Bowling is a fun activity for both children and adults Courtney Wentz / Unsplash

Clermont Bowling Center: the Clermont Bowling Center is located at 4 Westgate Plaza in Clermont, Florida. They say they have been serving the Clermont area for 17 years and they offer bowling, an arcade (which is currently closed for remodeling), and Strike Zone Lounge which is a full-service lounge plus food and beverage facility offering pool tables, electronic darts, flat screen TV's, and a digital jukebox. They offer birthday party packages and host special events like corporate team-building challenges, field trips, and family reunions. They open on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11 am, and at 9 am on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Closing time is 11 pm Sunday - Thursday and midnight on Friday-Saturday.

Lakeside Lanes: you'll find Lakeside Lanes at 1950 Classique Lane in Tavares, Florida. They advertise being a family-friendly center for all of your entertainment needs where you can bowl, play in the arcade, watch sports, eat, and drink. If you visit their website, you'll find their daily specials and their special events, their youth program, and their birthday party package. They open daily at 11 am and they close at 10 pm on Monday - Thursday, 11 pm on Friday - Saturday, and 9 pm on Sunday.

Mount Dora Bowl: located at 1530 Eudora Road in Mount Dora, Florida. They say they are a hometown fun bowling center. They offer an impressively priced Kid's Birthday Package which includes 2 hours of bowling, bowling shoes, food, and drinks plus plates, cups, & silverware; parents can bring a cake, cupcakes, and ice cream for 5 children minimum to enjoy. They open at 9 am Wednesday - Saturday, 11 am on Sunday, noon on Monday, and 10 am on Tuesday. Closing time is 9 pm Monday - Thursday, 11 pm Friday - Saturday, and 6 pm on Sunday.