Bowling in Lake County, Florida

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

I recently focused on a few great places to take kids in Lake County, Florida after parents mentioned not being able to find anything fun and inexpensive to do with their kids. A reader suggested in a comment that I consider including Mom & Pop type smaller establishments, and I thought that was a great idea. I appreciate your comments and suggestions, so please keep sending them! Here are a few more options for where to take your kids' bowling if they're looking to have some fun:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VshO2_0j00eVZB00
Bowling is a fun activity for both children and adultsCourtney Wentz / Unsplash
  • Clermont Bowling Center: the Clermont Bowling Center is located at 4 Westgate Plaza in Clermont, Florida. They say they have been serving the Clermont area for 17 years and they offer bowling, an arcade (which is currently closed for remodeling), and Strike Zone Lounge which is a full-service lounge plus food and beverage facility offering pool tables, electronic darts, flat screen TV's, and a digital jukebox. They offer birthday party packages and host special events like corporate team-building challenges, field trips, and family reunions. They open on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11 am, and at 9 am on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Closing time is 11 pm Sunday - Thursday and midnight on Friday-Saturday.
  • Lakeside Lanes: you'll find Lakeside Lanes at 1950 Classique Lane in Tavares, Florida. They advertise being a family-friendly center for all of your entertainment needs where you can bowl, play in the arcade, watch sports, eat, and drink. If you visit their website, you'll find their daily specials and their special events, their youth program, and their birthday party package. They open daily at 11 am and they close at 10 pm on Monday - Thursday, 11 pm on Friday - Saturday, and 9 pm on Sunday.
  • Mount Dora Bowl: located at 1530 Eudora Road in Mount Dora, Florida. They say they are a hometown fun bowling center. They offer an impressively priced Kid's Birthday Package which includes 2 hours of bowling, bowling shoes, food, and drinks plus plates, cups, & silverware; parents can bring a cake, cupcakes, and ice cream for 5 children minimum to enjoy. They open at 9 am Wednesday - Saturday, 11 am on Sunday, noon on Monday, and 10 am on Tuesday. Closing time is 9 pm Monday - Thursday, 11 pm Friday - Saturday, and 6 pm on Sunday.

If you're interested in seeing more of what to do here in Lake County, here's what you need to do - create a User Account on either the NewsBreak app or website, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If you liked this article, I would appreciate your comments and suggestions, as well as your liking it and sharing it with others. Thanks and I hope you found this helpful!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lake County Florida# bowling# mom and pop# Lake County bowling# Lake County kids

Comments / 0

Published by

Tired of reading irrelevant articles? Let's focus on what matters to you - what's happening in Lake County Florida and the surrounding area. We'll discuss events, things to do, and places to go.

Leesburg, FL
77 followers

More from Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Lake County, FL

Low-Cost Kid's Activities in Lake County, Florida on Thursday 11/10/22 & Friday, 11/11/22

Lake County, Florida has plenty of low-cost options to keep children learning and having fun! Here are options for places to take your kids later this week. Many activities listed end with a craftSigmund / Unsplash.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Inexpensive or Free Activities for Kids in Lake County, Florida - November 9, 2022

I'm still searching and finding plenty of things for parents to do with their children! Let's take a look at where you can take your kids on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, that won't break the bank!

Read full story
Paisley, FL

Children's Low Cost or Free Activities: November 14-15, 2022

STEM (or STEAM) EducationRobo Wunderkind / Unsplash. Discover & Learn Toddler Workshops: An Introduction to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math) - ages 3-5, $40 per month (4 weekly 1.5 hour sessions) or $15 per class (drop-in)

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Fun Activities for Lake County Children: November 7-8, 2022

Parents are always looking for fun things to do with their kids that don't cost a fortune. Here are some possibilities of where to take your kids this week on Monday, 11/7/22 and Tuesday, 11/8/22 - without spending an arm and a leg!

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County, Florida

I recently focused on a few great places to take kids in Lake County, Florida after parents mentioned not being able to find anything fun and inexpensive to do with their kids. Let's check out a few more options:

Read full story
3 comments
Lake County, FL

Lunch Spots in Lake County, Florida

Looking for a nice place to go for lunch in Lake County, Florida? Lucky for you, there are plenty of options. Here are just a few of my favorites:. La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort: you can't go wrong if you visit Howey in the Hills and you stop at La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort at 10400 County Road 48. Dine inside or outside on the patio overlooking Mission Inn’s beautiful golf course and ponds. Lunch is served daily from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at La Hacienda. You can order off of their lunch menu (soups, salads, sandwiches, sides, & desserts, plus beverages including coffee, tea, soft drinks, wine, beer, champagne, or cocktails), or indulge in their lunch buffet a menu that changes daily. Adults pay $25 and children 5-12 pay $15 plus tax and gratuity including a beverage.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Breakfast Spots in Lake County, Florida

There are just some days that you don’t feel like getting up and making breakfast! Lucky for you, Lake County, Florida has some great options for breakfast!. La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort: travel to Howey in the Hills and you’ll find this hidden treasure at 10400 County Road 48. Dine inside or outside on the patio overlooking Mission Inn’s beautiful golf course and ponds. Breakfast is served daily from 6:00 - 10:30 am and can accommodate golfers before or after golfing. You can order off of their breakfast menu, or for a real treat, indulge in their breakfast buffet featuring made-to-order omelets, pancakes, waffles, breakfast meats, potatoes, cereals, fresh fruits, juices, pastries, and more. Adults pay $24 and children 5-12 pay $14 plus tax and gratuity including a beverage.

Read full story
4 comments
Lake County, FL

Let’s Have Fun in Lake County, Florida on Friday, 11/4/22

The weekend is fast approaching. If you don’t have any plans yet for Friday, November 4, 2022, here are a few options for things to do in Lake County, Florida:. Friday farmers market at Cagan CrossingsAnne Preble / Unsplash.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Reasonably Priced, Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County Florida

Parents are always interested in finding inexpensive activities to keep their kids happy. Everything seems so expensive these days, but there are still options for reasonably priced, fun things to do with your kids in Lake County, Florida!

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Boating Options in Lake County Florida on Lake Harris

Renting a pontoon boat is a great way to enjoy the Harris Chain of Lakes in Lake CountyRobert Linder / Unsplash. Lake County, Florida is known for its many lakes and waterways, with over 200 square miles of water for residents and visitors to enjoy. The nice thing is that going out on the water here isn't only for boat owners - there are plenty of options for getting out on the water, even if you don't own a boat! Here are a few options for getting out on the water in Lake County:

Read full story
Tavares, FL

Lake County Florida’s Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire - This Weekend

The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire, a Tavares Florida annual eventAustin Lowman / Unsplash. It’s that time again - The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire is back in Tavares, Florida this weekend and next. The theme this year is Gunpowder, Treason, and Plot, and attendees have a choice of two adventures. If you choose “Save the King”, you’ll participate in an interactive game and will interact with cast members to locate clues and solve a mystery. Your other option will be to “Join the Plot” in a secret conspiracy meeting that will put you at risk of the King’s justice. Included will be a variety of stage shows including musical presentations, comedy shows, an act featuring the action hero of comedy Johnny Phoenix, and Martika’s one-woman stunt show featuring hula hooping with barbed wire and fire-eating! This year’s combat shows will feature a Royal Joust, an all-female Mounted Archery Stunt Show, the Gunpowder Plot, and the Norse Raiders weapons demonstration. Family entertainment options include fairies, mermaids, unicorns, a meet and greet with the characters, games, mask making, storytelling, and a pirate show especially for kids (but fun for all).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy