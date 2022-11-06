Fun Activities for Lake County Children: November 7-8, 2022

Parents are always looking for fun things to do with their kids that don't cost a fortune. Here are some possibilities of where to take your kids this week on Monday, 11/7/22 and Tuesday, 11/8/22 - without spending an arm and a leg!

Kids in Lake County can enjoy free crafting activities Taylor Heery / Unsplash

Monday, November 7, 2022:

Discover & Learn Toddler Workshops: An Introduction to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math) - ages 3-5, $40 per month (4 weekly 1.5 hour sessions) or $15 per class (drop-in)

Tiny Explorers: Babies & toddlers play and learn to interact in educational, sensory centers - ages 0-4, free (1-hour session)

Bibliopop: Preschoolers story time with music, dancing, singing, and fun - young children, free (30-minute session)

Plenty of fun story time activities here in Lake County! Richard Payette / Unsplash

Tuesday, November 8, 2022:

Are you interested in seeing more fun activities for kids? Here's what you need to do to stay up-to-date on places to take children all over Lake County - create a User Account on either the NewsBreak app or website, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If you liked this article, I sure would appreciate your comments and suggestions, as well as your liking it and sharing it with others. Thanks and I hope you found this helpful!