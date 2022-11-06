Fun Activities for Lake County Children: November 7-8, 2022

Parents are always looking for fun things to do with their kids that don't cost a fortune. Here are some possibilities of where to take your kids this week on Monday, 11/7/22 and Tuesday, 11/8/22 - without spending an arm and a leg!
Monday, November 7, 2022:
- Discover & Learn Toddler Workshops: An Introduction to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math) - ages 3-5, $40 per month (4 weekly 1.5 hour sessions) or $15 per class (drop-in)
- Tiny Explorers: Babies & toddlers play and learn to interact in educational, sensory centers - ages 0-4, free (1-hour session)
- Bibliopop: Preschoolers story time with music, dancing, singing, and fun - young children, free (30-minute session)
Tuesday, November 8, 2022:
- Little Leapers: Children get to play together with parents and explore while bouncing, climbing, and exploring - young children, $14 (2-hour session)
- Toddler Tuesday: Visit the petting zoo, play on the playground, bring a picnic lunch, and add on an optional pony ride for $5 - toddlers, $5 per person with children under 1 free (2 hours)
- Tiny Tots Stay & Play: This sensory program encourages fine motor skills - preschoolers (ages 0-4) and early elementary (ages 5-7), free (1 hour)
- WEE Story Time: Kids enjoy stories, finger plays, books, bubbles, and toys - preschoolers (ages -04), free (30 minutes)
- Storybirds Storytime: Children enjoy story time, puppets, songs, & rhymes followed by an age-appropriate science-based discovery often in the butterfly garden - preschoolers, free (1 hour)
- Library & Me Storytime: Children can enjoy a story, music, movement & fun followed by a craft in two separate half-hour sessions - all-aged children, free (30 minutes plus craft time)
- Teen FAVES: designed for those who enjoy food, fandom, and fun, FAVES stands for Fandom, Arts & Crafts, Video Games, Escape Rooms, & Snacks - ages 13-18, free (1 hour)
- Family Crafting: Each week, join the staff at the library while creating a new craft - children, free (1 hour)
- PAWS Reading with Therapy Dogs: Children get to practice reading with the trained PAWS therapy dogs - children, free (1 hour)
- Teen Crafts: Teens get to enjoy each other's company while enjoying relaxing crafting - ages 13-18, free (1 hour)
- Teen Creative Writing Club: Aspiring writers meet weekly to enjoy writing prompts, sessions, and peer review - ages 13-18, free (1 hour)
- Fall Crafts: Teens and tweens get together and have fun making fall crafts - ages 13-18, free (1 hour)
- Level Up Gaming: In this after-school activity, children play games on a Nintendo Switch - ages 6-13 (children under 9 must have someone 14+ stay with them), free (90 minutes)
- Acrylic Painting: Learn beginning painting skills with supplies provided, just bring an old shirt or apron - ages 13 & up including adults, free (2 hours)
