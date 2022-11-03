Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County, Florida

I recently focused on a few great places to take kids in Lake County, Florida after parents mentioned not being able to find anything fun and inexpensive to do with their kids. Let's check out a few more options:
- VIA Entertainment: if you're looking for an indoor option (maybe on a rainy day), think about visiting VIA Entertainment at the back of the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg). They are open from 12:00 noon - 8:00 pm on Sunday - Thursday and 11:00 am - 11:00 pm on Friday and Saturday. Their choices include bowling ($10 per person per hour Sunday-Thursday, $12 per person per hour Friday-Saturday, children under 4 bowl for free, shoe rentals $5), an arcade, Adrenaline Rush Raceway Indoor Go Karts (pay per 5-minute LRX race $13.08 or 7-minute RTX race $18.69, minimum height requirements 48" LRX or 55" RTX), Kid's Corner (indoor playground, says it is reopening soon, so call first 352-314-3939), Laser Tag (10 minutes per round, 1 round $8 or 2 rounds $15 per person), Mini Escape Rooms (15 minutes, $10 per person, room choices are The Morgue or Mineshaft), and more. Food and drinks are available for an additional charge. If you visit on Wednesdays, you can take advantage of their Whacky Wednesday specials, where kids eat free from 4:00 - 8:00 pm all day, and arcade games are half-priced all day.
- AMC Lake Square 12: while at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg), consider catching a movie. Tickets are $9.29 for adults, $6.29 for children 4-12, and $7.79 for seniors 60+. There are also discounts offered, like 30% off those ticket prices for matinees before 4:00 pm and special discounts on Tuesday if applicable. They offer reserved seating and AMC signature recliners. Food and drink are available for purchase.
