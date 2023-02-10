Opinion: When Eggs Won't Make A Dogs Coat Shiny

Home made dresses and home made birthday cake Photo by Image Credit : My mother Karen Seward Roser, Kent Island, MD

In this world we can change and fix many things, but not everything.

Cars, boats, appliances, machinery, and buildings can be fixed or changed. Animals, the environment, and even trees can be fixed and changed.

You can change your looks, location, job, and hobbies. You can change all aspects of your environment and even change your needs and wants.

Sometimes relationships with people can be changed or fixed but the one thing a person can never do is fix or change another person.

You can encourage, inspire, and promote change or healing but you can never actually do it for that person.

Each and every person since they were born has their own experiences, emotions, and education. What each unique person becomes embodies and defines their own physical manifestation within their own unique brain structure just like their own unique fingerprints.

As a person ages that unique brain structure is cemented in place. What they are and how they think is the composition of their own experiences, education, and lifestyle. Those qualities or the lack of is exactly what each person is.

Every person begins life with an empty hollow brain. A baby sees the world as something outside of them that revolves around them and for them. Every need a baby has must be met with unconditional love and care. If this fails to occur the baby does not see the world as bad or wrong but rather the baby feels they are bad or wrong. As a result, the ego doesn’t form whole or complete and the baby’s self esteem and confidence in the world changes the way the baby thinks and the actual structure of the brain itself.

When a baby’s needs are not met, or they are rejected or abused, the baby cannot learn all the colors in the rainbow. The baby only sees black and white, or good and bad, right and wrong, hate and love. There is no middle ground or grey areas or other colors.

Everything in the world becomes only one thing or the other. Red and yellow can never mix to make orange. Red and blue can never mix to become purple.

Mixing colors that don’t exist is the same as mixed emotions; emotions they were never allowed to see, experience, or learn from. Emotions like empathy, kindness, compassion, and self-love simply do not exist if all the colors in the rainbow aren’t there, let alone how all the colors can mix to create infinite new colors.

From the time I was born I knew my mother was a great painter. She was also a great cook, a great seamstress, a great gardener, a great mathematician, and a great nature and animal lover.

I was born under a waxing moon and as a baby my mother would take me outside at night, point to the to moon and say “teeny moon”. My first words were not mommy or daddy. My first words were teeny moon. As an infant my mother made me first attach to nature, not people. I always thought that was genius of her. Throughout my life of 61 years, I have always been more attracted and attached to nature and animals as opposed to people.

Every meal my mother made was from scratch. There were no boxed, canned, or frozen things in our house. Every loaf of bread and rolls, every cake, pie, cookies, and every sauce and gravy were always made from scratch.

Every outfit I ever wore (and those of my two younger sisters) for 15 years were made by my mother. She was always making patterns and mixing textures, colors, and fabrics and every outfit had matching waist sashes and bows for our hair.

She learned all this from her mother. She used to tell me about how all her clothes were made from flour sacks. Her mother would give her money to walk to the general store and pick out the sack of flour or the fabric for a new dress. She got to decide which fabric she wanted when she was just 4 years old, and she had to carry the large sack of flour home for it.

Every painting she made for 78 years always started with just the basic colors. She was always explaining how to mix colors to get other colors and specific shades, and how the nuance or hint of yet another color could change the whole color completely.

She was also always explaining that white was not a color but a combination of many other colors. Then she'd demonstrate how to mix blue with other colors to get white. She was also always explaining why the ocean wasn’t really blue and why black was a lot like white.

It was a never-ending subject in my house that went on for three quarters of a century about how and why colors are tools of the imagination. It was so constant that as a child when I was asked what my favorite color was I would always say clear. No one ever got that because clear is a prism, or all the colors in the rainbow.

When mom first began to teach me math, she would use objects. She’d put 10 objects on the table, take away 4, then ask how many were left. I could count and knew the answer was 6 but I sometimes gave a different answer like 8. She’d ask how I got that answer and I’d say the tablecloth and the table are still here.

A child’s brain can work like that if you don’t give specific instructions.

At age 4 in kindergarten, for some odd reason, my teacher told me that eggs make a dog’s coat shiny. I guess I had brought in a drawing of my dog and I might have been explaining that the black crayons didn’t show how shiny his coat was. Regardless of how it happened, I went to bed that night thinking about why my dogs coat wasn’t shiny enough. To me it wasn’t the crayons, but it was the dog.

I got up at 4 am and brought Rocky into the kitchen from the enclosed porch where he slept. Rocky was a very big husky black Labrador Chesapeake Bay retriever. I made him lay down in front of the refrigerator and got out a dozen eggs. I proceeded to break the eggs one by one over his head and smear them into his coat.

I soon realized this wasn’t working and Rocky was a huge mess but he never moved. I went back into the refrigerator and got out the x-large jar of grape jelly and proceeded to smear the whole jar all over him.

I then realized the whole experiment was out of control and had to stop and really think what would clean up this whole mess and Rocky. So, I went to the laundry room and got my moms x-large box of powdered Tide.

Right after I poured the whole box of Tide all over Rocky and got it smeared in, my mother walked into the kitchen and flipped on the light. She did not yell at me or go crazy about the mess and simply asked what I was doing.

I told her I was trying to make Rocky's coat shiny because my teacher said eggs would work but she was wrong. My mother calmly looked at me, tried not to laugh, and said “Rocky has to eat the eggs, not wear them.”

I said, “Oh. She didn’t say that.”

The reason I often tell this story is because you cannot change the way a person thinks once they have learned something as a child. My mother never yelled at me or told me I was wrong or bad. She always simply offered a different possible solution. Just like she flipped on the kitchen light, she flipped a switch in my brain. She always taught with positive reinforcement and never with negative criticism.

I was always bribed ahead of time. I was told if I behaved or did what I was supposed to, I would be rewarded. If I did something bad I was never punished or deprived of anything but rather I was asked how to come up with my own solutions to make the situation right.

I can clearly recall the only time I ever outright lied to my mother. I was about 7 or 8 and the newspaper man came around to collect his money. Mom had left ten dollars for me to pay him when he arrived. I gave him the money and he gave me change. When mom came home, I hid the change and told her the newspaper man didn’t give me any. Of course, she rang him on the telephone and the man swore up and down he gave me the change.

My mother never yelled or accused me of doing anything wrong. She simply told me that she knew for a fact that the man gave me the change and it was up to me to figure out what happened to it. I recall going to my room and getting the change and giving it to her and saying I was sorry. I can clearly recall that incident because I was filled with shame and guilt by my own actions, and by my own actions I had to make it right.

All the problems we are faced with in this nation today have been brewing over the past 100 years and we have now entered an age unlike any other in the course of human history.

This is The Age of Generational Narcissism that is a direct result of inherited traits that are the result of many factors that have changed or evolved in our environment. It is a long list of things but basically it is everything that wasn’t around before the 1970s including alcohol consumption and drug addictions. I am not saying alcohol and drugs didn’t exist but rather they were not considered to be habits of a well-adjusted person.

We are complete and total packaged products of everything we learned and experienced as a baby and as a child. If generational narcissism is not stopped or curtailed it will be the end of civilization as we know it or think it should be.

The beauty in the solution might seem impossible or highly unlikely but try to imagine it. Try to imagine that if we had just one generation of parents who gave unconditional love, care, and support to children without negative projection or negative criticism, that one generation would change all generations forever after.

Try to imagine all the colors in the rainbow and see them as one clear color. No person can change their ego if they don't have all the colors in the rainbow to work with.

Give a child all the colors to work with and allow them to make their own painting. Show them how to make the recipes with just the basic ingredients. Give them the eggs, the grape jelly, and the Tide and let them figure out why it doesn’t work. Give them the money to buy the flour sack for their choice of clothes then show them how to create magic from that.

Show them how to create beauty in the world and they will never see anything else.