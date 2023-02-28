Silenced by her own mother: A daughter’s struggle with postpartum depression

Photo by Zach Lucero on Unsplash

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission.

Maria had always dreamed of being a mother, and when she finally held her newborn daughter in her arms, she felt an overwhelming sense of joy and love. She had prepared for months, reading parenting books and attending classes, but nothing could have prepared her for the emotional rollercoaster that came with postpartum depression.

As the weeks passed, Maria struggled to adjust to her new role as a mother. She felt overwhelmed, exhausted, and alone. She longed for the support and understanding of her own mother, who had always been her rock. But when Maria asked her mother if she could watch the baby for a few hours so she could get some rest, her mother's response shattered her heart into a million pieces.

"You don't matter anymore," her mother said coldly. "All that matters now is that baby."

Maria was stunned. She couldn't believe her own mother, the person she had always turned to for comfort, would say something so hurtful. Tears streamed down her face as she held her baby close, feeling more alone than ever before.

Over the next few weeks, Maria's postpartum depression deepened. She struggled to bond with her daughter, and the constant crying and sleepless nights left her feeling hopeless and overwhelmed. She knew she needed help, but she was too ashamed to ask for it. Her mother's rejection had left her feeling unworthy and unlovable.

One afternoon, as Maria sat in her room, listening to her baby's cries, she realized she couldn't do it anymore. She was too tired, too broken, too alone. She gathered her daughter in her arms and walked out of the house, unsure of where she was going or what she was going to do.

As she walked down the deserted street, the weight of her despair became almost unbearable. She felt like she was suffocating, drowning in a sea of hopelessness and fear. She didn't know how much longer she could go on.

As she continued to walk, she came across a woman sitting on her front steps. She was beautiful and elegant, with piercing blue eyes and a kind smile. Maria felt drawn to her as if she was an angel sent to guide her.

"Are you okay?" the woman asked gently. Maria shook her head, unable to speak. "It's okay," the woman said. "I'm here for you. Let me help you."

The woman took Maria's hand and led her to her front porch, where they sat on a swing under a canopy of lush green leaves. Maria felt safe and protected as if she had found a home.

For hours, they talked. The woman listened as Maria poured out her heart, sharing her fears and doubts, and pain. The woman never judged or criticized, but instead offered her understanding.

As the afternoon turned to night, Maria felt a glimmer of hope. For the first time in weeks, she felt like she wasn't alone. She had someone who cared about her, someone who saw her as more than just a mother.

Over the next few months, Maria's relationship with the woman deepened. She learned that the woman was a therapist, and had helped many other women like her. With the woman's guidance, Maria slowly began to heal. She learned to love her daughter and to love herself. She realized that she was not alone and that there was hope for her future.

One day, as Maria walked through the park with her daughter, she saw her mother sitting on a bench, watching the children play. Maria's heart clenched with fear and anger, but she knew she needed to face her mother.

As she approached her, her mother looked up, her face expressionless.

"I need to talk to you," Maria said quietly. Her mother nodded, Maria took a deep breath and began to speak, her voice shaking with emotion.

"When I asked you to watch the baby that day, I was in a really dark place. I was struggling with postpartum depression, and I needed your help. But when you said I didn't matter anymore, it broke my heart. It made me feel like I wasn't worth anything."

Her mother's face softened, and she reached out to touch Maria's arm. "I'm so sorry, Maria," she said, tears welling up in her eyes. "I didn't realize how much I hurt you. I was just so worried about the baby, and I didn't know how to help you."

Maria looked at her mother, feeling a mix of sadness and compassion. She knew that her mother had her own struggles and that she was doing the best she could.

"I understand, Mom," she said, placing a hand on her mother's shoulder. "But I need you to know that I still matter. I'm still your daughter, and I still need your love and support." Her mother nodded, a look of understanding passing over her face.

"I know, Maria," she said. "And I promise, from now on, I'll be there for you. I'll support you and love you, no matter what."

Maria smiled, feeling a weight lifted from her shoulders. She knew that their relationship wouldn't be perfect, but she was grateful for the chance to heal and move forward.

As she walked away from her mother, with her baby in her arms, Maria felt a sense of peace. She knew that she still had a long road ahead of her, but she also knew that she wasn't alone. She had her daughter, and she had the love and support of the woman who had helped her through her darkest days.

And most importantly, she had herself. She had learned to love and accept herself, flaws and all. She had learned that she mattered, not just as a mother, but as a person. And that was something that no one could ever take away from her.

