Longing for Love: A daughter’s journey to forgiveness and self-love

Lady Chestnut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EbXue_0l0jAvPh00
Photo byJonathan BorbaonUnsplash

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission.

Growing up, Sarah always longed for her father's love and attention. He was a successful businessman who worked long hours and traveled frequently, leaving little time for his family. Sarah's mother did her best to make up for her husband's absence, but it was never enough for the little girl who craved her father's affection.

As Sarah grew older, her longing for her father's love only grew stronger. She tried to make him proud in any way she could, excelling in school and participating in extracurricular activities. But no matter how hard she tried, it never seemed to be enough to capture her father's attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MXTPX_0l0jAvPh00
Photo byMantas HesthavenonUnsplash

Sarah's heart broke when her parents divorced when she was 16. Her father moved out of the family home and only visited occasionally. Sarah tried to keep in touch with him, but he was always too busy with work to make time for her.

When Sarah turned 21, she received an invitation to her father's wedding. She was excited to attend, thinking that maybe this would be a chance to finally connect with her father. But when she arrived at the wedding, she felt like a stranger in her own family. Her father barely acknowledged her presence, and she spent most of the night sitting alone in a corner, trying to hold back her tears.

Over the years, Sarah continued to reach out to her father, hoping to bridge the gap between them. She sent him messages and tried to make plans to see him, but he always seemed too busy or uninterested. Her heart ached with the knowledge that she was nothing more than an afterthought to her father.

As Sarah entered her thirties, she began to realize that her father may never be the loving and supportive parent she had always hoped for. She knew she had to come to terms with this reality and learn to find love and acceptance elsewhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40hXWO_0l0jAvPh00
Photo byCamylla BattanionUnsplash

It wasn't until Sarah became a mother herself that she fully understood the depth of her love for her own child. She watched as her daughter grew and flourished, and she knew that she would always be there to support her, no matter what. It was then that Sarah realized that the love of a parent is unconditional and unwavering, even if it's not reciprocated in the same way.

Sarah continued to reach out to her father, but their relationship remained distant and strained. She knew that she couldn't force him to love her, but she could love herself and her daughter enough to create a happy and fulfilling life.

Years passed, and Sarah's father grew ill. She visited him in the hospital, holding his hand as he struggled to speak. At that moment, Sarah felt a deep sense of sadness and regret. She wished that her father had been there for her throughout her life, and she knew that she would always carry that pain with her.

But as Sarah looked into her father's eyes, she saw a flicker of something she had never seen before - vulnerability. At that moment, she realized that her father was human, with his own fears and regrets. Sarah knew that she had to let go of the anger and resentment she had held onto for so long and forgive her father for his shortcomings.

As Sarah left the hospital that day, she felt a sense of peace wash over her. She knew that she had done everything in her power to connect with her father and that sometimes, love just isn't enough to bridge the gap between people. But despite the pain and heartbreak, Sarah knew that she was stronger and more resilient because of her experiences.

In the end, Sarah learned that the love of a parent is not something that can be earned or deserved. It's a gift that is given freely.

# family# love# fathers# heartbreak# parents

Stories about relationships, friendships, and human interaction. Writing has been my passion for over 20 years and I provide both sides of the story.

