A woman's word advice to overly nice people from a FORMER super nice person

Lady Chestnut

** This article is based on my opinion and the opinions of others that were disclosed to me; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJKbw_0kpkHDdy00
Photo byTara Winstead/pexels

All through my teens and twenties, all I wanted to do was make sure my presence and what I set out to do or said didn't offend anyone.

This led to me being overly nice, overly helpful, overly apologetic, and overly thankful—just overly everything.

I said things that didn't need to be said and gave answers that took no side at all.

It was a colossal waste of everyone's time involved. I am here to tell all the nice folks that I meet from day to day what my auntie told me, "Just say what you mean".

It's ok to speak plainly, most people prefer it as opposed to you spinning the ball back to their court.

You believe you're being courteous but what's happening the majority of the time is you are being perceived as indecisive and inexperienced.

It's ok to state what you need and the results you are expecting as plainly as it needs to be said without backing away from the request.

It's ok to say it standing straight and looking someone directly in the face.

I had a friend that would only call me when she needed a job referral or advice for her credit. Never did she call just because she wanted to catch up.

I continued to put myself aside and what I needed out of a friendship because some twisted intrusive thought told me it was the right thing to do.

If I only opened my mouth earlier and spoke my mind, I would have suffered less.

One day, after she called me to ask what might have caused her credit score to drop, I sent her a picture of an outfit that I planned to wear that night and asked what she thought of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LIzA3_0kpkHDdy00
Photo byFelipe Balduino/pexels

This "friend" literally read the message and didn't reply at all. It was the last time I answered one of her phone calls.

After that day, I cleaned out my contacts. I kept only the phone numbers of people who wanted to know me and not just see what they can get out of me.

I set the tone though by being overly helpful, overly nice, etc.. so people thought I was there to make things easier for them.

It's ok to be helpful. Just help those that truly need help and will appreciate your time and efforts.

It took me years of tip toeing around my own shadow to realize that I was just as real as the other people in the room and what I needed/wanted was important too.

If I knew then what I know now, I would have dumped quite a few "friends" and I'm sure I would have saved thousands of dollars.

I helped a "friend" out with her rent for three months in a row because she was out of work.

Come to find out, she WAS working. She just needed extra money so she could cover the girls trip she orchastrated that she didn't even invite me to.

Stupidly, I paid her rent in full and took her word for it.

This was someone I knew for over ten years and it took that deception for me to realize what our "friendship" was based on.

There were so many other occasions where she "needed" money and she never paid me back but since I was overly helpful and overly nice, I never held her to paying me back either.

I needed these things to happen though or else I would still be a doormat and letting people take me for granted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNXoT_0kpkHDdy00
Photo byMaria Orlova/pexels

Now I speak exactly how I feel and I don't hold back a bit.

The moral of all of this is to speak up for yourself. No one can convey what you need and want out of the relationships in your life better than you.

You do not need to be a source of answers to peoples' problems for you to be in their company.

You should not have to set yourself aside and allow all other's to go before you do.

Speak plainly, candidly and from good intentions and let your essence carry you the rest of the way.

Please like, follow, comment, and share if you enjoy my content! Peace and love be with you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# self esteem# friendship# conflict# growth# morals

Comments / 5

Published by

Stories about relationships, friendships, and human interaction. Writing has been my passion for over 20 years and I provide both sides of the story. Which side will you land on? Please like, follow, and share my content if you enjoy it!

Hamilton Township, NJ
3K followers

More from Lady Chestnut

Wife walks in on her husband complaining about her weight to his friends

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Beauty is flexible and comes in all shapes and sizes. That doesn't mean drastic changes aren't difficult to get used to.

Read full story
3 comments

Child support shouldn't exist between two parents if both mother and father are there

** This article is based on my opinion and the opinions of others that were disclosed to me; used with permission. I thank God that I've never had to deal with child support on a personal level but I have heard the stories of others and worked in the child support field in some compacity.

Read full story
197 comments

Woman reminisces about lost friendships that have impacted her life

** This article is based on my opinion and the opinions of others that were disclosed to me; used with permission. I could name only a handful of people who I called my best friend at some point in my life but I've had a few friends in between too that just gave the greatest vibes.

Read full story

Husband secretly installed security cameras INSIDE the home without telling his wife

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Alyssa and Jobe have been holding hands since they were nine years old. As the years passed, their childhood crushes grew into adolescent love.

Read full story

Husband catches wife's best friend STEALING from wife purse

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Karrine and Tammy have been best friends since childhood. They were close the way you would imagine sisters would be but they were as opposite as they could get.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman helps struggling mother in the parking lot and learns a life lesson

I know that we all have our own struggles of sorts that we deal with on a day-to-day basis and it can be hard to find the time to give back. I used to spend a lot of time complaining about the things I didn’t have and how hard I had to work for the things I do have.

Read full story
69 comments

Nearing my 40's from a girl who used to be 20

What did I even like when I was twenty years old? All I knew is that I loved to drive everywhere I could and my days were a blur. I think I was living very much in the moment and giving very little care for the past or the future. I loved examining who I grew into as each day ended and a new day of experiences began.

Read full story

Girl moves out of parents house because she wants to be "on her own" and gets rude awakening

I was a wide-eyed girl who wanted to experience the world all at once. I had this dream of being this super ultra-sophisticated new adult who could conquer the world like no other 22-year-old ever could.

Read full story
221 comments

Mother un-invites son's fiancé from family vacation

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Ever since the kids were young, the Marshall family took summer vacations. They would spin the globe and see what part of the world they could look forward to visiting next summer season.

Read full story
55 comments

Long-time boyfriend breaks up with girlfriend after she shaves her head

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Madison and Ethan's story started when Madison's family moved to a new town her first year in middle school.

Read full story
64 comments

Husband is angry his wife donated thousands of dollars without discussing it with him first

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. George and Milly have been together for over a decade and decided early on that they would be completely transparent with their finances.

Read full story
50 comments

Downstairs tenants' lives disrupted by new unruly upstairs tenants

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Darlene, fresh out of a divorce, decided to downsize from the house she was living in to find an apartment with her best friend Charlie who was in between places.

Read full story
24 comments

Career-driven woman and dedicated stay-at-home mom have debate on who has a better quality of life

** This article is based on my opinion and the opinions of others that were disclosed to me; used with permission. I believe that fulfillment in life is based on each person's individual desires and what they want their everyday existence to reflect.

Read full story
3 comments

Future mother-in-law constantly compares sons fiancé to his EX

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Jenny was a laid-back woman who didn't believe in spending too much time in the mirror. She believed beauty shined through everyone, not just in her reflection.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman criticized by friend because her kids are only allowed to watch TV on the weekends

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Technology has been taking over everything, especially our kids. While we should all appreciate the progress that's been made over the years in technology, it shouldn't leave us completely out of touch with the tangible things around us.

Read full story
333 comments

Husband refuses to bring wife to his family events to hide his secret

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. When you get married, each partner marries into an extended family. While you may not have to see them every day, you definitely make an impression in their lives in some way.

Read full story
458 comments

Woman lives with hair pulling disorder that disrupts her life

As a young child, I had the tendency to twirl my hair around my fingers absentmindedly and my mom would pull my hand away constantly telling me to stop playing in my hair. I had this unexplainable urge to search my scalp until I found the thickest strand and play with it until my scalp was tender enough for me to be ready to yank it out.

Read full story

Husband livid with wife's sudden decision to quit her job and become a housewife

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Chantel and her husband Darryl agreed early in their marriage that they would both continue to work to support their family. They both believed that they would be more financially stable despite the desire to have a parent home with the kids.

Read full story
62 comments

Rude landlord tells tenants who lived in the property for over 20 years to GET OUT after requesting repairs.

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Back in 1997, Billy and his wife and two children moved to a new town after craving suburban living as their family expanded. Billy wasn't ready to buy a home at the time but they were financially stable enough to rent a home in a nice neighborhood.

Read full story
722 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy