A woman's word advice to overly nice people from a FORMER super nice person

All through my teens and twenties, all I wanted to do was make sure my presence and what I set out to do or said didn't offend anyone.

This led to me being overly nice, overly helpful, overly apologetic, and overly thankful—just overly everything.

I said things that didn't need to be said and gave answers that took no side at all.

It was a colossal waste of everyone's time involved. I am here to tell all the nice folks that I meet from day to day what my auntie told me, "Just say what you mean".

It's ok to speak plainly, most people prefer it as opposed to you spinning the ball back to their court.

You believe you're being courteous but what's happening the majority of the time is you are being perceived as indecisive and inexperienced.

It's ok to state what you need and the results you are expecting as plainly as it needs to be said without backing away from the request.

It's ok to say it standing straight and looking someone directly in the face.

I had a friend that would only call me when she needed a job referral or advice for her credit. Never did she call just because she wanted to catch up.

I continued to put myself aside and what I needed out of a friendship because some twisted intrusive thought told me it was the right thing to do.

If I only opened my mouth earlier and spoke my mind, I would have suffered less.

One day, after she called me to ask what might have caused her credit score to drop, I sent her a picture of an outfit that I planned to wear that night and asked what she thought of it.

This "friend" literally read the message and didn't reply at all. It was the last time I answered one of her phone calls.

After that day, I cleaned out my contacts. I kept only the phone numbers of people who wanted to know me and not just see what they can get out of me.

I set the tone though by being overly helpful, overly nice, etc.. so people thought I was there to make things easier for them.

It's ok to be helpful. Just help those that truly need help and will appreciate your time and efforts.

It took me years of tip toeing around my own shadow to realize that I was just as real as the other people in the room and what I needed/wanted was important too.

If I knew then what I know now, I would have dumped quite a few "friends" and I'm sure I would have saved thousands of dollars.

I helped a "friend" out with her rent for three months in a row because she was out of work.

Come to find out, she WAS working. She just needed extra money so she could cover the girls trip she orchastrated that she didn't even invite me to.

Stupidly, I paid her rent in full and took her word for it.

This was someone I knew for over ten years and it took that deception for me to realize what our "friendship" was based on.

There were so many other occasions where she "needed" money and she never paid me back but since I was overly helpful and overly nice, I never held her to paying me back either.

I needed these things to happen though or else I would still be a doormat and letting people take me for granted.

Now I speak exactly how I feel and I don't hold back a bit.

The moral of all of this is to speak up for yourself. No one can convey what you need and want out of the relationships in your life better than you.

You do not need to be a source of answers to peoples' problems for you to be in their company.

You should not have to set yourself aside and allow all other's to go before you do.

Speak plainly, candidly and from good intentions and let your essence carry you the rest of the way.

