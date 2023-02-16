Woman reminisces about lost friendships that have impacted her life

** This article is based on my opinion and the opinions of others that were disclosed to me; used with permission.

I could name only a handful of people who I called my best friend at some point in my life but I've had a few friends in between too that just gave the greatest vibes.

I'll change their names to protect their privacy but I would love to share what I found so wonderful about them. I wish I still knew them.

Melanie

Photo by Mayowa Ajala/pexels

I don't remember how Melanie and I connected but I just remember her always being there in my elementary school years.

She wore glasses and was super smart. Everyone noticed us together because we were two girls with gaps in our teeth.

She made it easier for me to accept mine. Melanie smiled brightly and never tried to hide her teeth. There was no reason to anyway since they were pearly white.

Melanie used to pull my hand away from my mouth whenever I tried to cover it when I laughed and would often tell me that my smile is beautiful.

I ended up moving to another town for a year or two and then came back but we just were in two different social circles by then.

We tried to regain the friendship we once had but as people grow, they change and it's ok. I miss her though and I do hope she's doing well.

Annie

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

This gal is probably the one I miss the most. We met when another neighborhood girl was attempting to pick on her.

Annie is a strawberry blonde who had the most gentle soul you could ever come across. She would follow an injured animal just to see if she could somehow nurse it back to health.

I have no idea what I said to that girl but she didn't have too much to say to Annie anymore after that.

From that day forward, Annie and I walked to the bus stop together and we walked home together. Once I got my homework done, I was able to go outside and I always went straight to her house.

We would sit on her back patio and we would talk about everything. She complained about her parents and I complained about mine as kids often do but we had so much in common.

She ended up moving across the country when her parents split in divorce though and I never saw her again.

I remember crying on my bed the day she left, feeling like I had just lost my best friend. We kept in touch for a few years then fell out of touch.

I have no idea where she is now but I know if I saw her tomorrow, I would hug her tight and this time never lose touch.

Patricia

Photo by kevin laminto on Unsplash

Patricia and I weren't friends too long but I always felt that if we had just stayed in touch, we would be great friends today.

We didn't go to the same schools but we knew some of the same people. We used to talk on the phone but never met in person.

We both had a love of music and would sing tunes together over the phone. She had such an angelic singing voice. I often wondered if she would do something in theatre or join a professional choir.

I don't remember why we stopped calling each other. I think it's just one of those things that just happened with no real explanation.

Our friendship was short-lived but she set the standard for the type of company I keep. She was always positive and motivating no matter what kind of day she was having.

I pray she's doing well in life.

Shanna

Photo by Joanna Nix-Walkup on Unsplash

Shanna and I knew each other for a long time. As a matter of fact, we got into a fight in middle school and she whooped my tail but we became friends after that.

I remember she thought I threw a shoe at her head when we were all just playing around and having fun.

The shoe hit her in the back of her head and all she could see was red. We fought from the living room all the way to the front porch.

We were both out of breath but we became fast friends after she understood it was all an accident.

We stayed friends all through middle and high school. Some of our early adult years were spent as friends but we ended up losing touch.

I've tried searching for her. I know the last time we spoke, she was having such a hard time. I only pray that she found a resolution and is living her best life with her children.

Natalie

Photo by Yonas Bekele on Unsplash

Shanna and Natalie are actually cousins and I knew Natalie first. Both Natalie and I bonded quickly because we were not happy with our home environments at the time.

We both would run away from home and be at each other's houses while our parents would be frantically searching for us.

We didn't realize how dangerous it was at the time, we only knew we both weren't happy so we tried to change our circumstances.

At the very least, our actions got our parents to listen to us a little more and get us the help that we needed.

I know we were both dealing with some heavy stuff and I also think it's one of the reasons we stopped being friends.

I think we just both wanted to move on from that period in our lives and that meant leaving behind every one we shared it with too.

There are plenty of other friendships that have been lost over the years whether it be to disagreements or because they have passed on.

All I know is that those people who passed through my life for a season were there for a reason.

I don't remember everyone I used to know but I do remember how people made me feel. I only hope that the friends I once had are able to look back and smile when they think of me too.

Please like, follow, comment, and share if you enjoy my content! Peace and love be with you.