Husband secretly installed security cameras INSIDE the home without telling his wife

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission.

Alyssa and Jobe have been holding hands since they were nine years old. As the years passed, their childhood crushes grew into adolescent love.

They were their first everything and along the way experienced all of their mistakes together. Who knew this would create what people call "baggage" in their relationship.

Alyssa and Jobe went off to different colleges and decided for the first time to go their separate ways to date other people.

Alyssa had the time of her life while Jobe didn't have the same luck with the ladies. He felt socially awkward around other girls because he never had to worry about impressing them before.

Jobe missed Alyssa and wanted her back but felt it was too late because she was dating someone new.

Alyssa and Jobe stayed in touch over the years while Jobe threw himself into his studies and Alyssa did the same while in a new relationship.

The two ran into each in their last year of college while visiting family back home. Both families were good friends with each other and all hoped that Alyssa and Jobe would get back together.

Their families didn't have to hope for long. Alyssa was freshly broken up from the relationship she was in and Jobe only thought of Alyssa the time they were apart outside of a few dates.

Within two days, they were back to holding hands and they never let go.

Fast forward seven years and Alyssa and Jobe are married and thriving in their careers.

Jobe's business required him to take extended trips that kept him away from home sometimes 2-3 weeks at a time.

While Jobe hates the time apart, Alyssa seems to look forward to it. This makes Jobe feel unsettled and he can't help but feel like someone else might be the reason why.

Without making it obvious, Jobe starts to watch his wife closer but he can't pick up any unusual pattern in her behavior or the places she frequents.

Alyssa has no idea that Jobe is concerned about her not missing him as much as he would miss her.

While Alyssa misses spending time with Jobe and is completely in love with him, she has a hard time dealing with Jobe's messiness.

Alyssa is constantly picking up behind Jobe and he seems to not notice at all. A few weeks of a clean house felt good to Alyssa and she let it show a little too much.

Alyssa also took this time to catch up with her family and friends. Alyssa and Jobe's days are usually filled with work and focusing on each other.

That means it leaves very little time for the people outside of their bubble.

Jobe was uneasy every time he has to take a trip. He's even gone as far as canceling trips because his wife looked too happy to see him go.

Alyssa was noticing the extra looks and the canceled trips after some time and was becoming annoyed by it.

Every time Alyssa asked Jobe why he wasn't going on his trip, he told her that he wanted to spend time with her instead.

Alyssa looked at the time her husband was away on his trips as HER time and she felt like he was stealing it away from her.

Jobes partners were beginning to complain about his canceled trips with potential clients citing that it was especially terrible for a new business.

Knowing he couldn't avoid the next work trip, Jobe decided he was going to install cameras in their home so he could have some peace of mind.

Jobe got everything set up well ahead of time so he could find out early on if Alyssa noticed the camera's in each room.

The camera's were hidden in plain sight but Alyssa never took notice of them leading up to his next trip.

Jobe felt more confident leaving now that he could see every room in the house. Jobe told himself that it helped him know his wife was safe at all times.

A month later, Jobe was scheduled to take a week-long trip to meet potential clients. This time Jobe felt like he would finally get to the bottom of why his wife seemed so happy to see him leave.

Jobe kissed his wife and took his flight knowing he would open his laptop the moment he got to the hotel room.

Alyssa wasted no time. As soon as she saw Jobe's rideshare pick him up, she pulled the buckets out of the closet and got to work on the bathroom.

That is where she discovered the first camera, hidden in the plant leaves on the sink. Alyssa couldn't believe it.

No one but Jobe could have done it since no one ever comes over. Alyssa stopped cleaning and went from room to room finding each and every camera that was hidden.

Jobe was completely oblivious that his wife found him out before he even boarded the plane. He was whistling a tune and watching the news while Alyssa was tearing the house apart.

Alyssa found eight cameras in total. One was even pointed at their bed. Alyssa knew that the cameras were just recently installed because she deep cleaned the home every time Jobe went out of town.

Unable to handle that her husband would spy on her while he was away, Alyssa called her sister and asked to come to stay with her for a while.

Even though Alyssa found all of the cameras, she still felt like eyes were on her in each room.

The thought of anyone, even her husband; watching her in her most private moments made Alyssa sick to her stomach.

Before leaving, Alyssa positioned all of the cameras pointing in one direction to see the note she left for Jobe on the bed.

Alyssa was hurt beyond belief that instead of talking to her, Jobe chose to be sneaky and spy on her while he was away.

Jobe sometimes expressed a little jealousy but she didn't think that he would ever take things to this extreme.

Alyssa left her wedding ring on top of the note, then walked out the door and out of Jobe's life.

When Jobe reached the hotel, he attempted to call Alyssa but found her number disconnected. Confused, he immediately logged into his laptop to see what was going on in the house.

Jobes's heart dropped when he saw that every angle was pointed to the bed with a handwritten note laying in the middle.

Jobe couldn't make out the words but he knew it couldn't be good. With no way to reach Alyssa and being hundreds of miles away, he asked his mother to go by their home to read the letter to him.

Jobe paced the hotel room back and forth waiting for his mom's phone call. When she finally did call, his heart broke in pieces when the letter was read to him.

Jobe met with the potential clients, blew the deal, and took the first plane back home. The house was empty and Alyssa was really gone.

She even deleted her profile on the computer they shared. Alyssa had no intentions of coming back.

Alyssa never knew the reason Jobe installed the cameras. She directed him to communicate with her divorce attorney.

Jobe lost his second chance with Alyssa because he chose to try to catch his wife doing something wrong instead of just being honest with her about how he felt.

Do you think Jobe was justified in his reasons for installing cameras without telling his wife or do you feel like Alyssa made the right decision by leaving Jobe on the spot?

