Woman helps struggling mother in the parking lot and learns a life lesson

Lady Chestnut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RyTxk_0keideZ200
Photo byPili Toro/pexels

I know that we all have our own struggles of sorts that we deal with on a day-to-day basis and it can be hard to find the time to give back.

I used to spend a lot of time complaining about the things I didn’t have and how hard I had to work for the things I do have.

My negative perspective changed when I came across a woman and her two children in a Walmart parking lot.

She was out there selling socks from a box while her kids sat in a shopping cart. I bought a couple of pairs of socks from her and went and grabbed some fast food for her and the kids.

It still did not feel like enough. I sat in the car and ate my meal while I watched her tuck her meal away probably to give to the kids later.

After I finished my meal, I got out of my car and walked to where she had continued to sell the socks.

I asked her if she had a place to stay and she said no but she just needed to make money to feed and clothe her children.

I didn’t have much money to spare so I thought about what she needed the money for instead.

I asked if she was going to be there the next day as well and she said that if she was not in the Walmart parking lot, she would be up the road at the mini-shopping complex.

Knowing a few friends who had kids her kid's age, I asked if they had any gently used clothes and toys they could donate.

My friends came through like the troopers they are and told me they had boxes of stuff. I didn’t want to overwhelm the woman so I picked through the items until she could find space to house it all.

My friends even donated a few dollars to her. We all were moms and know what it’s like to do anything to take care of your child.

I sat up all night washing the clothes and folding them neatly, happy that we were able to come together for this young mother.

The next day after work, I searched the parking lot until I found the lady out there, once again selling socks.

I pulled into the parking lot next to her cart and opened my trunk. I asked if any of her kids could use any of the stuff in the boxes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dkOXs_0keideZ200
Photo byAllan Mas/pexels

Before I could finish my sentence, the woman hugged me tight and cried. The kids were already digging through the boxes, excited to see new clothes, toys, and books.

We were only able to get about $100 together for her, none of us had much but we wanted to do what we could.

I saw that woman for a few months after that day and she always spoke and gave me a hug. I haven’t seen her in years now and I always hope that she is doing ok.

The point of this article is to remind everyone that it doesn’t take much to give back. When you feel a chill in your bones because it’s so cold, think of someone outside feeling that chill but has no way to warm up.

There are a ton of little ways you can help. In the winter, extra socks are a God-send for someone who is homeless. The socks can be used to layer their feet or their hands to protect them from the cold.

Have you got any old blankets that are just sitting collecting dust? Hand a few out on a cold night.

A friend of mine used to take a few slices from a pie of pizza she just bought for dinner and hand it out before it taking it home.

There are so many ways to give back to those in need. It's in the little things all around us because we are surrounded by the things that those stricken by poverty or experiencing homelessness do not have access to.

It’s all in the thought. If we all just put a little more thought into it, we could lessen the burden for someone out there who just needs a little help getting ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJwPJ_0keideZ200
Photo byJulia M Cameron/pexels

When is the last time you rummaged through your home and donated? I like to keep a list of items that I just automatically recycle back into the community because I know it may not be as easy for someone else to obtain.

Doing something as small as giving away my extra water or buying an extra breakfast burrito to give away on my way to work can make a difference in someone else's day.

Now, my days are led with optimism because I know that life is about so much more than what I have or don’t have.

That new outfit I may want or new pair of shoes is nothing compared to the feeling of knowing you made a difference in someone’s life whether it be for a moment, a day, or forever.

If for nothing, I hope this article reaches someone who decides over the weekend that they want to take a few minutes out to give back somehow so someone else can take a step forward.

Please like, follow, comment, and share if you enjoy my content! Peace and love be with you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# lessons# donations# give back# family

Comments / 69

Published by

Stories about relationships, friendships, and human interaction. Writing has been my passion for over 20 years and I provide both sides of the story. Which side will you land on? Please like, follow, and share my content if you enjoy it!

Hamilton Township, NJ
3K followers

More from Lady Chestnut

Husband catches wife's best friend STEALING from wife purse

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Karrine and Tammy have been best friends since childhood. They were close the way you would imagine sisters would be but they were as opposite as they could get.

Read full story
7 comments

Nearing my 40's from a girl who used to be 20

What did I even like when I was twenty years old? All I knew is that I loved to drive everywhere I could and my days were a blur. I think I was living very much in the moment and giving very little care for the past or the future. I loved examining who I grew into as each day ended and a new day of experiences began.

Read full story

Girl moves out of parents house because she wants to be "on her own" and gets rude awakening

I was a wide-eyed girl who wanted to experience the world all at once. I had this dream of being this super ultra-sophisticated new adult who could conquer the world like no other 22-year-old ever could.

Read full story
214 comments

Mother un-invites son's fiancé from family vacation

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Ever since the kids were young, the Marshall family took summer vacations. They would spin the globe and see what part of the world they could look forward to visiting next summer season.

Read full story
55 comments

Long-time boyfriend breaks up with girlfriend after she shaves her head

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Madison and Ethan's story started when Madison's family moved to a new town her first year in middle school.

Read full story
64 comments

Husband is angry his wife donated thousands of dollars without discussing it with him first

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. George and Milly have been together for over a decade and decided early on that they would be completely transparent with their finances.

Read full story
50 comments

Downstairs tenants' lives disrupted by new unruly upstairs tenants

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Darlene, fresh out of a divorce, decided to downsize from the house she was living in to find an apartment with her best friend Charlie who was in between places.

Read full story
24 comments

Career-driven woman and dedicated stay-at-home mom have debate on who has a better quality of life

** This article is based on my opinion and the opinions of others that were disclosed to me; used with permission. I believe that fulfillment in life is based on each person's individual desires and what they want their everyday existence to reflect.

Read full story
1 comments

Future mother-in-law constantly compares sons fiancé to his EX

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Jenny was a laid-back woman who didn't believe in spending too much time in the mirror. She believed beauty shined through everyone, not just in her reflection.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman criticized by friend because her kids are only allowed to watch TV on the weekends

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Technology has been taking over everything, especially our kids. While we should all appreciate the progress that's been made over the years in technology, it shouldn't leave us completely out of touch with the tangible things around us.

Read full story
333 comments

Husband refuses to bring wife to his family events to hide his secret

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. When you get married, each partner marries into an extended family. While you may not have to see them every day, you definitely make an impression in their lives in some way.

Read full story
451 comments

Woman lives with hair pulling disorder that disrupts her life

As a young child, I had the tendency to twirl my hair around my fingers absentmindedly and my mom would pull my hand away constantly telling me to stop playing in my hair. I had this unexplainable urge to search my scalp until I found the thickest strand and play with it until my scalp was tender enough for me to be ready to yank it out.

Read full story

Husband livid with wife's sudden decision to quit her job and become a housewife

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Chantel and her husband Darryl agreed early in their marriage that they would both continue to work to support their family. They both believed that they would be more financially stable despite the desire to have a parent home with the kids.

Read full story
62 comments

Rude landlord tells tenants who lived in the property for over 20 years to GET OUT after requesting repairs.

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Back in 1997, Billy and his wife and two children moved to a new town after craving suburban living as their family expanded. Billy wasn't ready to buy a home at the time but they were financially stable enough to rent a home in a nice neighborhood.

Read full story
721 comments

Best friend brings bride's Ex to her wedding as her plus one

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Tammi's best friend Nicole went through a tough breakup with a guy she seriously dated for two years. Being the good friend that she was, Tammi was there every step of the way for Nicole. Tammi kept Nicole's mind occupied with weekend girl trips and spent hours on the phone with Nicole allowing her to vent as much as she needed to about her ex Vinnie.

Read full story
19 comments

Fiance threatens to call off wedding if bride lets her father walk her down the aisle

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. On a beautiful star-filled night, Joshua knelt to propose to his high school sweetheart Chloe and prayed she would say yes. Chloe was still looking up at the sky while hugging her tulips to her chest. When she turned around, Joshua had the sweetest smile as he held a box with a ring glittering brighter than any star in the sky and held out his other hand for hers.

Read full story
83 comments

Wife upset at husband's lack of excitement for her job promotion

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Suzi was laid off from work at a company she worked at for several years and was left with nothing to occupy her time while her husband took care of the financial needs of the home. After months of restlessness and endless searching, Suzi interviewed for a company that found her resume online and it turned out to be a great fit.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy