Woman helps struggling mother in the parking lot and learns a life lesson

Photo by Pili Toro/pexels

I know that we all have our own struggles of sorts that we deal with on a day-to-day basis and it can be hard to find the time to give back.

I used to spend a lot of time complaining about the things I didn’t have and how hard I had to work for the things I do have.

My negative perspective changed when I came across a woman and her two children in a Walmart parking lot.

She was out there selling socks from a box while her kids sat in a shopping cart. I bought a couple of pairs of socks from her and went and grabbed some fast food for her and the kids.

It still did not feel like enough. I sat in the car and ate my meal while I watched her tuck her meal away probably to give to the kids later.

After I finished my meal, I got out of my car and walked to where she had continued to sell the socks.

I asked her if she had a place to stay and she said no but she just needed to make money to feed and clothe her children.

I didn’t have much money to spare so I thought about what she needed the money for instead.

I asked if she was going to be there the next day as well and she said that if she was not in the Walmart parking lot, she would be up the road at the mini-shopping complex.

Knowing a few friends who had kids her kid's age, I asked if they had any gently used clothes and toys they could donate.

My friends came through like the troopers they are and told me they had boxes of stuff. I didn’t want to overwhelm the woman so I picked through the items until she could find space to house it all.

My friends even donated a few dollars to her. We all were moms and know what it’s like to do anything to take care of your child.

I sat up all night washing the clothes and folding them neatly, happy that we were able to come together for this young mother.

The next day after work, I searched the parking lot until I found the lady out there, once again selling socks.

I pulled into the parking lot next to her cart and opened my trunk. I asked if any of her kids could use any of the stuff in the boxes.

Photo by Allan Mas/pexels

Before I could finish my sentence, the woman hugged me tight and cried. The kids were already digging through the boxes, excited to see new clothes, toys, and books.

We were only able to get about $100 together for her, none of us had much but we wanted to do what we could.

I saw that woman for a few months after that day and she always spoke and gave me a hug. I haven’t seen her in years now and I always hope that she is doing ok.

The point of this article is to remind everyone that it doesn’t take much to give back. When you feel a chill in your bones because it’s so cold, think of someone outside feeling that chill but has no way to warm up.

There are a ton of little ways you can help. In the winter, extra socks are a God-send for someone who is homeless. The socks can be used to layer their feet or their hands to protect them from the cold.

Have you got any old blankets that are just sitting collecting dust? Hand a few out on a cold night.

A friend of mine used to take a few slices from a pie of pizza she just bought for dinner and hand it out before it taking it home.

There are so many ways to give back to those in need. It's in the little things all around us because we are surrounded by the things that those stricken by poverty or experiencing homelessness do not have access to.

It’s all in the thought. If we all just put a little more thought into it, we could lessen the burden for someone out there who just needs a little help getting ahead.

Photo by Julia M Cameron/pexels

When is the last time you rummaged through your home and donated? I like to keep a list of items that I just automatically recycle back into the community because I know it may not be as easy for someone else to obtain.

Doing something as small as giving away my extra water or buying an extra breakfast burrito to give away on my way to work can make a difference in someone else's day.

Now, my days are led with optimism because I know that life is about so much more than what I have or don’t have.

That new outfit I may want or new pair of shoes is nothing compared to the feeling of knowing you made a difference in someone’s life whether it be for a moment, a day, or forever.

If for nothing, I hope this article reaches someone who decides over the weekend that they want to take a few minutes out to give back somehow so someone else can take a step forward.

