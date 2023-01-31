Nearing my 40's from a girl who used to be 20

Lady Chestnut

*Opinion piece*

What did I even like when I was twenty years old? All I knew is that I loved to drive everywhere I could and my days were a blur.

I think I was living very much in the moment and giving very little care for the past or the future. I loved examining who I grew into as each day ended and a new day of experiences began.

I didn't realize my twenties were ending until they were ending. I looked up and saw the first hint of a shadow under my eyes.

The days of waking up at 5 AM and going to bed at 2 AM were taking their toll. Between my workaholic nature and being a brand-new mother, I was burning the wick at both ends.

When I was twenty, my flexibility seemed to have no end. I mean that literally and figuratively. I used to stretch so easily and bring my legs behind my head with ease.

Now I'm lucky If I can bring my knee up to my stomach without losing my balance. I could wake up when I was twenty and be the captain of my day but now I feel like the day rules me.

This is what nearing my forties feels like FOR ME. I must specify this because some forty-year-olds feel like rock stars.

Now I'm not quite forty yet. I have a few years before I'm there but I'm closer to it than not. My thirties have been spent in an identity crisis. I don't know if I'm young anymore or MATURE.

My thirties have no sense of style whatsoever. I have this urge to dress like a twenty-year-old me but dress like my mom at the same time.

Now that I'm nearing my forties, I don't feel so confused about who I am and what I'm supposed to do with my life.

Yes, twenty-year-olds. You can still wonder about your life purpose near your forties.

Getting older doesn't mean figuring it out. It only means your getting older while you're figuring it out.

Here are a few things that changed over the years for me:

  • Gone are the days of randomly stopping at a restaurant for lunch with friends. While I see friends, we communicate over the phone more than see each other. We all have families now, which leads to the next bullet.
  • My days don't belong to me anymore. I used to have an agenda that served my purpose and my purpose alone. Now from the moment I wake up, my day is in service of the well-being of my family. I love it.
  • Metabolism changes as you get older and you definitely notice it. I used to wake up at 6 AM to go for a 3-mile jog. Now I have to convince myself to fold the laundry.
  • In my twenties, I had a 4 pack without having to do much. After having a baby and falling victim to the fast food nation, my 4 pack turned into a fanny pack.
  • I was incredibly selfish in my twenties. I didn't think ahead much. I only thought of the moment. Now I think about yesterday, today, and twenty years from now.
  • I had too many friends in my twenties. I had almost no friends for most of my thirties and now that I'm nearing my forties, I have a few close friends who feel like family.
  • There's no way to prepare yourself for the version of yourself that you're going to be. I used to envision who I would be ten years ahead sometimes and it looks nothing like my life now.
  • Dealing with real-life responsibility in my twenties was like learning to handle meat for the first time. It made me squeamish. Learning true responsibility took years to understand so please don't be too hard on yourself.
  • I was incredibly self-conscious in my twenties. I overthought everything. Over the years, I've simplified things a lot and I could care less what anyone thinks about what I'm wearing. I love the confidence that comes along with being near the 40s.
  • I wasted a lot of money in my twenties and even in my early thirties but I've saved a lot now that I'm closer to 40.

Sometimes, I wish I could revisit certain parts of my youth and take another road less traveled but I am where I am and I'm happy with that.

I'm not sure I would want to risk not being where I am today so I'll keep the roads I've got. There were plenty of bumps along the way but with each bump came new understanding, deeper appreciation, and more selflessness.

I'm thankful for where I am today and I feel like I have so much to look forward to. There are new challenges to be had.

There's so much more to face. I think nearly 40 is the new nearly 20.

