Future mother-in-law constantly compares sons fiancé to his EX

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJKoN_0kF6HP0p00
Jenny was a laid-back woman who didn't believe in spending too much time in the mirror. She believed beauty shined through everyone, not just in her reflection.

Martin noticed her natural beauty too when he saw her for the first time in a shared ride and their love story started there.

Jenny was a breath of fresh air for Martin. His last relationship ended badly and he was ready to move on.

From the very start, Jenny made things easier for him. When he got on the bus, Martin's day was going pretty miserably.

He had just bombed his job interview and had a pile of bills nearing past due.

To make matters worse, he just wasted his five-year savings on a bad business deal.

Jenny took one look at his sad state when he sat in front of her and asked him if he was free for an hour, she wanted to treat a stranger who looked like he needed a pick me up to lunch.

Martin looked behind him and was immediately lost in her eyes. She had the kindest eyes he's ever seen.

Martin felt a little uncomfortable letting a stranger pay for him but he obliged just so he could get to know her better. They never spent a day apart since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Sq1m_0kF6HP0p00
Fast forward three years later and both are happily engaged and planning their wedding.

Martin has a great job now since Jenny helped him build up his confidence and he's been able to recoup his lost savings plus some with her guidance.

Jenny owned a business which provided career coaching to those who felt stuck in limbo in their job search.

It was a good thing Martin met her when he did because she turned his life around.

Martin's mother was not as enthusiastic about Jenny as he was.

His mother was still very close with Martin's ex-girlfriend and she tried her best to get them back together.

His mother's relationship with his ex-girlfriend is what led to their inevitable end.

Martin's mother and his ex became best friends while they were dating and they couldn't do anything without his mother coming along.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HneEU_0kF6HP0p00
There was no disagreement they had that his mother didn't have the details and anything he shared with his ex, his ex in turn shared with his mother.

His relationship started to feel too crowded. His mother would text him and argue Julie's points further and it was just too much.

After months of this intrusion, Martin decided to end things with Julie.

This is why he decided not to bring Jenny to meet his mother in person until after he proposed to her.

Martin finally took Jenny to meet his mother and his mother immediately commented on the fact that she didn't wear makeup.

Jenny just smiled in her relaxed way and said that the sun kissed her cheeks that morning and that is all she needs.

They went out to lunch and Martin's mother appeared to be disinterested in anything Jenny had to say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mIMM_0kF6HP0p00
Jenny is pretty good at reading people so she picked up on her vibes.

When Martin's mother did talk, she mentioned Julie every time.

Jenny mentioned how good the fish is and Martin's mother mentioned how good Julie's cooking was.

Jenny tried to compliment Martin's mother on her fashion sense and she gave all credit to Julie.

Martin was exasperated with his mother's attempts to make Jenny uncomfortable but Jenny just smiled.

Jenny surprised them both by saying that Julie sounded like a wonderful person and it was sweet that Julie and Martin's mother became such fast friends.

Martin's mother took the opportunity to say what she wanted to say all throughout lunch.

She said then Jenny could understand why she could never truly be a mother in law to her since her loyalty is to Julie.

Jenny smiled and nodded while Martin dropped his face into his hands.

Jenny thanked her for meeting her and said that it was ok, she had all she needed in Martin plus a wonder set of parents of her own.

With that, Jenny paid for lunch and took Martin's mother back home.

Considering that Martin's mother did not accept Jenny, he decided it was best to exclude his mother from the wedding which was fine by his mother.

Martin's mother and Jenny never did build a relationship and it was perfectly fine with Jenny.

Have you ever been in a relationship and your significant other's parent(s) didn't accept you? How did you handle it?

