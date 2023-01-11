Woman lives with hair pulling disorder that disrupts her life

Lady Chestnut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UG32x_0kAUPRbp00
Photo byRODNAE Productions/Pexels

As a young child, I had the tendency to twirl my hair around my fingers absentmindedly and my mom would pull my hand away constantly telling me to stop playing in my hair.

I had this unexplainable urge to search my scalp until I found the thickest strand and play with it until my scalp was tender enough for me to be ready to yank it out.

That's not the weirdest part. I wouldn't just discard the strand either. I would take the bulb of the strand and rub it across my upper lip until it lost its coolness. Yep. I did that.

There was no name for it in my world. It was just a weird thing I did that would cause me to have bald spots in my hair or eyebrows at any given time.

As I grew older, I did my own research and finally found that this weird thing I do is called Trichotillomania. According to the National Library of Medicine, its hair-pulling disorder, also known as trichotillomania, is a mental illness characterized by recurrent pulling out of one's own hair, which can result in hair loss and sometimes functional impairment. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7212053/

I was so excited just to know what it was because it got in the way of my life so much. I always had to hide bald spots or get weaves sown in. Twice, I pulled my hair out so badly that I had to get it shaved off while in middle school.

Talk about a confidence killer. Kids can be cruel and cruel they were. I did everything I could to hide my bald spots. I used mascara, eyeliner, and hair dye in a can or wore oversized curls to cover up the damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49aeDJ_0kAUPRbp00
Photo byNico Kalka/UnsplashonUnsplash

What I really needed to do was control my urges though. I knew that it was my way of dealing with any stress or disassociating myself from a situation, so I would keep my hair wrapped up as much as I could to avoid pulling it out.

Sometimes that didn't work though because, at times, the compulsion to pull out that strand just lept right over logic and common sense.

Here's the tricky thing about trichotillomania though. It can get you in your sleep. I can't tell you how often I have pulled my scarf to the side to get the right angle and pull strand after strand all while asleep and snoring.

What I eventually learned to do to control my urges were the following things:

  • I wore mittens at night to keep my fingers from plucking hairs in my sleep
  • I wore protective hairstyles that kept my hair tucked away for awhile
  • When I was old enough, I wore acrylics. Nails make it a bit more difficult to get a grip and I was more likely to give up out of sheer frustration

As an adult, I can see that this will be a lifelong challenge for me. I feel good knowing there are others out there who know exactly what this all feels like.

I'm battling the compulsion to pull my hair each and every day, but I've learned to keep it in check now. I can now sometimes go a year or two without the urge to pull and I'm proud of that.

Resources are available for those who are dealing with Trichotillomania, especially if you are struggling with daily urges. Please reach out to a mental health professional for the right treatment for you.

Have you ever had a disorder that made you feel like you were the only one? How did you cope and what changes did you have to make in your life?

