Husband livid with wife's sudden decision to quit her job and become a housewife

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission.

Photo by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

Chantel and her husband Darryl agreed early in their marriage that they would both continue to work to support their family. They both believed that they would be more financially stable despite the desire to have a parent home with the kids.

So over the years, both Chantel and Darryl held different jobs and juggled childcare until Chantel found longevity in a corporate role and Darryl eventually opened his own business.

Chantel was initially happy at her job. She worked regular hours and enjoyed her co-workers. The boss she had at the time was laid back and she was able to do her job with minimal supervision.

After four years of bliss and harmony at work, the company merged and Chantel's boss left the company leaving her position to be filled by a humorless woman named Joan.

Prior to her previous boss resigning, Chantel was able to build a system within her team that delegated tasks evenly, and then she handled anything escalated that came through the department.

Joan immediately scraped the system and removed permissions away from Chantel, telling her that she will oversee all work, including hers.

Chantel did not take it personally. She simply adapted to the changes and did her job to the best of her ability, even if that meant working longer hours and being subject to micro-management.

Photo by Mizuno K/Pexels

After six months of this, Chantel's good nature was starting to fray at the edges. She no longer put in the energy to say good morning when she arrived at work and when she got home, she didn't greet her family with any enthusiasm.

Chantel was burnt out from the never-ending hours she had to work just to satisfy her boss and that impossible team she brought with her. It didn't help that Joan often made her re-do other employees' work that took hours to complete.

Not only did Chantel have to work extended hours with little consideration for her work/life balance, but she was also passed over for promotions constantly for employees SHE trained.

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels

Chantel started to fantasize about never working again. She didn't just want to quit this job. She wanted to never have to step into an office again or work for anyone who could have this much impact on her day.

Chantel's husband Darryl noticed the changes in his wife as the months wore on and encouraged her to start applying for new opportunities. He offered advice to Chantel but there was nothing he could say that would make her feel any happier about walking into that office building every day.

One day, Chantel went by Joan's office to put in a request to leave work early the next day so she could make it to pick up her daughter from school. Darryl usually picked the kids up but he had to meet up with a potential client, which was a great opportunity to increase his business revenue.

Joan seemed to be in a particularly sour mood and took a deep breath as soon as she saw who stood in her doorway. Joan never invited anyone to sit in the two chairs opposite her desk so Chantel just stood just outside the office.

Joan waved her hand at her impatiently while she took a bite of her pasta on her desk. Chantel immediately apologized for interrupting her meal and Joan replied that if she would get on with it, she could get back to her lunch.

At that moment, Chantel wished she just sent an email but she knew that Joan would pretend she didn't see it. She kept it as brief as possible and quickly requested to leave an hour early the next day.

Joan cut her off mid-sentence and said "NO". Startled, Chantel stopped speaking and waited for Joan to elaborate on her decision but she just continued twirling her noodles around her fork while looking down at her cell phone.

Chantel was about to speak when Joan looked up and asked her to please close the door. Something in Chantel snapped. Without thinking, she slammed the door so hard that everyone in the office gave a gasp.

Chantel walked back to her desk that she had been subconsciously packing up the past few weeks and sent a quick email advising Joan that she quit, effective immediately. Chantel was shaking with rage at the dismissiveness of the lady and couldn't take another day in her company without the real possibility of being fired and arrested.

Chantel grabbed her box of belongings and walked out of the office feeling regretful with each step she took. She knew that her decision was rash and could cause real financial strain.

Unluckily for Chantel, she didn't have much time to recover because Darryl was already calling her phone. His sister also worked in the same building and news had spread to the third floor within 30 minutes.

Darryl couldn't understand how she could be so selfish and just quit because she didn't like her boss when they have bills that won't wait. On top of it all, the client Darryl was supposed to meet with the next day canceled their meeting and did not want to reschedule.

Photo by Mizuno K/Pexels

Chantel felt bad but at the same time, she did not. She felt like she was suffering mentally from the treatment at work and simply could not take it anymore. For the first time in a long time, Chantel slept in late and went to bed when she liked.

While Chantel was finally able to relax, Darryl felt the pressure double time. He worked extra hard to try to make up for the gaping hole his wife's decision left in their finances. Darryl was feeling resentful and it was beginning to show.

Darryl let his wife know in the most loving way he could, that they couldn't afford for her not to work and that she needed to find a job. Chantel felt this was unfair to force on her since she did not feel ready to step back into the workforce so quickly since it had only been two months.

Chantel doubled down and asked her husband to support her in her decision to be a stay-at-home wife for a few years so she could tend to the family and the home. Chantel had so many projects she wanted to get to. Plus the kids were getting older and she didn't want to miss any more time with them.

Darryl felt squeezed between a rock in a hard place. He wanted to support his wife but he also needed his wife's support. Darryl is still searching for a way to get his wife back in the work field but Chantel is still filling her days with keeping the home clean and spending time with the kids.

Have you ever had to take on a financial burden suddenly in your relationship and you weren't prepared? What would you do if you were Chantel or Darryl?

Please like, follow, comment, and share if you enjoy my content! Peace and love be with you.