Tips and tricks for creating video content

We realize filming, editing, and uploading a video might be new for some of you or maybe you just aren’t quite sure where to start. We’ve compiled a few helpful topics, hints, and more to get you started!

Editing tools on your phone

There are a lot of options for recording and editing videos on your phone. Some of our favorites are CapCut and iMovie (for iOS only), but you can use whatever you are most comfortable with.

Adding royalty-free music to your videos

Music can help keep a video moving and upbeat but isn’t necessary. If you are going to add music to your videos, make sure it’s not copyrighted (this means most songs with lyrics won’t work). Some editing platforms like Adobe might have stock music you can use. Sites such as Canva, Pixabay, and more will also have some options.

A few other options you could try:

There are many more, so feel free to do your own research as well, but also music is not required. A voiceover or text might be all you need to create an engaging video that gives users the information they need.

Once you’re down capturing and editing your video, head back to this page to upload it on NewsBreak and enter to win money.