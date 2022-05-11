Tom Brady's Retirement Plans

Have you ever wondered what your favorite sports stars do after retirement? Do you do a "where are they now" search on your favorite sports celebrities? You will not have to do one for Tom Brady because he has publicized his retirement plans.

Tom Brady has earned the title of the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Many have speculated what the TB12 will do when he is off the field. Most believed he would become a coach or leave the NFL world. When Brady retires, he will join Fox Sports as their lead analyst. But that is if he does decide to hang up his cleats. His contract is $375 million, and it lasts for ten years. (source)

He confirmed the news with a tweet. It said, "Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers."

Fox tweeted further details on the deal. It stated that Brady is to join Kevin Burkhardt for the biggest games. And that Brady would "also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to the client and promotional initiatives." (source)

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has clarified that his season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is his current priority. He wants to get them another Super Bowl title. (source)

