Apple Ends Production Of An Iconic Device

Do you remember the iconic iPod products of Apple? The company has continued to make them, but you do not need iPods anymore. Technology has evolved. You can play music with your iPhone via Apple Music. Yet iPod music players are still on sale even 20 years later.

The iPod got debuted by Apple's co-founder and then-CEO Steve Jobs in 2001. The product started the tech giant's extraordinary success. The signature scroll wheel drew customers. By mid-2007, more than 100 million iPod devices got sold. (source)

Apple announced on Tuesday that it will end production of the last iPod model it still sells. The iPod Touch will only be for sale while supplies last. Thus, Apple is ending the iconic product line. It also pointed out that customers can listen to music using various Apple devices. These devices include the iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch. (source)

Greg Joswiak is Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing. Joswiak said, "Music has always been part of our core at Apple. And bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impact more than just the music industry. It also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared."

Joswiak continued, "Today, the spirit of iPod lives on." He explained that the music experience got integrated into all the company's products.

