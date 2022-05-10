Peloton Faces High Bankruptcy Risk

Peloton has a turnaround plan for its business. In February, the company had a goal of replacing the CEO John Foley and cutting 2,800 (20%) of its workforce. (source)

Barry McCarthy is the former chief financial officer of Spotify and Netflix. McCarthy has become the CEO and president of the company, and he has joined Peloton’s board. The rest of the plan is to cut roughly $800 million in annual costs. The company also aims to reduce capital expenditures by about $150 million this year. (source)

During the pandemic, the company generated record-high revenue. Peloton reported a fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $89.1 million.

But now, the at-home fitness brand is losing money. The business reported a low quarterly financial report. It showed sales fell 15% from the previous year, which means the company lost $757 million. Peloton said it had $879 million in the bank. So the company now has a thin capital margin. And it had to borrow money from Wall Street to maintain operations. (source)

The trouble comes as people return to physical gyms. Thus, bike and subscription sales have stagnated. The company has a lot of inventory, and demand is tumbling. To combat the issue, McCarthy has trimmed the price of equipment. He also plans to sell Peloton products to third-party retailers for the first time. (source)

McCarthy told investors, "Turnarounds are hard work. It's intellectually challenging, emotionally draining, physically exhausting, and all-consuming. It's a full-contact sport."

