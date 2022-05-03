Tesla Recalls Model 3 Cars

L Heslop

Did you recently buy a Tesla? A recall of cars by Tesla could affect you and 48,000 other drivers. So, what is the problem? And which automobile models got affected?

Tesla issued a recall of more than 48,184 Model 3 vehicles. This event is because of a speedometer problem. But the company says an over-the-air software update will fix the issue. (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Yxsl_0fR9ICD300
Photo by capitalstreet_fx06 on Pixabay

When the "Track Mode" gets activated, the vehicle's speedometer display has a problem. The company will perform an over-the-air software update to fix the issue for free. Telsa provided a statement on the matter. Telsa stated, "Track Mode is designed to modify the stability control, traction control, regenerative braking, and cooling systems to increase performance and handling while driving on closed-circuit courses."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration explained the cause of the problem. A firmware update got released last year; the change unintentionally made the speedometer drop while in Track Mode. The decline means a driver may not know how fast the vehicle is going. Without the mph or km/h unit display, the risk of a car crash increases. (source)

Earlier this year, Tesla recalled more than half a million vehicles to turn off a "Boombox" feature. The feature allowed drivers to play sounds outside their cars. But that application went against federally mandated rules. The regulation states that electric vehicles must emit a warning noise at low speeds. (source)

What do you think about this?

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

