New Yorkers Will Pay More For Meat

Are you noticing higher prices at your local supermarket? Do you wonder what food items will cost more on your next grocery trip?

Inflation is forcing butchers in New York to raise the price of meats. Frank Ottomanelli is the owner of S. Ottomanelli & Sons Prime Meats in New York. His butcher shop had to increase rates by 5 to 10% because of inflation. Frank explained he tried to keep the costs as low as possible. But the expense of everything, including gas and rent, continues to rise. (source)

Frank said, "We have a legion of customers coming into Ottomanelli for years and years and years. We want to keep the customer base. We did not want to scare them away, so we did everything possible for them to keep coming back again."

Every month the Labor Department reports the consumer price index (CPI). The CPI measures good categories, including fuel, health care, groceries, and rents. In March, the CPI was 8.5%. As a result, prices jumped 1.2% in one month following February. This increase was the most significant month-to-month hike since 2005. (source)

The price increase is far-reaching. Food expenses have gone up by 8.8% over the last year. The most notable jumps are in poultry, fish, and meat (13.8), eggs (11%), cereal and bakery goods (10%), and fresh fruit and vegetables (8.1%). (source)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has published its predictions for meat prices in 2022. The price increase expectations are beef and veal (6-7%), pork (4-5%), and general meat prices (3.5-4.5%).

