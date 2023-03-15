The Best Donut Shops in Florida, According to Reviews

Photo by Rod Long on Unsplash

Despite the sugar content, many of us cannot resist donuts. They're arguably delicious, and they pair well with milk or coffee. According to the South Florida Reporter, Americans consume 10 billion donuts annually. A survey in the South Florida Business Journal saw 36% of respondents saying they eat donuts several times per month.

Although National Geographic says that Los Angeles is the donut capital of the United States, Florida arguably has some restaurants that offer delicious donuts.

In fact, the rating website Yelp just released what its reviewers felt were the 100 best places to get a donut in the United States, and there were definitely some Florida offerings on that list.

What Were the Criteria?: It's important to understand that the reviews on Yelp are written by actual diners. Although many reviews are quite detailed and some are critical, these aren't professional food reviews most of the time. A restaurant gets a high score if it has a high quantity of 5-star reviews. Therefore, long-established restaurants with a loyal customer base will tend to earn higher scores.

The Florida Picks: Although Florida didn't take the top spot (that honor went to Texas) the highest Florida pick did come in a respectable fourth place. Here are the Florida restaurants that made the top 100 for the best donuts in the country:

#4: Mojo Donuts, Pembroke Pines: This shop is owned by a husband and wife team with attention to detail and a great deal of creativity. The names of their donuts (which are baked fresh daily) are influenced by pop music (as in the Oreo Speedwagon and CC Rider.) They offer unique flavor combinations like their popular "Deco Delight," which is a banana creme-filled concoction topped with Frosted Flakes and fruit. Reviewers stressed that these are specialty donuts and therefore are bigger in size and spectacle than an everyday donut. They're perfect for special occasions or just treating yourself.

#12: Donnie's Donuts, Ormond Beach: This shop is a short walk from the beach, but it's become so popular that 2 additional shops have opened in the Daytona Beach area. Donnie's divides its donuts into 2 camps - the "vintage" (cake rolled in sugar) and the "modern" (such as lemon coconut cream pie.)

Donnie's values variety, so they offer such flavors as maple bacon and Fruity Pebble. Plus they also have a donut bar where you can choose your own toppings. Reviewers value the variety and the friendliness of the staff.

#14: The Salty Donut, Miami: This is an artisanal donut shop that has become so popular it has expanded to other Florida locations and into Texas. Popular choices are the white chocolate tres leches and the guava and cheese. The shop focuses on three types of dough - brioche, vegan, and cake. The brioche is similar to a yeast donut, but it has a buttery flair. Reviewers enjoy the variety of donuts, the coffee, and the knowledgeable staff.

#34: Hole in One, Tampa, and Zephyrhills: Both the Tampa and Zephyrhills locations of this joint made Yelp's list. And the Tampa location on Florida Avenue has a perfect 5-star rating. Reviewers praise the affordability and simplicity of the product. The apple fritters are incredibly popular, but sometimes the shop runs out of popular items later in the day due to high demand.

$40: DG Doughnuts, Ocoee: Although this joint used to be inside a gas station, it recently moved to a different location. Donuts are made in small batches and hand-rolled. Reviewers say they're more than big enough to share and rave about the apple fritters, but warn that they sell out by 9 am on some days.

#67: Dan-D-Donuts & Deli, Panama City: This is another shop with a perfect 5-star review. Reviewers appreciate that these donuts are reasonably priced, at $12 per dozen. The pineapple fritters are a standout, but like many of the choices here, popular items sell out by late in the day.

#69: Donut Kingdom, Tallahassee: This mom-and-pop joint sells hand-cut donuts baked fresh daily, ice cream, and rich shakes. Their most popular donut flavor is Snickers followed by french toast. However, they have more exotic flavors like lemon-filled strawberry. Reviewers describe the donuts as light and fluffy, and some appreciated the vegan options.

#75: Kim's Donut and Deli, Titusville: Kim's received a perfect 5-star rating on Yelp. Although reviewers rave about their fresh-made donuts, they also sell breakfast sandwiches and serve lunch. The Tiger Claw comes highly recommended.

