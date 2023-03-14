What is Florida's Nicest Airport in 2023? What is its Busiest?

Florida's fast-growing population and its record-breaking number of tourists means it needs ample airports to serve everyone's travel needs. After all, Florida welcomed 137.6 million visitors in 2022 alone. To accommodate all this travel, Florida is home to 73 airports of various sizes.

Since Florida has so many travelers, many people probably have differing opinions as to which Florida airports are the nicest or the busiest.

Recent data offers the answer about Florida's busiest airport, and a travel publication has published an opinion about Florida's nicest.

Florida's Busiest Airport: According to Forbes, Miami International Airport wasn't always Florida's busiest airport. That honor previously went to Orlando. However, in 2022, MIA saw 50.6 million visitors, while Orlando only saw 50.1, making Miami International Airport Florida's current busiest.

Miami's passenger growth comes at least in part due to its high number of international passengers, which grew 64% to 21 million in 2022. MIA is in a unique position because not only does it service visitors to Miami, it is also a hub to offer travel to the Caribbean as well as South America.

In fact, MIA just missed being the busiest airport in the nation for international travel. That honor went to New York's Kennedy instead.

Florida's "Nicest" Airport: The word nice, is subjective, of course. When one thinks of a nice airport, one likely envisions a space that is comfortable, easy to navigate, efficient, and clean.

The travel website the Discoverer recently named Tampa International Airport as one of the nicest airports in America for 2023.

What Did the Discoverer Like About TPA?: The Discoverer praised Tampa International Airport's customer service since it ranks number one on The J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study in terms of overall customer satisfaction - which includes categories like arrival and departure, security, baggage claim, check-in, and food options.

The Discoverer noted that the airport is efficient with a monorail system that allows passengers to navigate the airport quickly and wide terminals that give guests their space.

The site also praised the airport's dining options and cleanliness. While the airport offers standard food court fare, there are also local fine dining options like The Cafe by Mise en Place and local favorites like Cigar City Taproom and Louis Pappas.

Special Efforts From TPA: The airport often showcases local and national artists. Look for it in the hallway that connects the terminal and the Airport Marriott Hotel. Additionally, the airport has some quiet nooks on the third floor you can use during layovers to grab a nap. There are also some spas available if you'd like a little pampering.

The Rest of the List: While a Florida airport may be interesting to Floridians, it's always nice to look at the other picks that made the list. Here is the Discoverer's List in its entirety:

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY), New Orleans, Louisiana

San Francisco International Airport (SFO), San Francisco, California

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Sea-Tac, Washington

LaGuardia Airport (LGA), New York City, New York

Tampa International Airport (TPA), Tampa, Florida