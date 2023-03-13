Small Florida Beach Towns that are Also "Laid Back" "Low Key," and "Old Fashioned" According to a Travel Website

Photo byMelissa MullinonUnsplash

Many people visiting Florida flock to the more crowded beaches like Clearwater, Panama City, Daytona, and Miami. And, those destinations can be extremely enjoyable and memory-making. Some people do not mind crowds if they feel like they're seeing the best of what Florida has to offer.

However, others would prefer to avoid crowds and do not mind visiting more out-of-the-way, low-key places that may be just as pretty but not quite as congested.

The following are small beach towns that the travel website The Travel.com has identified as "laid back, low key" and somewhat "old fashioned."

Gasparilla Island: This barrier island in southwest Florida is truly off the radar. Its beaches have blue-green waters, white sands, shark teeth, and dolphins. Gasparilla Island State Park's beaches are often less crowded, and the park offers a lighthouse to explore. The island was affected by Ian, but is working to recover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9OPS_0lGyOWB600
Photo byEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Fernandina Beach: This little beach town has a good bit of history as well as beauty, with its 19th-century Fort Clinch. It has a cute downtown with quaint cafes and galleries. You can choose from beaches such as Main Park Beach, Seaside Park, and Beach Access 24.

Captiva Island: This area was also affected by Ian, but it is rebuilding. Once it does, visitors can once again marvel at its remote location and lovely beaches. This is truly a place to escape, and the sunsets here can be breathtaking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255PI4_0lGyOWB600
Photo byJenny BessonUnsplash

Anna Maria Island: You won't find many chain hotels here, as building restrictions attempt to keep the island feeling small and untouched. That's arguably a good thing since Anna Maria's beaches have clear waters and gorgeous nature preserves such as Robinson Preserve.

Seaside: Many people think of Destin or Panama City Beach when they think of beaches in north Florida. But don't overlook Seaside, the new urban town known for being the filming location of The Truman Show. Visitors bike or walk, and pastel rental properties have white, picket fences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVvCL_0lGyOWB600
Photo byAnna LandonUnsplash

Sanibel Island: This is another destination that is rebuilding from Ian. However, once it has recovered, shell lovers may want to explore it as the 35-mile island has over 400 species of shells. The beaches are beautiful, and Darling National Wildlife Refuge is full of birds and other wildlife. There are even wild orchids. The Refuge offers a tram tour, or you can hike if you'd prefer.

Atlantic Beach: One of the northmost Jacksonville beaches, Atlantic Beach is an oasis away from the city of Jacksonville. It's got a fantastic fishing pier, and nearby Howell Park is a nice destination for someone wanting to avoid crowds and travel the nature trail to see the park's beautiful vegetation and ponds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fAszQ_0lGyOWB600
Photo byBeth VarianonUnsplash

Apalachicola: Located in the state's panhandle, Apalachicola used to be known as a fishing town, but it now attracts visitors that enjoy its parks, inns, art galleries, and history. Many love to stroll its streets and view all of the Victorian homes (it has over 900 historic buildings.) Nearby Money Beach is often somewhat secluded.

Key Biscayne: Although Key Biscayne is a small town, there is plenty to do here, such as Bill Baggs Cape State Park (with its historic lighthouse,) Crandon Park and its lovely beach, and The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center. Although this town is only 15 minutes from Miami, it feels like a different world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJNS3_0lGyOWB600
Photo byQuick PSonUnsplash

Islamorada: Although this is a quaint island, it is known as the sports fishing capital of the world. The area has great snorkeling, lovely beaches, and attractions like the Theater of the Sea (where you can swim with dolphins) and The Florida Keys History and Discovery Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VIPfg_0lGyOWB600
Photo byKeith LukeonUnsplash

Note that it is always prudent to check the condition and availability of amenities of any Florida beaches that you intend to visit beforehand.

