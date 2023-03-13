The Best Cheesesteaks in Florida in 2023

Admittedly, Florida isn't known for its cheesesteak. That honor obviously goes to Philadelphia. However, Pennsylvania residents have been moving to Florida in high numbers in recent years. So it makes sense that those folks (and many Floridians) want their cheesesteak fix.

Opinions differ, but many people consider the marriage of bread, meat, and cheese when deciding what makes one cheesesteak better than another.

Of course, everyone has their own opinion as to which restaurants in Florida offer the best cheesesteak, but travel and food websites have weighed in to offer their own opinions. Here are some of the restaurants that have been mentioned repeatedly.

The Best Philly Cheesesteak in the State of Florida, According to a Food Website: Eat This Not That weighed in with its picks for the best cheesesteak in each state. For Florida, it chose Sonny's Famous Steak Hogies in Hollywood. This joint was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and is a bit old school in that it doesn't take credit cards. But its attention to food and not finances doesn't go unnoticed by many. The bread is made fresh each day, they make their own sauce, and they slice their meat from rib-eye steak.

Gentile's Authentic Cheesesteaks, Sarasota: This joint has a perfect 5-star rating on TripAdvisor. The owners are from Philadelphia which is why your cheesesteak is served with cheese whiz. (However, provolone is available if you prefer. ) Fresh Amoroso rolls are shipped in daily.

Delco’s Original Steaks & Hoagies, Clearwater: If there is one downside about this place, it is that its popularity means it is often crowded. However, the food is what keeps customers crowding the place. In addition to their cheesesteaks (which are a very reasonable $8.75,) they stock Philly snacks and sodas. Reviewers say to be ready for leftovers, and be aware that they only accept cash.

A Little Bit of Philly, Miami Springs: Yelp reviewers call this cheesesteak "the real deal" and rave over the owner, Pat. The bread is flown in from Philadelphia and, if there is any complaint, it's that the restaurant itself is can be a bit hard to find the first time you visit, as it is located in a strip mall.

Philly Steak and Sub, St. Cloud: About a half hour from Orlando, many reviewers say a sub here is worth the drive. Lunch can get crowded, so while most reviews praise the food, some say that orders can be a bit of a wait. Portion sizes are said to be quite large, and the large cheesesteak at $8.49 is arguably reasonably priced.

Philly's Finest, Jacksonville Beach: This cheesesteak was voted the best place to get a sandwich in Jacksonville by Jacksonville Restaurant Reviews, which called the sandwich "sheer perfection." From the reviews, it is clear that this is a popular place to watch Philadelphia Eagles games, but there is an emphasis on having a family-friendly experience.

Philly Junction, Ft Myers: This joint has been voted as the best cheesesteak in southwest Florida. For authenticity, they ship in Amoroso rolls. They've been in business for 20 years and serve breakfast, dinner, and lunch. Reviewers give high ranks to the cheese fries.