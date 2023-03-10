This Florida Barrier Island Has No High-Rises, a Small Population, and Near-Private Beaches

When considering a beach trip in Florida, there are many things to consider. Which area of Florida would you like to visit? Are the whitest sands important to you? And what is your tolerance for crowding

While some are willing to brave the crowds for the most popular beaches with the whitest, powdery sands, others seek out "hidden gems" that are under the radar - even if the beach isn't the most well-known. This type of traveler wants places without overdevelopment, high-rises, and chain restaurants.

There is a barrier island in southwest Florida that is part of the Sarasota metro that may fit the bill.

Casey Key - a Tiny Barrier Island with a Tiny Population: Casey Key is north of Venice and may be considered part of Nokomis by some. Just over 500 residents call the Key home, but there are rental properties that can swell the population at times.

A Near-Private Beach on the Key: The beach on Casey Key is mostly used by locals who live in or are visiting the area, and vacationers who are renting. Since there are no high-rises or large chain hotels, the crowds typically don't amount to large numbers of people. However, you'll typically need to be renting a home or hotel room to have access to the beaches on Casey Key. That said, there is a public option very close by.

A Public Beach - Nokomis Beach: If you just want to make a day trip of it and need access to a public beach, Nokomis Beach is located on the southern end of the island by Venice Inlet. The beach offers great shelling, and you can sometimes find shark teeth mixed in with the shells. In fact, the shell content is so high here that the sand isn't powdery white like some other Florida beaches, since the crushed shells are mixed in with the sand.

Nokomis Beach often feels somewhat secluded, if you arrive during less than peak times. Parking is free. Reviewers rave about the beauty and non-crowding of this beach.

Other Things to do on a Visit to Casey Key, Nakomis, or Osprey: Although many people enjoy spending lots of time on the beach, it helps to have alternatives in case you've had your fill of the sun.

Oscar Scherer State Park is a fantastic place to view the Florida scrub jay and other wildlife. The park has access to the Legacy Trail - which is a 10-mile trail for walking and biking. The park is also a great place to canoe, fish, swim, or picnic.

In nearby Osprey, you can visit Historic Spanish Point, which is a 30-acre complex that includes a museum, a pioneer house, an old chapel, and nature trails. It is part of Selby Gardens.

A visit to Casey Key may not be complete without a meal at the Casey Key Fish House for great seafood. Reviewers rave about the waterfront view and the quality of the food.