Young New Yorkers are Moving to Florida, and that May Make it "More Difficult" To Retire There, According to an Expert

Some have assumed that Florida's growing population was due to its attraction to retirees who move to the sunshine because of its weather, lack of income tax, and amenities.

New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that retirees may not be the biggest drivers of current population growth in Florida after all.

Because for the first time, Florida has more jobs than New York. And young New Yorkers are moving to Florida in search of those jobs. This shift may impact the cost of living of Florida's current residents, including retirees, according to some experts.

The Job and Migration Data Shows a Change 40 Years in the Making: Information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that at the end of 2022, Florida had 9,578,500 nonfarm jobs while New York had 9,576,100. This is the first time in 40 years that Florida has beaten New York in the number of available nonfarm jobs.

Young Relocators are Attracted to the Same Things as Retirees: Many experts feel that the younger people (including those from New York) moving to Florida were, at least in part, driven by the ability to work anywhere remotely that began during the pandemic.

However, the motivation of work doesn't mean that the young movers aren't attracted to Florida because of the same reasons as retirees - the weather and low taxes.

Craig Studnicky, chief executive officer of ISG World, a real estate firm in South Florida, told Yahoo Finance:

...“We’re attracting businesses and young people to come from all over the country because of our low taxes and warm weather.”

Young Professionals Have Contributed to Rising Housing Prices Which May Make it "More Difficult" to Retire in Florida, According to Some Experts:" As more people move to the sunshine state, housing prices rise. In fact, in some areas, the cost of housing has risen over 30 percent.

This increase in the cost of living may make it harder for retirees to enjoy a comfortable retirement in Florida.

Ken Johnson, a professor at Florida Atlantic University, told the Business Insider of the rise in home prices:

"It does put the retirement industry at risk because it's going to become more and more difficult to retire in Florida."

Young Families are Attracted to the Idea of a Safer Community: Some people who have moved to Florida from New York feel that the perception that Florida is safer than New York is a contributing factor for many families - especially younger ones.

Fashion designer Alvin Valley moved from New York to Palm Beach. He told the New York Post:

"A lot of families just began to feel like New York was becoming unlivable. Especially for younger couples with kids in their 30s and 40s. They don’t want to get on the subway..."

The Numbers of New Yorkers Coming to Florida have Contributed to the State Being the Fastest-Growing in the Nation: One way to quantify the number of people from New York moving to Florida is to look at the number of New York residents who applied for Florida driver's licenses in 2022. That number is very large compared to recent years - 41,885 New Yorkers had asked to switch as of September 2022.

This influx of growth has contributed to Florida becoming the fastest-growing state in the nation.

The Relocation of Big Tech and Finance Businesses Means a Large Influx of Money Into Some Florida Cities: According to Yahoo Finance, at least part of Florida's job growth (and therefore its population growth among young people) is being driven by opportunities in the tech and finance sectors. As a result, the city of Miami specifically has seen a windfall of around $2 trillion as a result of this migration windfall.