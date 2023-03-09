What are the Cheapest Destinations to Visit in Florida? What are the Most Expensive?

Tourism is big business in Florida. According to Florida Then and Now, tourism is Florida's largest source of income, bringing in around 40 billion dollars per year.

One could argue that people like to travel to new places - both outside their home state and inside it. (Because Floridians also travel within Florida sometimes.) And Florida arguably gives a traveler plenty of choices, from its beaches to its preserves to its theme parks.

That said, travel for both Floridians and for travelers from other states has become more expensive. The cost of gas has fluctuated, and airfare rose by around 1/3 in 2022 - both of which can make for a more expensive trip.

It makes sense then, that those planning a trip to Florida might examine which destinations are most pricey and which are less expensive to get the most bang for their travel buck.

Determining the Rising Price of a Visit to Florida's Most Popular Cities: The website Cheap Hotels.com used the costs of a hotel stay as a metric for the price of a visit to Florida destinations.

The site found that overall, hotel rates in Florida rose by around 20% since 2018. To determine which cities were most expensive and least expensive, the site looked at data for hotel rates, (which are a big part of the vacation budget for most people) for 30 popular Florida destinations between February 2023 - March 2023. Below are the 3 most expensive and the 3 least expensive.

The Most Expensive:

Marco Island: This small barrier island south of Naples. This destination's Tigertail Beach Park is a very popular destination for kayakers, and it's a great spot to golf. According to Cheap Hotels, a stay here will cost you $439 per night.

Sarasota: There's plenty to do in this pretty city on Florida's Gulf Coast, including hitting the lovely Siesta Key Beach, visiting Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, or participating in some retail therapy. However, prepare for high hotel costs with your visit. One night is around $435.

West Palm Beach: It's probably no surprise that this affluent city comes with pricey accommodations (at $425 per night.) But there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy yourself in this destination with fabulous shopping in "The Square," a visit to its gorgeous beaches, and a visit to the Norton Museum of Art.

The Cheapest: You might assume that the cheapest cities are the least popular, but that isn't necessarily the case. You might be shocked that two very popular Florida destinations are also among the cheapest, as follows:

Kissimmee: If you're willing to drive just a bit to get to Orlando's destinations, a stay in Kissimmee is only around $94 per night. And Walt Disney World is technically closer to Kissimmee than Orlando, so if you are hitting the theme parks, Kissimmee is perfect. And if you've ever visited, you likely know there is plenty of hotel competition, keeping prices down.

Panama City: This city in Florida's panhandle has some of the most beautiful beaches in Florida, and is a popular spot for spring breakers and families. St. Andrews State Park is a popular stop, as is Pier Park if you'd like to get out of the sun. A hotel here will run you around $103 per night.

Tallahassee: The state's capital, Tallahassee may not be a city you think of when you think about Florida tourism. However, there are beautiful places to visit in Tallahassee such as Cascades Park and Alfred B Maclay Gardens State Park. A hotel stay here costs around $145 per night.

The Rest of the List: This article looked at the top three of each category, but the actual study listed 15 cities in each category. All hotel prices are listed from most to least expensive below.