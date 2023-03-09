Small Florida Towns that are Beautiful in Spring, According to a Travel Website

Many people choose to visit and travel in Florida in the summer because school children have summer vacations, making it more convenient to travel as a family.

However, traveling in the spring can be a lovely surprise as greenery and blooms are a nice backdrop to the rest of Florida's beauty.

Of course, which towns are worth your time is up for debate, but many visitors and Floridians seek out the smaller towns. They're often every bit as pretty, but a little more quaint and less crowded.

The website The Travel.com recently listed its picks for scenic, charming small towns in Florida that are nice destinations in the spring. Here are some of the choices:

Apalachicola: Many of the Travel's picks are towns that feel like "old Florida" and Apalachicola is no exception. Located on the water and the oyster capital of the world, it goes without saying that one can find wonderful, fresh seafood dining here. (Try Hole in the Wall Seafood for an "old Florida" atmosphere.)

This cute town is full of charm and museums such as The Raney House Museum, John Gorrie State Museum, and Apalachicola Maritime Museum.

Cedar Key: Cedar Key may be known as a fishing community, but it also has a historical and artistic flair. Located on an island in the Gulf of Mexico, you'll find plenty of public places to enjoy the city's beauty, including Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuge and Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge.

For great seafood with a view of the Gulf, check out 29 North at 83 West.

Mount Dora: Admittedly, this town isn't completely oceanfront like some of the others (although it has plenty of lakes,) but it's so quaint and welcoming - with its slow pace, antique shops, and live oaks. You can find The Mount Dora History Museum in a vintage fire station built in the 1920s, and you can find natural beauty in Palm Island Park.

Micanopy: You'd be forgiven if you've never heard of this small town of just a little over 650 people living there. But don't let its small size fool you. There's plenty of antiquing to do and art galleries to take in. If you'd like to enjoy nature, Paynes Prairie Preserve is nearby. For a taste of old Florida, try eating at the Pearl Country Store and Barbecue.

Stuart: This Treasure Coast town, with its gorgeous beaches, is a little bigger, with a population of just over 17,000. It's known for its fishing, as it's the sailfish capital of the world. Stuart has a gorgeous riverwalk. And when you get your fill of the beaches, try Sandsprit Park. Stuart Boathouse is a popular waterfront eatery.

Defuniak Springs: This town of around 7,000 residents is unique in that it's built around the infamous Lake DeFuniak - which is almost perfectly circular. If you like Victorian buildings, you will enjoy DeFuniak Springs' historic district. There's a winery and art galleries, giving the town a vibrant vibe.

Anna Maria Island: If you're looking for a perfect beach getaway, Anna Maria is a classic choice. A barrier island, it's not filled with cookie-cutter hotels. Instead, you'll find cute cottages very close to the gorgeous beaches, many of which have been there for quite some time. The same is true of the restaurants popular with the locals like Anna Maria Oyster Bar On The Pier.

Cape Canaveral: If you have anyone in the family who is a space or NASA buff, Cape Canaveral is a great choice. Less than 10,000 residents call the Cape home, but there's still plenty to do, such as visit Kennedy Space Center or see a shuttle launch. If that isn't enough, the Cape is home to beaches and Manatee Riverside Park.

Atlantic Beach: Although this town is in Duval County, it maintains its autonomy from Jacksonville. A town of about 13,000, you won't find a bunch of tourist attractions here, only two miles of pristine beaches which are easily accessible from different areas of town. For wildlife viewing with a pretty backdrop, try Tide Views Preserve. Atlantic Beach is pictured at the top of this article.

Fernandina Beach: Although people generally think of Amelia Island when they think of Fernandina Beach, it's really a wonderful destination in its own right. It has its own beautiful beaches and history. Downtown is quaint, historic, and memorable. This destination is full of eclectic independent shops and museums.