Smaller Cities in Florida Where a Retired Couple Can Live on Social Security Only in Spring of 2023

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOEXS_0l95Rahz00
Photo byRamos Keith, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Many articles that write about where to retire in Florida don't carefully consider the cost of living. For example, a recent Stacker article listing possible cities for a Florida retirement recently listed Pelican Bay as its top pick. The median home price in this town is 1.5 million dollars, making places like Pelican Bay out of reach for many retirees who are on a fixed income.

Granted, retirees who are part of a couple arguably have some financial advantages, as the two people can pool their resources and social security benefits to have a higher combined income. Still, many couples find themselves with less of a nest egg than they'd originally hoped, and in a situation where they need to depend upon social security more than anticipated.

The website GoBanking Rates believe that couples in this situation can still retire to Florida if they choose cities where the cost of living is low, as follows:

What were the Criteria?: GoBanking Rates assumed that the average couple makes $3,2604 from social security each month. The site only considered Florida cities where rent is under $1750 per month. Cities also needed at least a 65 livability score (as defined by AreaVibes) to be considered. GoBankingRates also calculated monthly grocery, utility, and healthcare costs into a couple's monthly budget. (Note that transportation and savings were not considered.)

What Types of Cities Made the Cut?: As you might imagine, somewhat smaller towns (when compared to Miami, Tampa, and Orlando) were featured prominently in this survey, since larger cities tend to have higher rent and housing costs - although there were a few exceptions.

Below are the top 10 towns that GoBanking Rate felt one could retire to in Florida with only a couple's social security benefits.

Brooksville, at Number 10: This town southwest of Ocala has a population of around 9,000. The town had a high livability score of 74, but the grocery costs kept it from scoring higher. Monthly expenses here ran around $2,783. Living in Brooksville gives you access to the Withlacoochee State Forest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vLjm_0l95Rahz00
Photo byTrougnouf, CC BY 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Bartow, at Number 9: This is a charming city in central Florida's Polk County. It's a little larger with a population nearing 20,000. Bartow has a high livability score (at 79,) but it had high grocery costs and utility costs, edging the monthly expenses here to around $2,942.00. Bartow is home to Fort Fraser Trail.

Lakeland, at Number 8: Lakeland is a short drive from Bartow, so we are still in Polk County. Lakeland's extremely high livability score (82) comes at a price, since it is a bit more expensive than some other cities on this list, with monthly expenses coming in at around $3,016. Still, the city is home to Circle B Bar Preserve and is a fast-growing city, with an expanding number of amenities.

Winter Haven, at Number 7: Winter Haven is also in Polk County. Most of the monthly expenses in this town were below national averages, and its livability score was about the same as Bartow at 80. Average expenses fell just under $3,000 per month. Winter Haven is home to Legoland.

Largo, at Number 6: Located in Pinellas County, Largo is near beaches. It also has the highest livability score on the entire list, but its expensive groceries, healthcare, and utilities kept it from making the top spot.

Eustis, at Number 5: Eustis is part of the Kissimmee metro, so retirees who live here are not far from theme parks to enjoy with grandchildren. That said, the population here is under 25,000. Eustis had a solid 82 livability score, but groceries and healthcare were a bit pricey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37eZUe_0l95Rahz00
Photo byEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Pine Castle, at Number 4: This city is also part of the Kissimmee metro, and it only has a population of just over 10,000 residents. Although its livability score lagged a bit (at 68,) it has the least expensive rent on the list at $1,085.

Altamonte Springs, at Number 3: Located in Seminole County close to Orlando, the livability score in Altamonte Springs was a whopping 85. However, its expenses were mixed, with cheaper groceries and rent, but higher healthcare and utility costs, making its average monthly expenses around $2,985. Altamonte Springs is home to Lake Lotus Nature Park.

South Daytona, at Number 2: This is a smaller town in Volusia County with a population of around 13,000. This city's livability score of 83 and lower than average rent, utilities, and groceries landed it in the number 2 spot. South Daytona is home to Reed Canal Park.

Crystal River, at Number 1: This small town is the manatee capital of the world and is home to some beautiful springs (like Three Sisters.) Its high livability score of 81 and its reasonable monthly living expenses of only around $2,700 earned it the top spot. Even better for some, its population is under 3,500 people.

