Potential Reasons for Florida's Rapidly Increasing Home Insurance Premiums, According to Experts

Photo by Chanhee Lee on Unsplash

There are many everyday things that Floridians are paying more for due to inflation and supply chain issues. And over the past year, many Floridians are grappling with another dramatic increase in their monthly bills - homeowner's insurance.

Property Insurance in Florida is Expensive and Increasing: As of 2022, information from the Insurance Information Institute found that Floridians were paying an average of $4,231 to insure their homes while nationwide, that rate was an average of $1,544. And Florida's rate may rise even more.

John Rollins, former Chief Risk Officer at Citizens Property Insurance told Tampa's WFLA.com that the industry as a whole expects to see premiums rise by "40% to 50% or more" in the future.

So why are consumers seeing such dramatic increases? Most experts agree that the problem is complex, but factors have been identified by experts, as follows:

Insurance Companies are Leaving the State of Florida: In 2022, insurance companies such as St. John’s Insurance, Weston Property and Casualty, Lighthouse, FedNat, Southern Fidelity, and Avatar stopped operating in the sunshine state because they could not pay their debt.

Danny Sands, the owner of Brightway Insurance out of Jacksonville, told Insurance.com:

“We’ve never seen this number of insurance companies go out of business in such a short period of time...”

With fewer companies operating, there is less competition amongst insurers, which may mean higher rates.

Florida Leads the Nation in Homeowners' Insurance Litigation: According to the financial website BankRate, one of the biggest challenges that Florida faces is home insurance fraud that is being driven, in part, by fraudulent roofing claims.

Florida has a "one-way" attorney fee system, which means that if the plaintiff (or homeowner) wins the suit, the defendant (or insurance company) must pay attorneys' fees. This means that in some cases, the insurance company must pay for a fraudulent roofing claim as well as attorney's fees.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, Florida's homeowners' insurance litigation makes up 91% of claims in the country.

The Institute's CEO Sean Kevelighan has written:

“Floridians are seeing homeowners’ insurance become costlier and scarcer because for years the state has been the home of too much litigation and too many fraudulent roof-replacement schemes.”

The state of Florida is attempting to address the litigation with Senate Bill 2-A which specifically addresses "one-way" attorney's fees.

Rising Construction and Labor Costs: Supply chain issues have caused shortages and therefore rising costs for construction materials. Additionally, in some places, it is still a struggle to obtain labor.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were approximately 388,000 construction job openings as of November 2022 - over twice the number that was expected.

According to Hoffman Brown, an insurance firm, an increase in construction costs may mean a rise in replacement costs, which could in turn increase premiums.

Increasing Homeowners Insurance Premiums Leave Some Floridians With Hard Choices to Make: Some Floridians have recently seen their insurance premiums double or increase by thousands of dollars. As a result, some have had to make difficult choices regarding how they might afford to stay in their homes, or if they need to leave.

Tasha Carter, a Florida insurance consumer advocate, told the Tampa Bay Times:

“I can absolutely say that the rising cost of homeowners insurance is really having significant impacts on homeowners and causing them to make drastic decisions on whether or not they stay in the state or whether they move. It not only impacts the seniors who are living on a fixed income, but it also impacts just working-class families and families that are at every economic level."